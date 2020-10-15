Editor’s note: In light of the pandemic, please contact the venue or visit their website to determine if there have been any last minute postponements or cancelations of scheduled events.
theater/film/literature
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh is holding a virtual screening of “The Rights of Nature: A Global Movement” on Friday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. As pressures on ecosystems mount and as conventional laws seem increasingly inadequate to address environmental degradation, communities, cities, regions and countries around the world are turning to a new legal strategy known as The Rights of Nature. The film takes viewers on a journey that explores the more recent origins of this legal concept, and its application and implementation in the U.S. and beyond. Preregistration is required. Visit the events tab on www.phipps.conservatory.org for more information.
Greensburg Civic Theatre presents its 69th season opener, John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine” today through Oct. 17 at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. The in-person performance will welcome 50 people were show, with performances at 8 p.m. today and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday. All attendees and volunteers must wear masks throughout the performance, and seats will be socially distanced. The play, directed by Jessica Zack of Uniontown, is a series of nine vignettes about love. Advance tickets prices are $16 for adults, $14 for those 55 and older and $11 for students. Prices at the door are $2 more. Visit www.GGCCevents.org or call 724-836-8000 to purchase. Livestream tickets are $10 per device through www.ShowTix4U.com.
Seton Hill University’s theater department is hosting two-part virtual performances of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” Oct. 16-17 and 23-24. Each show runs from 8 to 10 p.m. Free tickets for the performances can be reserved at setonhill.edu/tickets, under the “theatre & dance” menu.
Stage Right will hold performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” live under the big top in the Stage Right parking lot, 105 W. 4th St., Greensburg, on Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31. All shows are at 8 p.m. Masks must be worn into the tent and while moving around, but do not have to be worn while watching the show. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating in the first 10 rows, $20 for general admission. Only 200 tickets will be sold per show. A nightly cash prize will be given for the best safety mask worn to the show. Call 724-832-7464 for tickets, or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com.
St. Vincent College Players are presenting a virtual performance of the one-act courtroom comedy “Objection! Disorder in the Court!”. The performance will be available for viewing on the St. Vincent College YouTube channel on Friday, Oct. 23. The cast includes John Crocetti, a junior finance major from Connellsville as Mr. Flops.
The State Theatre Center for the Arts, 37 E. Main St., Uniontown rescheduled Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll for Friday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date. Anyone with questions can call the theatre at 724-439-1360.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. The live show features characters from Peppa Pig as life-sized puppets, and costumed characters. Tickets are $34, $39, $49. Visit www.thepalacetheatre.org for more information. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
art/exhibits
Fall Flower Show: The Poetry of Nature is open through Sunday, Nov. 1 at Phipps Conservatory, 1 Schenley Park, Pittsburgh. The conservatory’s miniature railroad exhibit Garden Railroad: Rails and Trails is also on display. Tickets must be purchased in advance at phipps.conservatory.org.
Fayette County Historical Society has opened a “speakeasy” as part of its People and Places on the Pike exhibit in the Abel Colley Tavern & Museum, 7083 National Pike E., Smock. The speakeasy exhibit reflects on Fayette County’s history of growing grain and distilling it. During Prohibition, Fayette had a number of unofficial and illegal speakeasies. Admission is $5 per person. Masks are required.
Carnegie Museum of Natural History, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh has opened the exhibit Dinosaur Armor, which brings the defense mechanisms of dinosaurs to life. Other upcoming events include: date nights on Thursdays in October from 5 to 8 p.m.; Wild Wednesdays: Live Animal Encounters online in October from 1:30 to 2 p.m.; Virtual Super Science Days: Boo-Seum through Oct. 17; Super Science Saturday: Boo-Seum on Oct. 17; Online Museum Class: Secrets of Ancient Egypt from Oct. 19-Nov. 21; “Lake Placid” watch party on Oct. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.; R.W. Moriarty Science Seminar Presents: Mystery of the Missing Diminutive Dinosaurs” by Jack Horner on Oct. 26 from noon to 1 p.m.; Sensory Friendly Saturday: Boo-Seum on Oct. 31 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; Online museum class: Archaeology from Nov. 2 through Dec. 5. Some events are free, while there is a charge for others. Visit carnegiemnh.org for more information.
The Fayette County Law Library presents Peter Pasqua. His “Wood and Vinyl Artwork “ will be on display through Dec. 1. The library is located on the second floor of the Fayette County Courthouse. The public is invited, admission is free and the library is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Law Library is closed from 12-1 every day.
Touchstone Center for Crafts 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington has closed its campus in light of health concerns. For virtual studio tours, artist talks and demonstrations, visit https://touchstonecrafts.org/virtual-events/.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, you can connect with the arts from wherever you are. Visit our website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh reopened to the public on June 29 with updated safety protocols and a new special exhibition calendar. Please purchase a timed ticket and learn about our health and safety procedures prior to your visit. The museum will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day with extended hours Thursday evenings until 8 p.m. If you consider yourself high-risk due to age (65+) or a medical condition, we have designated a time for you to visit: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - noon. Current exhibitions include: In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris - on view; A Pittsburgh Anthology - on view. Online exhibit: Doug Aitken: migration (empire) through Nov. 15. Exhibits: Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries, through Mar 14, 2021 Gallery One, Museum of Art lobby, Scaife Galleries.
Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., Pittsburgh, is open with timed ticketing and other safety protocols in place. To ensure the health and safety of visitors and to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, there are a variety of new protocols in place. Femme Touch museum-wide exhibition, on view when the museum reopens, is centered around the women and femmes who were intertwined with Andy Warhol’s life and career. Femme Touch is presented by Bank of America and Steven Alan Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt, Founders of The Bennett Collection of Women Realists.
Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
Uniontown Art Club artist Jessica Lotman is having a live online sale on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. via Facebook Live. Lotman creates based on a reaction or interpretation to experiences, surroundings or subject matter using expressive colors in an abstract style. Her work has been described as playful, fun and evoking. She hopes the viewer will be able to connect with how she may have felt while creating a piece.
music/comedy
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presents “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway” livestream concert series. Two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone performs Oct. 24, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti performs Nov. 14, and actress and singer Vanessa Williams performs Dec. 5. The concerts will be streamed live from New York’s Shubert Virtual Studios, featuring a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each woman. A three-show package is $75; single show tickets are $30. Proceeds support the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Critical Fund. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has rescheduled several concerts or comedy specials for the 2021 season. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Shows in January, February and March include: The British Legends (Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Elton John), Friday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $32, $38; Little River Band, Friday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75; The Guess Who, Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $118; Jamey Johnson, Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $50.75, $60.75, $70.75 ($4.25 additional day of show); Ronnie Milsap, Friday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39, $49, $59 ($6 additional per ticket day of event); Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. – tickets $36, $40, $46, $54; The Letterman, Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m. – tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Sunday March 21 at 6 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $58, $68, $90; Travis Tritt, Tuesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $58.50, $68.50, $78.50, $90; Meateater: Off the Air, Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $29, $39, $49 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show), VIP packages available
Shows in April, May and June include: Whose Live Anyway?, Friday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $38, $45, $52, $62; Guy Penrod, Saturday, April 24 at 3 p.m. – tickets $25, $35, $40; Against the Wind – The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, Tuesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Loverboy, Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $56, $66, $76, $125; Al Stewart, Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75 (additional fee if purchased at the door); Lewis Black, Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.50, $55; Little Anthony and The Imperials, The Crystals & The Marcels, Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $78; Clay Walker, Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39.75, $49.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Terry Fator, Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $54, $64, $74, $115; Al Di Meola, Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, floor seating only, VIP package available; Martin Barre performs classic Jethro Tull with original band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker, Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75 (floor seating only)
Shows in July, August and September include: Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $20, $28, $35, $45; Brass Transit – The Musical Legacy of Chicago, Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $35, $40, $45, $65; An Evening with Marie Osmond with symphonic orchestra, Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. – tickets $79, $99, $109, $125, $150; Happy Together Tour 2020, Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee on each ticket purchased at the door); The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – tickets $50, $63, $73, $95; Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $98; Tommy James and the Shondells, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $90; Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75; Martina McBride, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $69, $89, $109, $135
Shows in October, November and December include: The Return of Kenny Vance, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68; Neal McCoy, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $33, $38, $43, $65; Celtic Thunder – Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $49, $65, $75 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show)
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree, for the rest of 2020 (October, November, & December) have been canceled due to concerns for the membership during this pandemic. Anyone with questions can call secretary Lynne Ritenour at 724-277-0352. At this time, we plan to resume our jamborees on March 21, 2021. Calendars will be sent out to the membership in February.
misc.
Fallingwater’s program and outreach manager, Amy Humbert, will discuss the history of the Frank Lloyd Wright structure on Sunday, Nov. 1 at noon at Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant Township. Registration is required by Oct. 28, and the cost is $15. Lunch will be served. Register can be done online via the Facebook event, or by calling 724-423-2056 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appalachian Creativity Center, 139 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville is holding a Circuit Demo with Lisa Malago on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $25. Halloween Couples Canvas Paint & Sip will be held on Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $50 per couple, which includes materials and instruction. Reservations are required and payment is due at the time of the reservation. For more information, call 724-208-1746.
Brownsville Historical Society is offering ghost tours at Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville’s historic Northside, Fridays through Sundays, from 6 to 9 p.m. CDC guidelines will be in effect and tours are limited in size. Tickets and times can be secured by calling 724-322-2422.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents MasterChef Junior Live! on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The show is based on the popular culinary television show and features head-to-head cooking demonstrations with past contestants. Tickets are $26, $34, $40, $48; VIP packages are available for $125.
Illusionist Rick Thomas will take the stage at the Palace on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Thomas has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with breathtaking and spectacular magic. Tickets are $24, $28, $34 or $75; a VIP package with pre-show meet & greet is also available.
Original tickets for both shows are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
Mount St. Macrina, 510 W. Main St., Uniontown, is offering a grief support program via Zoom program on Saturday Oct. 17. The first virtual session will be led by Patricia Clemmer, a hospice nurse. The offering is $10 per program. For more information or registration, call 724-438-7149.
Duda’s Farm Inc., 157 Creek Road, has kicked off its annual fall festival for pumpkin picking, hayrides and a corn maze. The festivities run through Nov. 1. Admission is $14 per person or $12 each for groups of 20 or more. Capacity for walk-ins is limited due to COVID-19. To reserve a time or more information, call 724-246-7601. The farm is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Fallingwater Chef Tom Shuttlesworth is offering up recipes to keep viewers inspired by Fallingwater and nature from his home kitchen. Check each week for new recipes you can make and more inspiration from the Fallingwater Cookbook. Plus, be sure to follow Fallingwater on Facebook where they will be posting virtual tours of other Frank Lloyd Wright sites weekly.
Virtual Visit Your National Parks. Clear your schedule for Monday-Friday at 1 p.m. Each weekday, one of the Laurel Highlands’ national parks will be going Facebook Live to bring you in-depth info and a behind-the-scenes look at Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial and Johnstown Flood National Memorial. Videos will then be posted later so you can catch up on anything you missed.
Send items for GO! Magazine two weeks before the event to go@heraldstandard.com. All fundraiser announcements appear in the Community Calendar and can be emailed to hscalendar@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.