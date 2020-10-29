theater/film/literature
Stage Right will hold performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” live under the big top in the Stage Right parking lot, 105 W. 4th St., Greensburg, on Oct. 30 and 31. All shows are at 8 p.m. Masks must be worn into the tent and while moving around, but do not have to be worn while watching the show. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating in the first 10 rows, $20 for general admission. Only 200 tickets will be sold for each show. A nightly cash prize will be given for the best safety mask worn to the show. Call 724-832-7464 for tickets, or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com.
St. Vincent College Players' one-act courtroom comedy “Objection! Disorder in the Court!” is now streaming on the St. Vincent College YouTube channel. The cast includes John Crocetti, a junior finance major from Connellsville as Mr. Flops.
A Gothic Horror lecture is being presented through Pittsburgh’s Classic Theatre. “The Dark Side: Stevenson, Tolkien and Lovecraft” will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. The free, 60-minute lecture examines the darker side of literature and is appropriate for those 12 and older. Registration is available at picttheatre.org.
Ghosts, goblins and witches have appeared on the shelves of Brownsville Free Public Library, which is featuring a hair-raising collection of haunted tales of the unknown. The books offer the most chilling horror genre available at library, 100 Seneca St. The library’s new hours are Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Masks are required as is hand sanitizing when entering the building. Patrons are limited to 20-minute visits. Updates are posted on BFPL’s Facebook page, which also features activities and story time. Curbside service also is available by calling 724-785-7272 or e-mailing brpublib@gmail.com.
The Center for Coalfield Justice is hosting a series of environmental justice films: “After the Spill” on Nov. 4; “Mossville: When the Great Trees Fall” on Nov. 11; “Condor and the Eagle” on Nov. 18 and “Invisible Hand” on Dec. 2. The films will be presented on the center’s Facebook event page. After each film, there will be a short discussion. Registration is required at coalfieldjustice.org/events. Call 724-229-3550 with questions.
Pittsburgh Classic Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” as a radio play Dec. 17-Jan. 3, streaming through Broadway OnDemand. Cost to listen to the program is $13.95. The 24th season will kick off in March, with a collection of three plays: “The Fairy Tales of Oscar Wilde,” “Measure for Measure” and “The Boys in the Band.” Those performances will also be recorded and streamed, and dates for the performances have not yet been set. Tickets go on sale Nov. 30 at www.picttheatre.org.
The State Theatre Center for the Arts, 37 E. Main St., Uniontown rescheduled Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll for Friday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date. Anyone with questions can call the theatre at 724-439-1360.
Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg has rescheduled several productions. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new dates. Anyone with a conflict can contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by calling 724-836-8000, ext. 203. Rescheduled dates are: “Miss Nelson is Missing,” on Friday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. – tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door; “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Advanced tickets for Thursday are $13 for adults and seniors, $11 for students. Advanced tickets for Friday and Saturday are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $11 for students. All tickets purchased at the door are $2 more.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. The live show features characters from Peppa Pig as life-sized puppets, and costumed characters. Tickets are $34, $39, $49. Visit www.thepalacetheatre.org for more information. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
art/exhibits
Uniontown Art Club is sponsoring an online sale today, featuring the works of Joe Borytsky, who makes Polish paper cuts and Pysanka eggs. The sale states at 6:30 p.m. on the Uniontown Art Club's Facebook page.
Seton Hill University National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education is holding a series of free virtual presentations on the Harry B. Knights Collection. The collection is an archive of photos and letter from Knights, a U.S. soldier whose unit was involved in the liberation of Nazi concentration camps at the end of World War II. The events are: The State of Art During WW II, Friday, Oct. 30; Curator Docent Tour, Friday, Nov. 6; The Death Marches and Gardelegen, Friday, Nov. 13; The Knights Collection: Start to Finish, Friday, Nov. 20. Each presentation is at 6 p.m. Registration is required at www.setonhill.edu/centers-community-programs/holocaust-center/knights-collection/
Fall Flower Show: The Poetry of Nature is open through Sunday, Nov. 1 at Phipps Conservatory, 1 Schenley Park, Pittsburgh. The conservatory’s miniature railroad exhibit Garden Railroad: Rails and Trails is also on display. Tickets must be purchased in advance at phipps.conservatory.org.
Fayette County Historical Society has opened a “speakeasy” as part of its People and Places on the Pike exhibit in the Abel Colley Tavern & Museum, 7083 National Pike E., Smock. The speakeasy exhibit reflects on Fayette County’s history of growing grain and distilling it. During Prohibition, Fayette had a number of unofficial and illegal speakeasies. Admission is $5 per person. Masks are required.
Carnegie Museum of Natural History, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh has opened the exhibit Dinosaur Armor, which brings the defense mechanisms of dinosaurs to life. Other upcoming events include: date nights on Thursdays in October from 5 to 8 p.m.; Wild Wednesdays: Live Animal Encounters online in October from 1:30 to 2 p.m.; Online Museum Class: Secrets of Ancient Egypt through Nov. 21; Sensory Friendly Saturday: Boo-Seum on Oct. 31 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; Online museum class: Archaeology from Nov. 2 through Dec. 5. Some events are free, while there is a charge for others. Visit carnegiemnh.org for more information.
The Fayette County Law Library presents Peter Pasqua. His “Wood and Vinyl Artwork “ will be on display through Dec. 1. The library is located on the second floor of the Fayette County Courthouse. The public is invited, admission is free and the library is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Law Library is closed from 12-1 every day.
Touchstone Center for Crafts 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington has closed its campus in light of health concerns. For virtual studio tours, artist talks and demonstrations, visit https://touchstonecrafts.org/virtual-events/.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, you can connect with the arts from wherever you are. Visit our website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh reopened to the public on June 29 with updated safety protocols and a new special exhibition calendar. Please purchase a timed ticket and learn about our health and safety procedures prior to your visit. The museum will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day with extended hours Thursday evenings until 8 p.m. If you consider yourself high-risk due to age (65+) or a medical condition, we have designated a time for you to visit: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - noon. Current exhibitions include: In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris - on view; A Pittsburgh Anthology - on view. Online exhibit: Doug Aitken: migration (empire) through Nov. 15. Exhibits: Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries, through Mar 14, 2021 Gallery One, Museum of Art lobby, Scaife Galleries.
Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., Pittsburgh, is open with timed ticketing and other safety protocols in place. To ensure the health and safety of visitors and to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, there are a variety of new protocols in place. Femme Touch museum-wide exhibition, on view when the museum reopens, is centered around the women and femmes who were intertwined with Andy Warhol’s life and career. Femme Touch is presented by Bank of America and Steven Alan Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt, Founders of The Bennett Collection of Women Realists.
Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
music/comedy
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presents “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway” livestream concert series. Tony Award winner Laura Benanti performs Nov. 14, and actress and singer Vanessa Williams performs Dec. 5. The concerts will be streamed live from New York’s Shubert Virtual Studios, featuring a mix of Broadway tunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each woman. Single show tickets are $30. Proceeds support the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Critical Fund. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
River City Brass is holding a series of virtual performances from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The digital season will offer high-quality audio and video. Performance dates are: “Christmas Brasstacular,” Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; “Broadway Brass,” Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; “Sounds of the 60s,” Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; “Celtic Connections V,” Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; “Rhapsody in Blue,” Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; “Americana,” Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. and “Dancing Through Time,” Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per program, per household, or $150 for all seven performances.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has rescheduled several concerts or comedy specials for the 2021 season. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Shows in January, February and March include: The British Legends (Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Elton John), Friday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $32, $38; Little River Band, Friday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75; The Guess Who, Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $118; Jamey Johnson, Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $50.75, $60.75, $70.75 ($4.25 additional day of show); Ronnie Milsap, Friday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39, $49, $59 ($6 additional per ticket day of event); Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. – tickets $36, $40, $46, $54; The Letterman, Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m. – tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Sunday March 21 at 6 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $58, $68, $90; Travis Tritt, Tuesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $58.50, $68.50, $78.50, $90; Meateater: Off the Air, Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $29, $39, $49 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show), VIP packages available
Shows in April, May and June include: Whose Live Anyway?, Friday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $38, $45, $52, $62; Guy Penrod, Saturday, April 24 at 3 p.m. – tickets $25, $35, $40; Against the Wind – The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, Tuesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Loverboy, Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $56, $66, $76, $125; Al Stewart, Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75 (additional fee if purchased at the door); Lewis Black, Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.50, $55; Little Anthony and The Imperials, The Crystals & The Marcels, Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $78; Clay Walker, Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39.75, $49.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Terry Fator, Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $54, $64, $74, $115; Al Di Meola, Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, floor seating only, VIP package available; Martin Barre performs classic Jethro Tull with original band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker, Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75 (floor seating only)
Shows in July, August and September include: Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $20, $28, $35, $45; Brass Transit – The Musical Legacy of Chicago, Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $35, $40, $45, $65; An Evening with Marie Osmond with symphonic orchestra, Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. – tickets $79, $99, $109, $125, $150; Happy Together Tour 2020, Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee on each ticket purchased at the door); The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – tickets $50, $63, $73, $95; Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $98; Tommy James and the Shondells, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $90; Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75; Martina McBride, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $69, $89, $109, $135
Shows in October, November and December include: The Return of Kenny Vance, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68; Neal McCoy, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $33, $38, $43, $65; Celtic Thunder – Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $49, $65, $75 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show)
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree, for the rest of 2020 (October, November, & December) have been canceled due to concerns for the membership during this pandemic. Anyone with questions can call secretary Lynne Ritenour at 724-277-0352. At this time, we plan to resume our jamborees on March 21, 2021. Calendars will be sent out to the membership in February.
misc.
Brownsville Historical Society is offering its final weekend of ghost tours at Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville’s historic Northside, Friday through Sunday, from 6 to 9 p.m. CDC guidelines will be in effect and tours are limited in size. Tickets and times can be secured by calling 724-322-2422.
The Paci House, 384 Old National Pike, Brownsville, is offering an evening of paranormal investigations and ghost stories. The experiential experience is slated for Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Admission is $20 per person. Participants will be permitted to photograph and record. Rose Paci, the homeowner, will lead the tour groups. Masks and advanced tickets are required. Contact Rose at 412-691-7650 or Tammy at 724-344-5487 for tickets.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents MasterChef Junior Live! on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The show is based on the popular culinary television show and features head-to-head cooking demonstrations with past contestants. Tickets are $26, $34, $40, $48; VIP packages are available for $125.
Illusionist Rick Thomas will take the stage at the Palace on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Thomas has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with breathtaking and spectacular magic. Tickets are $24, $28, $34 or $75; a VIP package with pre-show meet & greet is also available. Original tickets for both shows are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
Duda’s Farm Inc., 157 Creek Road, has kicked off its annual fall festival for pumpkin picking, hayrides and a corn maze. The festivities run through Nov. 1. Admission is $14 per person or $12 each for groups of 20 or more. Capacity for walk-ins is limited due to COVID-19. To reserve a time or more information, call 724-246-7601. The farm is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Fallingwater Chef Tom Shuttlesworth is offering up recipes to keep viewers inspired by Fallingwater and nature from his home kitchen. Check each week for new recipes you can make and more inspiration from the Fallingwater Cookbook. Plus, be sure to follow Fallingwater on Facebook where they will be posting virtual tours of other Frank Lloyd Wright sites weekly.
Virtual Visit Your National Parks. Clear your schedule for Monday-Friday at 1 p.m. Each weekday, one of the Laurel Highlands’ national parks will be going Facebook Live to bring you in-depth info and a behind-the-scenes look at Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial and Johnstown Flood National Memorial. Videos will then be posted later so you can catch up on anything you missed.
Send items for GO! Magazine two weeks before the event to go@heraldstandard.com. All fundraiser announcements appear in the Community Calendar and can be emailed to hscalendar@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.