Editors note: Many organizations have postponed, canceled or rescheduled events in light of the coronavirus recommendations to avoid large gatherings. Contact the theater, gallery or venue of any entertainment event to ensure that the show is still being held and to learn more about the procedures for refund policy changes should the event be canceled.
theater/film/literature
Appalachian Creativity Center, 139 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville is holding a Circuit Demo with Lisa Malago on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $25. Halloween Couples Canvas Paint & Sip will be held on Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $50 per couple, which includes materials and instruction. Reservations are required and payment is due at the time of the reservation. For more information, call 724-208-1746.
Stage Right will hold performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” live under the big top in the Stage Right parking lot, 105 W. 4th St., Greensburg, on Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31. All shows are at 8 p.m. Call 724-832-7464 for tickets, or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com.
The Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., Pittsburgh presents Sound Series: Princess “@1minworld” on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. The performance was recorded live in the museum’s theater by duo Princess, comprised of Alexis Gideon and Michael O’Neill. “@1minworld” is a video song cycle and live performance piece about social media and our love-hate relationship with cell phone culture.
art/exhibits
The Pennsylvania Military Museum is offering the virtual tour, “Exploring the Armor” on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. Lecturer Mike Siggins will walk participants through a tour of the tracked vehicles on display at the museum in Boalsburg. There is no cost, but registration is required at pamilmuseum.org, under the “events” tab. Donations are appreciated.
Carnegie Museum of Natural History, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh has opened the exhibit Dinosaur Armor, which brings the defense mechanisms of dinosaurs to life. Other upcoming events include: date nights on Thursdays in October from 5 to 8 p.m.; Wild Wednesdays: Live Animal Encounters online in October from 1:30 to 2 p.m.; Horror Film Trivia Oct. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m.; R.W. Moriarty Science Seminar by Gregory Turner from the state Game Commission on Oct. 12 from noon to 1 p.m.; Virtual Super Science Days: Boo-Seum Oct. 12-17; Super Science Saturday: Boo-Seum on Oct. 17; Online Museum Class: Secrets of Ancient Egypt from Oct. 19-Nov. 21; “Lake Placid” watch party on Oct. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.; R.W. Moriarty Science Seminar Presents: Mystery of the Missing Diminutive Dinosaurs” by Jack Horner on Oct. 26 from noon to 1 p.m.; Sensory Friendly Saturday: Boo-Seum on Oct. 31 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; Online museum class: Archaeology from Nov. 2 through Dec. 5. Some events are free, while there is a charge for others. Visit carnegiemnh.org for more information.
The Fayette County Law Library presents Peter Pasqua. His “Wood and Vinyl Artwork “ will be on display through Dec. 1. The library is located on the second floor of the Fayette County Courthouse. The public is invited, admission is free and the library is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Law Library is closed from 12-1 every day.
Touchstone Center for Crafts 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington has closed its campus in light of health concerns. For virtual studio tours, artist talks and demonstrations, visit https://touchstonecrafts.org/virtual-events/.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, you can connect with the arts from wherever you are. Visit our website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh reopened to the public on June 29 with updated safety protocols and a new special exhibition calendar. Please purchase a timed ticket and learn about our health and safety procedures prior to your visit. The museum will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day with extended hours Thursday evenings until 8 p.m. If you consider yourself high-risk due to age (65+) or a medical condition, we have designated a time for you to visit: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - noon. Current exhibitions include: In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris - on view; A Pittsburgh Anthology - on view. Online exhibit: Doug Aitken: migration (empire) through Nov. 15. Exhibits: Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries, through Mar 14, 2021 Gallery One, Museum of Art lobby, Scaife Galleries.
Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., Pittsburgh, is open with timed ticketing and other safety protocols in place. To ensure the health and safety of visitors and to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, there are a variety of new protocols in place. Femme Touch museum-wide exhibition, on view when the museum reopens, is centered around the women and femmes who were intertwined with Andy Warhol’s life and career. Femme Touch is presented by Bank of America and Steven Alan Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt, Founders of The Bennett Collection of Women Realists.
Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is now the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
The Artists of the Uniontown Art Club are having a live online sale please join us Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Mark Going on the event page to receive a notification when the sale begins so you don’t miss it !! Like and Follow the UAC Facebook Page for all notifications !! Please Invite your friends and family !! This Sale will feature multiple artists from our gallery we will offer unique handmade art and gifts great for the upcoming holiday season.
Uniontown Art Club will hold an arts and fine craft show and sale. Shop unique gifts at the beautiful Historic Summit Inn hotel. Saturday and Sunday Oct. 10-11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the beautiful Historic Summit Inn. Free admission, Chinese auction live artists demonstrations and more. social distancing will be practiced at this event, including hand sanitizer available for public use. Artists will be wearing masks. For more information visit our website at www.uniontownartclub.org or stop by our gift shop on Main Street in Uniontown “Gallery 86.”
Uniontown Art Club artist Jessica Lotman is having a live online sale on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. via Facebook Live. Lotman creates based on a reaction or interpretation to experiences, surroundings or subject matter using expressive colors in an abstract style. Her work has been described as playful, fun and evoking. She hopes the viewer will be able to connect with how she may have felt while creating a piece.
music/comedy
Music Never Stops at the Palace Theatre is presented via the theatre’s Instagram account is a must-follow with daily videos of songs from local musicians recorded from home. Help keep the music going and promote local artists by following along, adding some music to your day and hopefully finding some new artists you love.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree, for the rest of 2020 (October, November, & December) have been canceled due to concerns for the membership during this pandemic. Anyone with questions can call secretary Lynne Ritenour at 724-277-0352. At this time, we plan to resume our jamborees on March 21, 2021. Calendars will be sent out to the membership in February.
misc.
Mount St. Macrina, 510 W. Main St., Uniontown, is offering Zoom programs. The first virtual session is Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. The morning of reflection features Helenanne Hochendoner. The following Saturday, Oct. 17 is a grief support program, led by Patricia Clemmer, a hospice nurse. The offering is $10 per program. For more information or registration, call 724-438-7149.
Duda’s Farm Inc., 157 Creek Road, has kicked off its annual fall festival for pumpkin picking, hayrides and a corn maze. The festivities run through Nov. 1. Admission is $14 per person or $12 each for groups of 20 or more. Capacity for walk-ins is limited due to COVID-19. To reserve a time or more information, call 724-246-7601. The farm is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Fallingwater Chef Tom Shuttlesworth is offering up recipes to keep viewers inspired by Fallingwater and nature from his home kitchen. Check each week for new recipes you can make and more inspiration from the Fallingwater Cookbook. Plus, be sure to follow Fallingwater on Facebook where they will be posting virtual tours of other Frank Lloyd Wright sites weekly.
Virtual Visit Your National Parks. Clear your schedule for Monday-Friday at 1 p.m. Each weekday, one of the Laurel Highlands’ national parks will be going Facebook Live to bring you in-depth info and a behind-the-scenes look at Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial and Johnstown Flood National Memorial. Videos will then be posted later so you can catch up on anything you missed.
Send items for GO! Magazine two weeks before the event to go@heraldstandard.com. All fundraiser announcements appear in the Community Calendar and can be emailed to hscalendar@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.