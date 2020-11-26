theater/film/literature
“Annie” will be presented virtually by Stage Right in Greensburg on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. The Broadway classic will be shot over two weeks at the Westmoreland County Community College Science Hall Theatre Stage and shown through Showtix4u, a live-stream service. The shows will feature three different casts, including Annie. Connellsville resident Laura Stanish plays Duffy in the Friday performance, and Lily Stanish, also of Connellsville, will play one of the ensemble orphans in the Sunday performance. Cost to watch is $30 per household, or $75 for those who want to host a watch party. Tickets can be purchased at www.stagerightgreensburg.com/shows.
”It’s Alive,” a science fiction writing contest sponsored by Grindstone-based Oprelle.com, invites writers to submit their best sci-fi tale in 800 words or less. Winning submissions will be included in an “It’s Alive” anthology to be released next fall, in time for Halloween. Entries can be submitted through Jan. 29, with information on how to do so available under the contests tab at oprelle.com.
“A Christmas Carol Live Radio Play” will be presented by West Virginia Public Theatre at Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre, 1436 Evansdale Dr., Morgantown, on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 - $25, and available via ticketmaster.com or by calling 304-293-SHOW.
The Center for Coalfield Justice is hosting a virtual screening of the environmental justice film, “Invisible Hand” on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The film will be presented on the center’s Facebook event page and a short discussion will follow. Registration is required at coalfieldjustice.org/events. Call 724-229-3550 with questions.
Take a (Virtual) Christmas Vacation during “An Evening with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo” on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Chase and D’Angelo portray Clark and Ellen Griswold in 1989’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The movie chronicles the Griswold family’s quest for a perfect holiday gathering … but missing Christmas bonuses, unexpected relatives and a malfunctioning display of lights get in the way. Chase and D’Angelo will lead audiences through a live event and share fan-favorite clips from the movie, reveal their favorite memories from the franchise of “Vacation” movies and answer fan questions. Tickets are $28 and available through the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust on passportshows.com. A limited capacity VIP experience is also available for $150.
“The Nutcracker,” performed by the Pennsylvania Ballet Conservatory, will be presented as a livestream from The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6. Both shows will be performed at 1 p.m. Tickets are $35 per household, and are now on sale through www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Brownsville Free Public Library is carrying a new series, ID True Crime, a collaboration of Investigation Discovery and best-selling author James Patterson, written in conjunction with Andrew Bourelle. The first story is “Murder Thy Neighbor.” Call BFPL at 724-785-7272 to reserve a copy.
Fayette County Cultural Trust has stocked its shelves with a second printing of Cassandra Vivian’s book “Henry Clay Frick and the Golden Age of Coal and Coke.” The regional history feature original sources. Copies are $30, includes tax and shipping, or $28 for pick up. Call 724-320-6392 to order.
Pittsburgh Classic Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” as a radio play Dec. 17-Jan. 3, streaming through Broadway OnDemand. Cost to listen to the program is $13.95. The 24th season will kick off in March, with a collection of three plays: “The Fairy Tales of Oscar Wilde,” “Measure for Measure” and “The Boys in the Band.” Those performances will also be recorded and streamed, and dates for the performances have not yet been set. Tickets go on sale . 30 at www.picttheatre.org.
The State Theatre Center for the Arts, 37 E. Main St., Uniontown rescheduled Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll for Friday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date. Anyone with questions can call the theatre at 724-439-1360.
Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg has rescheduled several productions. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new dates. Anyone with a conflict can contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by calling 724-836-8000, ext. 203. Rescheduled dates are: “Miss Nelson is Missing,” on Friday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. – tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door; “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Advanced tickets for Thursday are $13 for adults and seniors, $11 for students. Advanced tickets for Friday and Saturday are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $11 for students. All tickets purchased at the door are $2 more.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. The live show features characters from Peppa Pig as life-sized puppets, and costumed characters. Tickets are $34, $39, $49. Visit www.thepalacetheatre.org for more information. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
art/exhibits
Touchstone Center for Crafts is holding a Pop-Up sale beginning today and running through Dec. 1. The artwork offered for purchase was made by interns and summer staff. The sale is accessible on the center’s site, touchstonecrafts.org. On Dec. 1, Touchstone will post its 2021 schedule of classes online, with registration to begin Jan. 1.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier will host a special art presentation and painting demonstration with artist Lydia Mack. This event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2:00 p.m. at SAMA Ligonier, 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier. Cost is $5 and refreshments will be served. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh is accepting contributions to a Gen-Z time online capsule for those born between 1997 and 2012. Images or videos of an object that represents the generation, and the reason why, can be submitted at warhol.org/timecapsule.
Fayette County Historical Society has opened a “speakeasy” as part of its People and Places on the Pike exhibit in the Abel Colley Tavern & Museum, 7083 National Pike E., Smock. The speakeasy exhibit reflects on Fayette County’s history of growing grain and distilling it. During Prohibition, Fayette had a number of unofficial and illegal speakeasies. Admission is $5 per person. Masks are required.
Carnegie Museum of Natural History, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh has opened the exhibit Dinosaur Armor, which brings the defense mechanisms of dinosaurs to life. Other upcoming events include: Online museum class: Archaeology through Dec. 5. Some events are free, while there is a charge for others. Visit carnegiemnh.org for more information. Also, the museum is offering “Sensory Friendly Hours” Friday and Saturday, Nov. 28 and 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Admission is $9.95 for adults; $7.50 for the 65+ crowd; and $5.95 for youth from three years old to 18 years old. Members and children under 2 years old are free.
The Fayette County Law Library presents Peter Pasqua. His “Wood and Vinyl Artwork “ will be on display through Dec. 1. The library is located on the second floor of the Fayette County Courthouse. The public is invited, admission is free and the library is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Law Library is closed from 12-1 every day.
Touchstone Center for Crafts 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington has closed its campus in light of health concerns. For virtual studio tours, artist talks and demonstrations, visit https://touchstonecrafts.org/virtual-events/.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, you can connect with the arts from wherever you are. Visit our website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh exhibits include Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries, through Mar 14, 2021 Gallery One, Museum of Art lobby, Scaife Galleries.
Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
music/comedy
Neon Swing X-perience is presenting a livestreamed evening of originals and holiday music from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. Described as “swing with sting,” NSX’s style is a raucous modernization of multiple influences all rooted in the big bands of the 1930s and 1940s. Tickets are $14 per household, and are available through the theatre’s website, thepalacetheatre.org.
Pittsburgh Opera will present six performances of composer David T. Little’s “Soldier Songs” in front of live audiences at its headquarters at 2425 Liberty Ave., in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. Safety protocols include reduced seating capacity, mandatory mask wearing, health screenings, temperature checks for people entering the building, and more. The six performances will be from Dec. 5 to Dec. 17. Although the first four performances are sold out, limited seating is still available for the Dec. 15 and 17 performances. The performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 will be livestreamed for free on the Pittsburgh Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. For additional information, visit www.pittsburghopera.org.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presents “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway” livestream concert series. In the remaining performance, singer Vanessa Williams takes the stage on Dec. 5. The concerts are streamed live from New York’s Shubert Virtual Studios, featuring a mix of Broadway tunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each woman. Single show tickets are $30. Proceeds support the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Critical Fund. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
Smitty’s Bar and Grill, 999 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown is hosting a concert fundraiser for Toys for Tots on Saturday, Dec. 5. Bands playing include Divine Tragedy, Mr. Hand, Variety Pack, All in Uniform, Tim Litvin, Arcade RX, 7 Fatal Guns, Donnie Barney. Admission is $6 with an unwrapped toy; $10 without one.
River City Brass is holding a series of virtual performances from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The digital season will offer high-quality audio and video. Performance dates are: “Christmas Brasstacular,” Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; “Broadway Brass,” Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; “Sounds of the 60s,” Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; “Celtic Connections V,” Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; “Rhapsody in Blue,” Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; “Americana,” Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. and “Dancing Through Time,” Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per program, per household, or $150 for all seven performances.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is presenting a season of concerts live-streamed from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Shows include: Home for the Holidays on Dec. 19; Classical Heart on Feb. 13; Mozart & Copland on March 20 and Maxim Returns on May 1. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and all are on Saturday. A single concert is $35. Packages are available for those who want to purchase three ($175) or four ($225) shows.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has rescheduled several concerts or comedy specials for the 2021 season. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Shows in January, February and March include: The British Legends (Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Elton John), Friday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $32, $38; Little River Band, Friday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75; The Guess Who, Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $118; Jamey Johnson, Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $50.75, $60.75, $70.75 ($4.25 additional day of show); Ronnie Milsap, Friday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39, $49, $59 ($6 additional per ticket day of event); Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. – tickets $36, $40, $46, $54; The Letterman, Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m. – tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Sunday March 21 at 6 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $58, $68, $90; Travis Tritt, Tuesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $58.50, $68.50, $78.50, $90; Meateater: Off the Air, Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $29, $39, $49 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show), VIP packages available
Shows in April, May and June include: Whose Live Anyway?, Friday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $38, $45, $52, $62; Guy Penrod, Saturday, April 24 at 3 p.m. – tickets $25, $35, $40; Against the Wind – The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, Tuesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Loverboy, Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $56, $66, $76, $125; Al Stewart, Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75 (additional fee if purchased at the door); Lewis Black, Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.50, $55; Little Anthony and The Imperials, The Crystals & The Marcels, Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $78; Clay Walker, Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39.75, $49.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Terry Fator, Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $54, $64, $74, $115; Al Di Meola, Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, floor seating only, VIP package available; Martin Barre performs classic Jethro Tull with original band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker, Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75 (floor seating only)
Shows in July, August and September include: Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $20, $28, $35, $45; Brass Transit – The Musical Legacy of Chicago, Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $35, $40, $45, $65; An Evening with Marie Osmond with symphonic orchestra, Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. – tickets $79, $99, $109, $125, $150; Happy Together Tour 2020, Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee on each ticket purchased at the door); The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – tickets $50, $63, $73, $95; Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $98; Tommy James and the Shondells, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $90; Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75; Martina McBride, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $69, $89, $109, $135
Shows in October, November and December include: The Return of Kenny Vance, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68; Neal McCoy, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $33, $38, $43, $65; Celtic Thunder – Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $49, $65, $75 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show)
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree, for the rest of 2020 (October, November, & December) have been canceled due to concerns for the membership during this pandemic. Anyone with questions can call secretary Lynne Ritenour at 724-277-0352. At this time, we plan to resume our jamborees on March 21, 2021. Calendars will be sent out to the membership in February.
misc.
Brownsville Historical Society’s traditional candlelight tours of Nemacolin Castle, 136 Front St., Brownsville, begin Friday, Nov. 27, and run on weekends through Dec. 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. The castle will be closed Christmas Day and Dec. 26.
The 38th annual Holiday Treasures Sale will be held Friday through Sunday, Dec. 4-6, at the Campbell farm, located off Route 40 in Grindstone. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 6. The sale features hand-crafted wares by local artisans.
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 1 Wild Place, Pittsburgh, will host Zoo Lights Drive-Thru Live, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 27-29 from 5 p.m. to midnight. The themed audio tour of the winter wonderland is $60 per vehicle and $40 for members. Online tickets are available.
Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca St., will hold a virtual Christmas story reading on Dec. 9. A planned in-person visit/photo op with Santa and Mrs. Claus has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Call 724-785-7272 for information.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents MasterChef Junior Live! on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The show is based on the popular culinary television show and features head-to-head cooking demonstrations with past contestants. Tickets are $26, $34, $40, $48; VIP packages are available for $125.
Illusionist Rick Thomas will take the stage at the Palace on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Thomas has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with breathtaking and spectacular magic. Tickets are $24, $28, $34 or $75; a VIP package with pre-show meet & greet is also available. Original tickets for both shows are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
Fallingwater Chef Tom Shuttlesworth is offering up recipes to keep viewers inspired by Fallingwater and nature from his home kitchen. Check each week for new recipes you can make and more inspiration from the Fallingwater Cookbook. Plus, be sure to follow Fallingwater on Facebook where they will be posting virtual tours of other Frank Lloyd Wright sites weekly.
Virtual Visit Your National Parks. Clear your schedule for Monday-Friday at 1 p.m. Each weekday, one of the Laurel Highlands’ national parks will be going Facebook Live to bring you in-depth info and a behind-the-scenes look at Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial and Johnstown Flood National Memorial. Videos will then be posted later so you can catch up on anything you missed.
Send items for GO! Magazine two weeks before the event to go@heraldstandard.com. All fundraiser announcements appear in the Community Calendar and can be emailed to hscalendar@heraldstandard.com.
