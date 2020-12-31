State restrictions have temporarily closed all theaters, museums and other entertainment venues through Jan. 4. All in-person events that were scheduled during that time have been removed from this listing.
theater/film/literature
West Virginia Public Broadcasting will air a radio adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol” tonight at 7 p.m. and Christmas Day at 2 p.m. The show, “A Christmas Carol Live Radio Show” was adapted by Andy Lyons, who portrays Scrooge in the show. The live radio show can be streamed at www.wvpublic.org. A link to watch the voice actors performing the show is available at wvpublictheatre.org.
“The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music, will be offered by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as a live streamed event today through Jan. 3. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased through www.stellartickets.com.
”It’s Alive,” a science fiction writing contest sponsored by Grindstone-based Oprelle.com, invites writers to submit their best sci-fi tale in 800 words or less. Winning submissions will be included in an “It’s Alive” anthology to be released next fall, in time for Halloween. Entries can be submitted through Jan. 29, with information on how to do so available under the contests tab at oprelle.com.
Brownsville Free Public Library is carrying a new series, ID True Crime, a collaboration of Investigation Discovery and best-selling author James Patterson, written in conjunction with Andrew Bourelle. The first story is “Murder Thy Neighbor.” Call BFPL at 724-785-7272 to reserve a copy.
Fayette County Cultural Trust has stocked its shelves with a second printing of Cassandra Vivian’s book “Henry Clay Frick and the Golden Age of Coal and Coke.” The regional history feature original sources. Copies are $30, includes tax and shipping, or $28 for pick up. Call 724-320-6392 to order.
Pittsburgh Classic Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” as a radio play Dec. 17-Jan. 3, streaming through Broadway OnDemand. Cost to listen to the program is $13.95. The 24th season will kick off in March, with a collection of three plays: “The Fairy Tales of Oscar Wilde,” “Measure for Measure” and “The Boys in the Band.” Those performances will also be recorded and streamed, and dates for the performances have not yet been set. Tickets go on sale . 30 at www.picttheatre.org.
The State Theatre Center for the Arts, 37 E. Main St., Uniontown rescheduled Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll for Friday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date. Anyone with questions can call the theatre at 724-439-1360.
Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg has rescheduled several productions. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new dates. Anyone with a conflict can contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by calling 724-836-8000, ext. 203. Rescheduled dates are: “Miss Nelson is Missing,” on Friday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. – tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door; “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Advanced tickets for Thursday are $13 for adults and seniors, $11 for students. Advanced tickets for Friday and Saturday are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $11 for students. All tickets purchased at the door are $2 more.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. The live show features characters from Peppa Pig as life-sized puppets, and costumed characters. Tickets are $34, $39, $49. Visit www.thepalacetheatre.org for more information. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
art/exhibits
The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh is accepting contributions to a Gen-Z time online capsule for those born between 1997 and 2012. Images or videos of an object that represents the generation, and the reason why, can be submitted at warhol.org/timecapsule.
Touchstone Center for Crafts 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington has closed its campus in light of health concerns. For virtual studio tours, artist talks and demonstrations, visit https://touchstonecrafts.org/virtual-events/. A listing of upcoming classes for the 2021 season is available on Touchstone’s website, touchstonecrafts.org.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, users can connect with the arts from wherever they are. Visit the website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh exhibits include Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries, through March 14, 2021 Gallery One, Museum of Art lobby, Scaife Galleries.
Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
music/comedy
River City Brass is holding a series of virtual performances from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The digital season will offer high-quality audio and video. Performance dates are: “Broadway Brass,” Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; “Sounds of the 60s,” Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; “Celtic Connections V,” Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; “Rhapsody in Blue,” Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; “Americana,” Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. and “Dancing Through Time,” Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per program, per household, or $150 for all seven performances.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is presenting a season of concerts live-streamed from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Shows include: Classical Heart on Feb. 13; Mozart & Copland on March 20 and Maxim Returns on May 1. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and all are on Saturday. A single concert is $35. Packages are available for those who want to purchase three ($175) or four ($225) shows.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has rescheduled several concerts or comedy specials for the 2021 season. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Shows in January, February and March 2021 include: The British Legends (Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Elton John), Friday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $32, $38; Little River Band, Friday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75; The Guess Who, Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $118; Jamey Johnson, Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $50.75, $60.75, $70.75 ($4.25 additional day of show); Ronnie Milsap, Friday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39, $49, $59 ($6 additional per ticket day of event); Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. – tickets $36, $40, $46, $54; The Letterman, Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m. – tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Sunday March 21 at 6 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $58, $68, $90; Travis Tritt, Tuesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $58.50, $68.50, $78.50, $90; Meateater: Off the Air, Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $29, $39, $49 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show), VIP packages available
Shows in April, May and June 2021 include: Whose Live Anyway?, Friday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $38, $45, $52, $62; Guy Penrod, Saturday, April 24 at 3 p.m. – tickets $25, $35, $40; Against the Wind – The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, Tuesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Loverboy, Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $56, $66, $76, $125; Al Stewart, Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75 (additional fee if purchased at the door); Lewis Black, Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.50, $55; Little Anthony and The Imperials, The Crystals & The Marcels, Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $78; Clay Walker, Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39.75, $49.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Terry Fator, Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $54, $64, $74, $115; Al Di Meola, Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, floor seating only, VIP package available; Martin Barre performs classic Jethro Tull with original band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker, Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75 (floor seating only)
Shows in July, August and September 2021 include: Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $20, $28, $35, $45; Brass Transit – The Musical Legacy of Chicago, Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $35, $40, $45, $65; An Evening with Marie Osmond with symphonic orchestra, Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. – tickets $79, $99, $109, $125, $150; Happy Together Tour 2020, Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee on each ticket purchased at the door); The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – tickets $50, $63, $73, $95; Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $98; Tommy James and the Shondells, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $90; Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75; Martina McBride, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $69, $89, $109, $135
Shows in October, November and December 2021 include: The Return of Kenny Vance, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68; Neal McCoy, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $33, $38, $43, $65; Celtic Thunder – Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $49, $65, $75 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show)
misc.
Pittsburgh Zoo’s holiday display is open through Jan. 3. The “Zoo Lights” drive-through experience includes a themed audio tour. Admission is $60 per vehicle for non-members and $40 for zoo members. Tickets must be purchased online at pittsburghzoo.org.
”Winter Festival of Lights” at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia, runs through Jan. 10. The six-mile drive is $25 per vehicle, with visitors receiving a vehicle pass for the holiday season and a rewards book. New this year is the Magical Mansion, featuring the Grinch.
Haunted holiday tales will be available via podcast every Friday leading up to Christmas through the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at St. Vincent College. Featured stories include: “The Tapestried Chamber,” by Sir Walter Scott; “The Haunted Rock,” by W.W. Fenn; “How Peter Parley Laid a Ghost,” by Anonymous; and “The Ghost’s Summons,” by Ada Buisson. To listen, go to the events tab at www.mccarlgallery.org.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents MasterChef Junior Live! on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The show is based on the popular culinary television show and features head-to-head cooking demonstrations with past contestants. Tickets are $26, $34, $40, $48; VIP packages are available for $125.
Illusionist Rick Thomas will take the stage at the Palace on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Thomas has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with breathtaking and spectacular magic. Tickets are $24, $28, $34 or $75; a VIP package with pre-show meet & greet is also available. Original tickets for both shows are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
Fallingwater Chef Tom Shuttlesworth is offering up recipes to keep viewers inspired by Fallingwater and nature from his home kitchen. Check each week for new recipes you can make and more inspiration from the Fallingwater Cookbook. Plus, be sure to follow Fallingwater on Facebook where they will be posting virtual tours of other Frank Lloyd Wright sites weekly.
