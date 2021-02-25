theater/film/literature
“Party at the Palace,” a live event from The Palace Theatre in Greensburg, will be held this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The event features performances from regional musicians, and is free to stream through Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s YouTube channel at the trust and theatre’s Facebook pages. Special VIP or Main Event tickets are also available for exclusive access, raffle ticket entries and special entertainment. Tickets can be purchased online at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org or by calling 724-836-8000. Raffle tickets entries will also be available for purchase.
“The SpongeBob Musical” will be presented by Stage Right in-person and as a live-streamed event from the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College Friday-Sunday, Feb. 26-28. The show follows SpongeBob, Sandy, Patrick, Squidward and Mister Krabs as they try to save Bikini Bottom from a volcano. Performers, between 8 and 18, will be in masks and shields and will be socially distanced during the performance. The Friday performance is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday shows are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 2 p.m. Streaming tickets are $15; in-person are $20 for adults and $12 for students. To purchase, call 724-832-7464 or got to www.stagerightgreensburg.com/shows.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is releasing three virtual performances, beginning in March. “Bolero,” filmed at Carnegie Museum, premiers March 22. Virtual performances featuring excerpts from other shows premiere in April and May. All performances will be available through a private link on pbt.org.
“An Iliad,” a translation of Homer’s epic poem, will be presented virtually by Clarion University Theatre March 3-7. The play tells the story of the Trojan War, as filtered through Homer’s point of view. For more information and ticket information, visit www.clarionuniversitytickets.com.
“Monday Night Magic: Live Online” will be held every Monday at 8 p.m. as a co-presentation with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Liberty Magic Series. “Monday Night Magic” is New York’s longest running off-Broadway magic show. Tickets for the livestream are $20, and can be purchased under the events tab at stellartickets.com.
”The Brownsville Hometown Heroes” memorial book is available for $25. There are a limited number of copies. Proceeds benefit Brownsville Fire Co. 1, South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Departments and Brownsville’s American Legion Post 295. Book can be ordered through the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, 724-437-4571.
Fayette County Cultural Trust has stocked its shelves with a second printing of Cassandra Vivian’s book “Henry Clay Frick and the Golden Age of Coal and Coke.” The regional history feature original sources. Copies are $30, includes tax and shipping, or $28 for pick up. Call 724-320-6392 to order.
Pittsburgh Classic Theatre will kick off its 24th season in March, with a collection of three plays: “The Fairy Tales of Oscar Wilde,” “Measure for Measure” and “The Boys in the Band.” Those performances will also be recorded and streamed, and dates for the performances have not yet been set. Tickets are available at www.picttheatre.org.
Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg has rescheduled several productions. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new dates. Anyone with a conflict can contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by calling 724-836-8000, ext. 203. Rescheduled dates are: “Miss Nelson is Missing,” on Friday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. – tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door; “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Advanced tickets for Thursday are $13 for adults and seniors, $11 for students. Advanced tickets for Friday and Saturday are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $11 for students. All tickets purchased at the door are $2 more.
“Hadestown,” a musical where song can change your fate, has been rescheduled for Sept. 7-12 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.
“Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg has been canceled. Visit www.thepalacetheatre.org for more information or contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000.
art/exhibits
Uniontown artist Travis Winters sculptures will be exhibited March 3 through April 2 in the Boxheart Gallery, 4523 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh. Winters is program manager at Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington.
The Carnegie Museum of Art’s online exhibition series is featuring “Reign of Winter,” an eight-minute silent animated video initially presented in the 2013 Carnegie International. Rokni Haerizadeh’s film follows the 2011 wedding procession of Kate Middleton and Prince William, replacing live-action components with fantasy forms and anthropomorphic figures. The free video is available on the museum’s website.
Carnegie Museum of Art has launched its first-ever podcast, “Mirror With a Memory,” a free six-part series hosted by renowned American artist Martine Syms. The podcast, streaming at cmoa.org, investigates the intersection of photography, surveillance and artificial intelligence. The podcast accompanies the exhibit “Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries,” on view at the museum through March 14.
“Light in Transmission: A Neon and Plasma Light Exhibition” will light up the Penn Avenue Arts District in Pittsburgh through an exhibition at Pittsburgh Glass Center. The exhibition features the work of 16 artists through May 9. A virtual opening will be held Friday at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live on the center’s page. PGC is located at 5472 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh.
Greensburg Garden & Civic Center is hosting its first art exhibit of the year with works by Nicole Chmel Brown. The show runs through March 28. The center, located at 952 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Touchstone Center for Crafts, 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington has opened registration for its 2021 workshop season. Early registration is encouraged as class sizes will be limited due to COVID-19 procedures. Applications are also being accepted for scholarships, internships, and artist residency opportunities. More information at touchstonecrafts.org.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab announced a new series of virtual/remote workshops starting this month. More than 100 live classes will explore subjects ranging from science, engineering and math to art processes and outdoor exploration. Each workshop is geared for young people in ages 3-6, ages 7-10 and ages 11-14. Program costs and registration deadlines for all workshops are listed on the museum’s online calendar of events at pittsburghkids.org/calendar. For information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org/education/workshops.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is reopen with the new exhibit, “Pattern Makers,” which will be on view in the Cantilever Gallery through May 9. The exhibit tracks the presence of and meanings of patterns across a selection of more than 60 works from the museum’s permanent collection. The museum’s will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Advance registration is required and admission is free. Information on registration and the museum’s COVID-19 safety policies and procedures can be found at thewestmoreland.org/visit.
The orchid and tropical bonsai show, “A Splash of Brilliance” at Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh, runs through Feb. 28. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Tickets are available online at phipps.conservatory.org.
The National Aviary in Pittsburgh has announced several upcoming events for the winter and spring. Brunch in the Garden will be held on Sundays. Other events include: Flamingo Fest, Feb. 27-28; Eggstravaganza is scheduled for March 27-28 and April 2-3; Earth Day Celebration will be held on April 24. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aviary.org.
A Kids Virtual Art Camp will be held by the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto. Classes take place the second Saturday of the month from February through May. The cost is $40 and includes an art kid filled with the supplies to complete the projects. To register, visit www.sama-art.org/events-list.
The Carnegie Museum of Natural History exhibit, Dinosaur Armor, is now on open to the public. The exhibit shows examples of how dinosaurs’ drive to survive impacted their evolution. The museum is also offering Wild Wednesdays: Virtual Live Animal Encounters, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. The Zoom program is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. For additional information on either program, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, users can connect with the arts from wherever they are. Visit the website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
Mon Valley Academy for the Arts is holding a “first calling” for drummers (beginners, intermediate, experienced) and fife player (piccolo, flute, saxophone) to form a Regimental Drum & Fife Corps. The group will gather Sunday, March 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. in American Legion Post 22, 234 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi. For more information, contact MVAA at 724-309-0249. Reservations are suggested since seating is limited.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region is hosting a “Big Talent” show, a virtual event showcasing locals for its “Kids’ Sake” fundraiser. Voting begins March 19 and ends March 28. There is a $1 fee to cast a ballot. March 14 is the deadline to submit entries at bigtalent@bbbslr.org. The organization reserves the right to approve submissions. The grand prize is a $300 gift card. All entries are entered into a $100 gift card drawing.
Neon Swing X-Perience is holding a virtual concert from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, March 12 at 8 p.m. The show is free, but registration is required on thepalacetheatre.org. A meet and greet with the band will be held via Zoom after the show for $25. The fee will benefit the Westmoreland Cultural Trust and the band.
Pittsburgh Opera will be broadcasting a free performance: “I, Too, Am America,” on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., which will showcase a program of works by William Grant Still and Florence Price. Register for the performance at pittsburghopera.org/Recital/RSVP to receive reminder emails.
“The VIP Experience (Virtually In The Palace)” runs on Thursdays through March 25. The weekly concern series features regional bands playing original songs at 7 p.m. each Thursday, via The Palace Theatre or Westmoreland Cultural Trust Facebook pages. Acts who will take the stage include Andy Davis (Feb. 25), Derek Woods Band (March 4), East Coast Turnaround (March 11), Colin Southfield and The Mushroom Country Band (March 18) and Pack (March 25).
River City Brass is holding a series of virtual performances from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The digital season will offer high-quality audio and video. Performance dates are: “Celtic Connections V,” Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; “Rhapsody in Blue,” Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; “Americana,” Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. and “Dancing Through Time,” Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per program, per household, or $150 for all seven performances.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is presenting a season of concerts live-streamed from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Shows include: Mozart & Copland on March 20 and Maxim Returns on May 1. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and all are on Saturday. A single concert is $35. Packages are available for those who want to purchase three ($175) or four ($225) shows.
“One Night of Queen,” a tribute to the band Queen, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets range from $31.25 to $46.25 and can be purchased through trustarts.org.
Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, has been postponed. A new date has not been announced. The show was scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has rescheduled several concerts or comedy specials for the 2021 season. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Shows in March, April, May and June 2021 include: Meateater: Off the Air, Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $29, $39, $49 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show), VIP packages available; Whose Live Anyway?, Friday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $38, $45, $52, $62; Guy Penrod, Saturday, April 24 at 3 p.m. – tickets $25, $35, $40; Against the Wind – The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, Tuesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Loverboy, Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $56, $66, $76, $125; Al Stewart, Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75 (additional fee if purchased at the door); Travis Tritt, Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $58.50, $68.50, $78.50, $90; Lewis Black, Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.50, $55; Little Anthony and The Imperials, The Crystals & The Marcels, Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $78; Clay Walker, Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39.75, $49.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Terry Fator, Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $54, $64, $74, $115; Al Di Meola, Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, floor seating only, VIP package available; Martin Barre performs classic Jethro Tull with original band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker, Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75 (floor seating only)
Shows in July, August and September 2021 include: Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $20, $28, $35, $45; Brass Transit – The Musical Legacy of Chicago, Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $35, $40, $45, $65; An Evening with Marie Osmond with symphonic orchestra, Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. – tickets $79, $99, $109, $125, $150; Happy Together Tour 2020, Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee on each ticket purchased at the door); The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – tickets $50, $63, $73, $95; Ronnie Milsap, Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39, $49, $59 ($6 additional per ticket day of event); Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Jamey Johnson, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $50.75, $60.75, $70.75 ($4.25 additional day of show); Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $98; The Guess Who, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $118; Tommy James and the Shondells, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $90; Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75; Martina McBride, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $69, $89, $109, $135
Shows in October, November and December 2021 include: The Return of Kenny Vance, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68; Little River Band, Friday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75; Neal McCoy, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $33, $38, $43, $65; Chonda Pierce Live In Concert, Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. – tickets $19, $28, $38 and $54 VIP package; The Letterman, Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. – tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; The British Legends (Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Elton John), Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $32, $38; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Sunday Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $58, $68, $90; Celtic Thunder – Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $49, $65, $75 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show)
misc.
Vaganova Academy Brownsville, 25 Market St., will conduct auditions March 20 and March 27 for a summer program for students from 7 years old to 18 years old. There is a $25 registration fee. Contact Summer Reed at littlemozartsart@outlook.com for more information.
The Carnegie Science Center is continuing its annual Snowball Day celebration. All visitors who make a snowball this winter, save it in their freezer, and bring it to the Science Center on June 20 will pay $5 for general admission tickets for the day. For more information, go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
Carnegie Science Center is offering a free Virtual Café Sci on Monday, March 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. The program focuses on the body’s immune system. The guest speaker is Dr. Tullia Bruno, assistant profession in the immunology department at the University of Pittsburgh. Advance registration is required for the session through the science center’s website, carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners Houseplant Master Class online series runs through March 2. The 45-minute classes begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The class schedule is available at extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener. For additional information, call 1-877-345-0691.
Haunted holiday tales will be available via podcast every Friday leading up to Christmas through the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at St. Vincent College. Featured stories include: “The Tapestried Chamber,” by Sir Walter Scott; “The Haunted Rock,” by W.W. Fenn; “How Peter Parley Laid a Ghost,” by Anonymous; and “The Ghost’s Summons,” by Ada Buisson. To listen, go to the events tab at www.mccarlgallery.org.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg presents MasterChef Junior Live! on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The show is based on the popular culinary television show and features head-to-head cooking demonstrations with past contestants. Tickets are $26, $34, $40, $48; VIP packages are available for $125.
Illusionist Rick Thomas will take the stage at the Palace on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Thomas has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with breathtaking and spectacular magic. Tickets are $24, $28, $34 or $75; a VIP package with pre-show meet & greet is also available. Original tickets for both shows are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
Fallingwater continues to offer free webinars and online educational resources, to keep Fallingwater members, visitors and the public engaged through Fallingwater’s architecture, preservation and collections. Fallingwater is also offering weekly online livestream events from inside the house. Called “A Closer Look,” the live, interactive broadcasts offer exclusive, behind-the-scenes views and discussions about unique aspects of house’s interior. In February, the livestreams will take place on Saturdays at 11 a.m., at a cost of $15. Registration is required to participate in the livestreams and available on the Fallingwater website at Fallingwater.org/CloserLook. Attendees can also register by contacting Fallingwater Visitor Services at 724-329-8501 or Fallingwater@paconserve.org.
Send items for GO! Magazine two weeks before the event to go@heraldstandard.com. All fundraiser announcements appear in the Community Calendar and can be emailed to hscalendar@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.