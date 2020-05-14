Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.