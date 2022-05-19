theater/film/literature
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be performed at Geyer Performing Arts Center Thursday through Saturday, May 19-21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m. The family friendly Andrew Lloyd Webber musical chronicles the biblical journey of Joseph and his coat of many colors. Tickets are available at geyerpac.com, at the door, or by calling 724-887-0887.
“The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-time,” a play by Simon Stephens, will be performed at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg on May 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and on May 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through littlelake.org.
“Blippi The Musical,” based on the popular YouTube educational channel, brings families together at The Palace Theatre on Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. The show is geared toward children from ages 2 to 7. For tickets or more information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Pittsburgh CLO’s Kara Cabaret series returns to the Greer Cabaret in Pittsburgh with “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” May 11-28 and “Puffs” June 10-July 31. Tickets are available at pittsburghclo.org or by calling 412-456-6666.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Newly announced shows include: Naathan Phan in “The Polymath of Magic” from May 4-29; Mr. Messado in “Ringistry from June 1-19; Paul Gertner in “Steel City Miracles” from June 22 to July 3; Paige Thompson in “Pages of Time” from July 6-31; Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table” from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
The Emerald Isle comes to the Steel City with the documentary “Ireland” at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through July. It’s being shown in 3D and 2D and offers an immersive experience of Ireland. For information go online to carnegiesciencecenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s presents an upcoming performances of the play “Ain’t Too Proud” from Tuesday through Sunday, May 17-22 at the Benedum Center. For information, go online to TrustArts.org/Broadway, or call 412-456-6666.
art/exhibits
The “Fields, Fragments and Fictions” exhibit at the Carnegie Museum of Art’s Heinz Architectural Center in Pittsburgh celebrates the work of Greek artist Zoe Zenghelis through July 24. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
“Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” opens as an exhibit on Friday, May 20 at the Carnegie Science Center. This exhibit showcases nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical, and unusual guitars, including the world’s largest playable electric guitar – 43 feet long and weighing as much as a small car. A member exclusive preview will be held on Friday, May 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Washington artist Cheryl Hopper’s artwork is on display at Pittsburgh International Airport through Friday, May 27 as part of an exhibit of work by members of the Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh. The artwork has been selected from the past four Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh juried shows. The exhibit is taking place as part of the airport’s arts and culture program.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Greensboro Pottery will be part of a display at the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery at Waynesburg University from through Sept. 2. The gallery is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to view the exhibit.
“Working Thought,” a new group exhibition at Carnegie Museum of Art, will showcase contemporary artwork across media and generations, highlighting connections between diverse artistic practices. A film series, presenting the work of five filmmakers, will also be part of the exhibit, which will be open through June 26. For information go online to cmoa.org.
Italian multimedia artist Paola Pivi is coming to the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh April 22 through Aug. 15. Pivi’s work has been exhibited at museums and institutions in Tokyo, London, Paris and New York. The exhibit “Paola Pivi: I Want It All,” will be accompanied by a new commission with the Warhol. An installation will be made from 250 pairs of shoes, of which 125 pairs will remain pristine and unworn, while the other 125, identical matches to the first batch, will be heavily worn. When the exhibit opens, all the footwear will be secured to the wall like trophies.
The National Aviary is opening its 70th year with the launch of “Tropical Paradise,” a new seasonal theme highlighting tropical animals and habitats through programming, signage and decor. Visitors will be able to stroll through tropical habitats, including the Tropical Rainforest and the Wetlands. Programming runs through May 28. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Tuesdays. For information visit www.aviary.org.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown has a number of shows scheduled this season, including: Brad Paisley, Thursday, June 2; The Lumineers, Wednesday, June 15; Train, Jewel and Blues Traveler, Friday, June 17; Backstreet Boys, Tuesday, July 5; Santana with Earth, Wind and Fire, Wednesday, July 6; The Doobie Brothers, Saturday July 9; Dead & Company, Tuesday, July 12; Thomas Rhett, Thursday, July 14; Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Saturday, July 16; Morgan Wallen, Thursday, July 21; Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Friday, July 22; Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, ZZ Top and Gov’t Mule, Sunday, July 31; Rob Zombie and Mudvayne, Tuesday, Aug. 2; Kid Rock and Foreigner, Saturday, Aug. 6; Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Wednesday, Aug. 10; Jason Aldean, Friday, Aug. 26; Shinedown and Jelly Roll, Friday, Sept. 9; Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy, Saturday, Sept. 10; Five Finger Death Punch and The Hu, Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival will be held Friday-Sunday, July 1-3 at Dream Mountain Ranch in Albright, West Virginia. Festival headliners include Keller and the Keels, Larry Keel Experience, Kitchen Dwellers and EmiSunshine. For tickets or additional information, visit dmbluegrass.com.
Four Chord Music Festival at Wild Things Park in Washington will be held for two days this year, with a lineup of bands including Jimmy Eat World and Bad Religion. Tickets are now on sale for the festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10. For a full lineup of bands and to purchase VIP or regular tickets, visit fourchordmusicfestival.com.
Comedian Bill Engvall’s “It’s Finally Time” farewell tour makes a stop at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, May 20 for performances at 6 and 9 p.m. Engvall is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist, regularly seen on the television sitcom “Last Man Standing.” For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh has a number of upcoming shows, including Chris Tomlin and HillSong, Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m.; Ringo Starr, Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m.; Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin on Sunday, June 19 at 6:45 p.m.; Roger Waters, Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m.; Kevin Hart, Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m.; New Kids on the Block, Salt-n-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue, Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Sean Mendes, Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.
Stage AE in Pittsburgh has a number of upcoming concerts, including: Asking Alexandria, Monday, May 23 at 5:45 p.m.; The Head and The Heart, Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington has a number of upcoming concerts scheduled throughout the coming months: Robby Krieger on Saturday, June 4; Liverpool Legends on Saturday, June 11 and Comedian Jim Breuer on Saturday, June 17. All performances will take place in the Hollywood Meadows Events Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with show at 8 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
The Maple House Music and Arts Festival will debut at Hartwood Acres Park in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 21. Musical include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Black Pumas, Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Ghost Hounds and more. Festival passes are available at www.maplehousefest.com.
Billy Joel returns to Pittsburgh for the first time in six years for an Aug. 11 show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.com.
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts come to PNC Park in The Stadium Tour on Friday, Aug. 12. The show was rescheduled was last year. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.
Metallica will play one of two stadium shows this summer PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Aug. 14 show features rock band Greta Van Fleet and heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills. Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming concerts in May and June: Guy Penrod, Saturday, May 21 at 3 p.m.; The Spinners with The 5th Dimension, Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m.; Piano Men: Generations - The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John, Sunday May 29 at 7:30 p.m.
June shows: Trace Adkins, Monday, June 6 at 7 p.m.; Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m.; “What a Night,” a Broadway concert, Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Sonic Slam featuring Tom Keifer with L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat, Wednesday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.; George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Sunday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Jukebox Live, Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m.
misc.
Greene County Historical Society is offering two talks this year: “The Last Hanging in Greene County” with Pat Fitch, Monday, June 6; “The Last Passenger Run of the W&W Railroad” with Jim Weinschenk, Saturday, July 9. For times and additional information, visit greenecountyhistory.org/events.
WWII Warbirds will fly at Cumberland Airport in Maryland on Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19. The Warbirds Showcase is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with no parking or entrance fees. For more information, visit www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/.
Peters Creek Historical Society welcomes Clay Kilgore, executive director of the Washington County
Historical Society as its guest speaker on Monday, May 23 at 7:30 pm at Wrights United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia. His program is on the National Pike, the first federally funded road in the United States.
Tours of the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia are scheduled for Wednesdays June 8, July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to visit this National and State Historic Site.
The Mon-Yough Chapter of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will meet in person on Thursday, May 19 at the Greene County Historical Society, where Dr. Ben Ford will present “Historical Hanna’s Town Collections and Excavations – What We’ve Learned So Far.” Ford is a professor and chairman of the department of anthropology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The lecture begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Those who would like to watch the lecture via Zoom can contact the historical society for information on how to do so.
Monongahela River Railroad and Transportation Museum, 412 Church St; Brownsville, will have a Pike Days Open House on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Featured displays include a newly restored Motorcar and the Pittsburgh Garden Railroad Society G-scale model train. Admission is free and donations are accepted.
“It’s Your Prom Party!” will be held at the Chartiers Township Community Center, 2013 Community Center Drive, Houston, Pa., on Friday, June. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 each. Singing duo Eric Bruce and Pete Povich are set to perform, and DJ Ralph Trilli will play requests, social and line dancing. There will be a free complimentary Pittsburgh Cookie Table, and guests can bring food and beverages of their choosing. Buy tickets in advance at the Chartiers Township Municipal Building.
Historic Hanna’s Town has opened for the season in Westmoreland County, offering guided tours weekends in May and Wednesdays through Sundays, starting in June. Call 724-836-1800, x210 to reserve a spot or for more information.
Hands on History day camp will be held at Bradford House Museum Aug. 1-5 from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The camp is for children who have completed grades 3-5. Students will experience 18th century living through activities, crafts, games, food, lessons and clothing. Registration can be done through Eventbrite.com.
The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, Chatham University and Point Park University are presenting the documentary “By the Waters of Babylon” with the accompaniment of a string quartet for one screening on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at 7:40 p.m. at Buhl. Registration is required in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/by-the-waters-of-babylon-360-degree-film-screening-tickets.
Registration for summer camps at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are now open. All camps in Oakland begin Monday, June 13, with Carnegie Museum of Art camps running through Friday, Aug. 19, and Carnegie Museum of Natural History camps happening through Friday, Aug. 26. Full-day camps are available for campers aged 6-13 at both museums, and campers who are aged 14-18 can find workshops at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History offers half-day camps for children who are aged 4 and 5. Information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
The Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 12, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. During the Fayette County Fair, the Fiddlers will hold a jamboree on Saturday, July 30th. The July 17 jamboree is the annual picnic, which is free for members and $10 for non members. All other jamborees include free admission and free parking. A concession stand will sell drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Membership is $10 for anyone who wants to join. For more information, call 724-277-0352.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.