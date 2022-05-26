theater/film/literature
“The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-time,” a play by Simon Stephens, will be performed at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg Thursday through Saturday, May 26, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through littlelake.org.
“Pippin,” a musical about a young price looking for passion and adventure, is the first of two Summer at the State performances at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown. The show will be performed Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10. “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the Disney movie about Belle, the Beast and a castle full of animated furnishings, will be performed Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 31. For tickets, visit statetheatre.info.
“Blippi The Musical,” based on the popular YouTube educational channel, brings families together at The Palace Theatre on Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. The show is geared toward children from ages 2 to 7. For tickets or more information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Open Air: A Series in Celebration of the Performing Arts, presented by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and local performing arts organizations, returns Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12 on the Allegheny Riverfront, 1 19th St. in Sharpsburg. For tickets or a full schedule of performances, visit pbt.org/openair.
Pittsburgh CLO’s Summer of Musicals schedule includes a number of performances from June 7 through Aug. 14. Among the slated musicals are “Jersey Boys,” June 7- 12; “The Drowsy Chaperone,” June 21-26; “Kinky Boots,” July 5-10; “Godspell,” July 12-17; “A Chorus Line,” July 26-31; and “Sister Act,” Aug. 9-14. All performances run Tuesday through Sunday, and tickets can be purchased at pittsburghclo.org.
Pittsburgh CLO’s Kara Cabaret series returns to the Greer Cabaret in Pittsburgh with “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” through Saturday, May 28 and “Puffs” June 10-July 31. Tickets are available at pittsburghclo.org or by calling 412-456-6666.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Newly announced shows include: Naathan Phan in “The Polymath of Magic” from May 4-29; Mr. Messado in “Ringistry from June 1-19; Paul Gertner in “Steel City Miracles” from June 22 to July 3; Paige Thompson in “Pages of Time” from July 6-31; Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table” from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
The Emerald Isle comes to the Steel City with the documentary “Ireland” at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through July. It’s being shown in 3D and 2D and offers an immersive experience of Ireland. For information go online to carnegiesciencecenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
art/exhibits
The “Fields, Fragments and Fictions” exhibit at the Carnegie Museum of Art’s Heinz Architectural Center in Pittsburgh celebrates the work of Greek artist Zoe Zenghelis through July 24. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
“Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” has opened as an exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center. This exhibit showcases nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical, and unusual guitars, including the world’s largest playable electric guitar – 43 feet long and weighing as much as a small car. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Washington artist Cheryl Hopper’s artwork is on display at Pittsburgh International Airport through Friday, May 27 as part of an exhibit of work by members of the Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh. The artwork has been selected from the past four Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh juried shows. The exhibit is taking place as part of the airport’s arts and culture program.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Greensboro Pottery will be part of a display at the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery at Waynesburg University from through Sept. 2. The gallery is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to view the exhibit.
“Working Thought,” a new group exhibition at Carnegie Museum of Art, will showcase contemporary artwork across media and generations, highlighting connections between diverse artistic practices. A film series, presenting the work of five filmmakers, will also be part of the exhibit, which will be open through June 26. For information go online to cmoa.org.
Italian multimedia artist Paola Pivi is coming to the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh April 22 through Aug. 15. Pivi’s work has been exhibited at museums and institutions in Tokyo, London, Paris and New York. The exhibit “Paola Pivi: I Want It All,” will be accompanied by a new commission with the Warhol. An installation will be made from 250 pairs of shoes, of which 125 pairs will remain pristine and unworn, while the other 125, identical matches to the first batch, will be heavily worn. When the exhibit opens, all the footwear will be secured to the wall like trophies.
The National Aviary is opening its 70th year with the launch of “Tropical Paradise,” a new seasonal theme highlighting tropical animals and habitats through programming, signage and decor. Visitors will be able to stroll through tropical habitats, including the Tropical Rainforest and the Wetlands. Programming runs through May 28. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Tuesdays. For information visit www.aviary.org.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
Dream Mountain Bluegrass festival will be held Friday through Sunday, July 1-3 at Dream Mountain Ranch in Albright, West Virginia. Acts include Keller and the Keels, Larry Keel Experience and Kitchen Dwellers. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or at www.dmbluegrass.com.
Pattyfest, an old-time music festival, will be held Saturday, June 11 at East Fairmont High School, 1993 Airport Road in Fairmont, West Virginia. Free stage performances begin at 12:30 p.m., and free workshops run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Informal jam sessions will be held all day using traditional acoustic instruments. For more information, visit pattyfest.org.
The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown has a number of shows scheduled this season, including: Brad Paisley, Thursday, June 2; The Lumineers, Wednesday, June 15; Train, Jewel and Blues Traveler, Friday, June 17; Backstreet Boys, Tuesday, July 5; Santana with Earth, Wind and Fire, Wednesday, July 6; The Doobie Brothers, Saturday July 9; Dead & Company, Tuesday, July 12; Thomas Rhett, Thursday, July 14; Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Saturday, July 16; Morgan Wallen, Thursday, July 21; Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Friday, July 22; Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, ZZ Top and Gov’t Mule, Sunday, July 31; Rob Zombie and Mudvayne, Tuesday, Aug. 2; Kid Rock and Foreigner, Saturday, Aug. 6; Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Wednesday, Aug. 10; Jason Aldean, Friday, Aug. 26; Shinedown and Jelly Roll, Friday, Sept. 9; Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy, Saturday, Sept. 10; Five Finger Death Punch and The Hu, Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival will be held Friday-Sunday, July 1-3 at Dream Mountain Ranch in Albright, West Virginia. Festival headliners include Keller and the Keels, Larry Keel Experience, Kitchen Dwellers and EmiSunshine. For tickets or additional information, visit dmbluegrass.com.
Four Chord Music Festival at Wild Things Park in Washington will be held for two days this year, with a lineup of bands including Jimmy Eat World and Bad Religion. Tickets are now on sale for the festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10. For a full lineup of bands and to purchase VIP or regular tickets, visit fourchordmusicfestival.com.
PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh has a number of upcoming shows, including Chris Tomlin and HillSong, Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m.; Ringo Starr, Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m.; Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin on Sunday, June 19 at 6:45 p.m.; Roger Waters, Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m.; Kevin Hart, Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m.; New Kids on the Block, Salt-n-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue, Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Sean Mendes, Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington has a number of upcoming concerts scheduled throughout the coming months: Robby Krieger on Saturday, June 4; Liverpool Legends on Saturday, June 11 and Comedian Jim Breuer on Saturday, June 17. All performances will take place in the Hollywood Meadows Events Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with show at 8 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
Billy Joel returns to Pittsburgh for the first time in six years for an Aug. 11 show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.com.
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts come to PNC Park in The Stadium Tour on Friday, Aug. 12. The show was rescheduled was last year. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.
Metallica will play one of two stadium shows this summer PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Aug. 14 show features rock band Greta Van Fleet and heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills. Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming concerts in May and June: Piano Men: Generations - The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John, Sunday May 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Trace Adkins, Monday, June 6 at 7 p.m.; Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m.; “What a Night,” a Broadway concert, Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Sonic Slam featuring Tom Keifer with L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat, Wednesday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.; George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Sunday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Jukebox Live, Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m.
misc.
Dive and Drag 2022 with Susanne Bartsch will be held at Nemacolin on Saturday, June 11 in celebration of Pride Month. The party will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Peak and features late-night drag show performances. For tickets and additional information, visit nemacolin.com/happenings/pride-2022.
The Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh will host Russell Shorto, author of the recently published book “Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob,” on Thursday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Shorto will share the history of small-town organized crime in Western Pennsylvania. The hybrid event will be offered both in-person and online. Additional information is available at heinzhistorycenter.org.
Greene County Historical Society is offering two talks this year: “The Last Hanging in Greene County” with Pat Fitch, Monday, June 6; “The Last Passenger Run of the W&W Railroad” with Jim Weinschenk, Saturday, July 9. For times and additional information, visit greenecountyhistory.org/events.
WWII Warbirds will fly at Cumberland Airport in Maryland on Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19. The Warbirds Showcase is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with no parking or entrance fees. For more information, visit www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/.
Peters Creek Historical Society is holding tours of the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia on Wednesdays June 8, July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to visit this National and State Historic Site.
“It’s Your Prom Party!” will be held at the Chartiers Township Community Center, 2013 Community Center Drive, Houston, Pa., on Friday, June 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 each. Singing duo Eric Bruce and Pete Povich are set to perform, and DJ Ralph Trilli will play requests, social and line dancing. There will be a free complimentary Pittsburgh Cookie Table, and guests can bring food and beverages of their choosing. Buy tickets in advance at the Chartiers Township Municipal Building.
Historic Hanna’s Town has opened for the season in Westmoreland County, offering guided tours weekends in May and Wednesdays through Sundays, starting in June. Call 724-836-1800, x210 to reserve a spot or for more information.
Hands on History day camp will be held at Bradford House Museum Aug. 1-5 from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The camp is for children who have completed grades 3-5. Students will experience 18th century living through activities, crafts, games, food, lessons and clothing. Registration can be done through Eventbrite.com.
The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, Chatham University and Point Park University are presenting the documentary “By the Waters of Babylon” with the accompaniment of a string quartet for one screening on Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at 7:40 p.m. at Buhl. Registration is required in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/by-the-waters-of-babylon-360-degree-film-screening-tickets.
Registration for summer camps at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are now open. All camps in Oakland begin Monday, June 13, with Carnegie Museum of Art camps running through Friday, Aug. 19, and Carnegie Museum of Natural History camps happening through Friday, Aug. 26. Full-day camps are available for campers aged 6-13 at both museums, and campers who are aged 14-18 can find workshops at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History offers half-day camps for children who are aged 4 and 5. Information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
The Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 12, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. During the Fayette County Fair, the Fiddlers will hold a jamboree on Saturday, July 30th. The July 17 jamboree is the annual picnic, which is free for members and $10 for non members. All other jamborees include free admission and free parking. A concession stand will sell drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Membership is $10 for anyone who wants to join. For more information, call 724-277-0352.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.