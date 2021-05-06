theater/film/literature
Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre’s 17th season will be available for free. Each filmed production will be accompanied by an artists’ interview pre-show and a watch party on Facebook Live. Reserve seats online at pghplaywrights.org.
Brownsville Rotary Club’s Rotaract group will present the 2021 Stars on Stage in a virtual talent show May 22. The talent show is open to Brownsville Area Middle and High School students. Participants should gather in the high school auditorium at 6 p.m. The event will be streamed. Email Emily Behm at learningwithemilybehm@gmail.com for more information and registration.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host a virtual EQT Children’s Theater Festival May 1-16. The lineup will feature free activities and workshops in addition to ticketed events. More information is available at pghkids.trustarts.org/
“Monday Night Magic: Live Online” will be held every Monday at 8 p.m. as a co-presentation with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Liberty Magic Series. “Monday Night Magic” is New York’s longest running off-Broadway magic show. Tickets for the livestream are $20, and can be purchased under the events tab at stellartickets.com.
Little Lake Theatre Company in Canonsburg is performing several plays during its 73rd season. “Shirley Valentine” will run May 20-29; “Forbidden Broadway” runs from June 10-19; “Craving for Travel” runs from July 1-11; “Frozen Jr.” runs from July 22-31; and “Mrs. Mannerly” will be performed Aug. 12-21. Additional performances are slated for the fall. The theatre is located at 500 Lakeside Drive, Canonsburg. Tickets can be purchased by calling 724-745-6300 or at littlelake.org.
”The Brownsville Hometown Heroes” memorial book is available for $25. There are a limited number of copies. Proceeds benefit Brownsville Fire Co. 1, South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Departments and Brownsville’s American Legion Post 295. Book can be ordered through the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, 724-437-4571.
Fayette County Cultural Trust has stocked its shelves with a second printing of Cassandra Vivian’s book “Henry Clay Frick and the Golden Age of Coal and Coke.” The regional history feature original sources. Copies are $30, includes tax and shipping, or $28 for pick up. Call 724-320-6392 to order.
Pittsburgh Classic Theatre has kicked off its 24th season with a collection of three plays: “The Fairy Tales of Oscar Wilde,” “Measure for Measure” and “The Boys in the Band.” Those performances will also be recorded and streamed. Tickets are available at www.picttheatre.org.
“Hadestown,” a musical where song can change your fate, has been rescheduled for Sept. 7-12 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.
art/exhibits
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier is holding two exhibits. “Looking for the Light in Dark Times” and “Back to Woodstock” run from April 30 through July 31. The museum is located at One 1Boucher Land and Route 711 South, Ligonier. Hours of operation are from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org.
Touchstone Center for the Arts and National Road Heritage Corridor are hosting a plein air painting event May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 215-acre Christian W. Klay Winery, 412 Fayette Springs Rd., Chalkhill. Master plein air artists Ron Donoughe and William Pfahl will be available to coach artists of all ages and skill levels. The rain-or-shine event coincides with National Pike Days, which has had most events curtailed this year. Artists must supply their own materials. Registration is required. The fee is $25 per adult and $10 for those under 18. For more information, call 724-329-1370.
The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation are inviting artists and craftspeople to submit applications to exhibit their work in the annual “Art of the State.” The exhibit will open to the public on-site at the State Museum Sept. 26 and close Jan. 2.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab have launched a new outdoor exhibit, “The Cryptid Critter Crawl,” created by Pittsburgh-based interactive artist Owen Lowery. Admission to the exhibit is free. For more information, visit pittsburghkids.org.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Carnegie Museum of Art’s online exhibition series is featuring “Reign of Winter,” an eight-minute silent animated video initially presented in the 2013 Carnegie International. Rokni Haerizadeh’s film follows the 2011 wedding procession of Kate Middleton and Prince William, replacing live-action components with fantasy forms and anthropomorphic figures. The free video is available on the museum’s website. The museum is offering free admission every Thursday in May from 3 to 8 p.m. Building capacity is 15%, and masks and social distancing is required.
“Light in Transmission: A Neon and Plasma Light Exhibition” will light up the Penn Avenue Arts District in Pittsburgh through an exhibition at Pittsburgh Glass Center. The exhibition features the work of 16 artists through May 9. A virtual opening will be held Friday at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live on the center’s page. PGC is located at 5472 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh.
Touchstone Center for Crafts, 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington has opened registration for its 2021 workshop season. Early registration is encouraged as class sizes will be limited due to COVID-19 procedures. Applications are also being accepted for scholarships, internships, and artist residency opportunities. More information at touchstonecrafts.org.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab announced a new series of virtual/remote workshops starting this month. More than 100 live classes will explore subjects ranging from science, engineering and math to art processes and outdoor exploration. Each workshop is geared for young people in ages 3-6, ages 7-10 and ages 11-14. Program costs and registration deadlines for all workshops are listed on the museum’s online calendar of events at pittsburghkids.org/calendar. For information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org/education/workshops.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is reopen with the new exhibit, “Pattern Makers,” which will be on view in the Cantilever Gallery through May 9. The exhibit tracks the presence of and meanings of patterns across a selection of more than 60 works from the museum’s permanent collection. The museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Advance registration is required and admission is free. Information on registration and the museum’s COVID-19 safety policies and procedures can be found at thewestmoreland.org/visit.
A Kids Virtual Art Camp will be held by the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto. Classes take place the second Saturday of the month from through May. The cost is $40 and includes an art kid filled with the supplies to complete the projects. To register, visit www.sama-art.org/events-list.
The Carnegie Museum of Natural History exhibit, Dinosaur Armor, is now on open to the public. The exhibit shows examples of how dinosaurs’ drive to survive impacted their evolution. The museum is also offering Wild Wednesdays: Virtual Live Animal Encounters, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. The Zoom program is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. For additional information on either program, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, users can connect with the arts from wherever they are. Visit the website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
Bon Jovi will perform in a special concert to be aired at the Brownsville Drive-In, 6231 National Pike E., Grindstone at 8 p.m. May 22. One ticket admits a carload of six people. Admission starts at $68 per vehicle. The Encore Drive-In night will be streamed at 300 outdoor venues in the U.S., Canada and Ireland. Tickets are available online.
Pittsburgh Opera will present the first-ever Pittsburgh performances of George Frideric Handel’s “Semele” at its headquarters in the Strip District May 8-20. All six performances are sold out, but there is room on the waiting list. The performance on May 14 at 7:30 p.m. will be livestreamed for free on both the Pittsburgh Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.The performance will be sung in English, with English supertitles projected both above the stage and on-screen during the livestream. For additional information, go online to pittsburghopera.org.
Mon Valley Academy for the Arts, 309 Fifth St., Charleroi, is looking for bass drummers in grades 7-12 to join the MVAA Drum/Fife Corps. Call 724-309-0249 for more information.
“The VIP Experience (Virtually In The Palace)” runs on Thursdays through May 27. The weekly concern series features regional bands playing original songs at 7 p.m. each Thursday, via The Palace Theatre or Westmoreland Cultural Trust Facebook pages. Upcoming performances include: Sierra Sellers (May 6); The Moat Rats (May 13); Louie Castle (May 20); Miss Freddye (May 29).
River City Brass is holding a series of virtual performances from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The digital season will offer high-quality audio and video. Performance dates are: “Americana,” Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. and “Dancing Through Time,” Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per program, per household, or $150 for all seven performances.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has rescheduled several concerts or comedy specials for the 2021 season. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org. All ticket holders should confirm the new dates with the box office.
Shows in May and June 2021 include: Lewis Black, Saturday, 22 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.50, $55; Little Anthony and The Imperials, The Crystals & The Marcels, Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $78; Clay Walker, Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39.75, $49.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee per ticket if purchased at the door); Terry Fator, Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $54, $64, $74, $115; Al Di Meola, Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, floor seating only, VIP package available; Martin Barre performs classic Jethro Tull with original band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker, Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75 (floor seating only)
Shows in July, August and September 2021 include: Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $20, $28, $35, $45; Brass Transit – The Musical Legacy of Chicago, Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $35, $40, $45, $65; An Evening with Marie Osmond with symphonic orchestra, Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. – tickets $79, $99, $109, $125, $150; Happy Together Tour 2020, Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee on each ticket purchased at the door); The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – tickets $50, $63, $73, $95; Ronnie Milsap, Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39, $49, $59 ($6 additional per ticket day of event); Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Jamey Johnson, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $50.75, $60.75, $70.75 ($4.25 additional day of show); Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $98; The Guess Who, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $118; Tommy James and the Shondells, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $90; Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75; Martina McBride, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $69, $89, $109, $135
Shows in October, November and December 2021 include: The Return of Kenny Vance, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68; Little River Band, Friday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75; Neal McCoy, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $33, $38, $43, $65; Chonda Pierce Live In Concert, Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. – tickets $19, $28, $38 and $54 VIP package; The Letterman, Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. – tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; The British Legends (Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Elton John), Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $32, $38; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Sunday Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $58, $68, $90; Celtic Thunder – Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $49, $65, $75 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show)
misc.
Bradford House Museum, 175 S. Main St., Washington and Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center, 184 S. Main St., Washington, are now open Wednesday-Saturday, through Dec. 1. Hours for both are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation presents a lecture from author and transportation engineer Todd Wilson, who will discuss the development of Pittsburgh’s bridges during a talk thisThursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fee is $5. Register online at phlf.org.
Online nominations are being accepted through May 17 for the 25th annual Carnegie Science Awards at carnegiesciencecenter.org. New categories include most inspiring educator, best interdisciplinary approach to STEM education and exemplary educational/corporate collaboration.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella has opened its 53rd season, offering a full slate of programming throughout the season, including its annual atlatl competition June 19; the Beast Mode Archery Challenge June 26; an Independence Day celebration July 4; and Archaeology Day Oct. 16. In addition, the insider tours of Meadowcroft Rockshelter will return for the 2021 season. Each program features an in-depth lecture and tour led by James M. Adovasio, who achieved international acclaim with his archaeological excavation of the Rockshelter that began in 1973. Insider tours are scheduled for July 10, Sept. 4, Oct. 10 and Nov. 6. Space is limited, so registration in advance at www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events is required. Meadowcroft will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in May. Advance tickets are available at www.heinzhistorycenter.org/tickets.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will not be held in May due to present restrictions and concerns. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, jamborees will be held June 13, July 18 (the yearly picnic, so times will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and dues must be current to attend for free; cost is $10 for non-members), Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. There will also be a group jam on July 31 during the Fayette County Fair in the Fiddlers’ building. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. on all dates. There is no admission charge to attend, but there is a $10 fee for those interested in becoming members of the group. A concession stand will be open during the performances. For additional information, call Lynne Ritenour at 724-277-0352.
Three Rivers Art Festival will be held from June 4-13. The format and staging areas have been modified because of the ongoing pandemic. Changes include a location move from Point State Park and Gateway Center in order to control the crowd and permit contract tracing. Virtual programming will be teamed with in-person events with timed entries from noon to 8 p.m. A pop-up stage will be set up along Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street. Dollar Bank’s main stage will be inside the Byham Theater along Sixth Street, with shows live-streamed.
Registration is open for summer camps at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History for children and teens. Additional information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
Kentuck Knob, 723 Kentuck Rd., Chalk Hill, is now open for the season. Guided tours and in-depth house tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian design will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advance tickets are required, and can be purchased at kentuckknob.com.
The Carnegie Science Center is continuing its annual Snowball Day celebration. All visitors who make a snowball this winter, save it in their freezer, and bring it to the Science Center on June 20 will pay $5 for general admission tickets for the day. For more information, go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
Illusionist Rick Thomas will take the stage at the Palace on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Thomas has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with breathtaking and spectacular magic. Tickets are $24, $28, $34 or $75; a VIP package with pre-show meet & greet is also available. Original tickets for both shows are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options.
