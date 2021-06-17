theater/film/literature
State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown is holding its Summer at the State season. “Xanadu” will be performed July 9-11 at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. “The Sound of Music” will be performed July 30-Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults. Additional information is available at statetheatre.info.
“Lend Me a Tenor” will kick off the Geyer Performing Arts Center reopening. Performed through Actors and Artists of Fayette County, the play will be held Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18 at GPAC, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. For ticket information, call 724-887-0887.
State Right in Greensburg is offering several shows over the summer. “Heathers” (high school edition) and “Rock of Ages” (middle school edition) will be performed at Westmoreland County Community College Science Hall Theatre, Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27. “Hair,” performed by the professional company, will be performed Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11 at Hempfield Community Park Amphitheater. From Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25, Stage Right students will perform “The Addams Family” and “The Wizard of Oz” (young performers edition) at the Science Hall Theatre. For ticket information visit staterightgreensburg.com.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season. The schedule includes: “The Band’s Visit,” Oct. 28-31; “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” Nov. 16-21; “Oklahoma!,” Jan. 4-9, 2022; “Pretty Woman,” Feb. 1-6, 2022; “Hamilton,” Feb. 22-March 13, 2022; “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” March 18-20, 2022; “To Kill a Mockingbird,” April 19-24, 2022; “Ain’t Too Proud,” May 17-22, 2022. For information, go online to TrustArts.org/Broadway, or call 412-456-6666.
Little Lake Theatre Company in Canonsburg is performing several plays during its 73rd season. “Forbidden Broadway” runs from June 10-19; “Craving for Travel” runs from July 1-11; “Frozen Jr.” runs from July 22-31; and “Mrs. Mannerly” will be performed Aug. 12-21. Additional performances are slated for the fall. The theatre is located at 500 Lakeside Drive, Canonsburg. Tickets can be purchased by calling 724-745-6300 or at littlelake.org.
art/exhibits
A Kids Art Camp will be presented at The Salvation Army in Uniontown, 32 W. Fayette St., July 13-Aug. 12. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per week. If interested, contact Captain Danielle Hopping at Danielle.hopping@use.salvationarmy.org or 724-437-2021.
”Inside Out,” a new outdoor summer event series celebrating Pittsburgh’s cultural landscape, is coming to the Carnegie Museum of Art starting June 5 in the outdoor sculpture courtyard. Programs take place on Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is presenting an exhibit about the Mexican-American border. “Border Cantos/Sonic Border,” available through Sept. 5, is a collaboration between Richard Misrach and Mexican American artist/composer Guillermo Galindo. Admission is free with advance online registration. For more information go online to thewestmoreland.org or call 724-837-1500.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier is holding two exhibits. “Looking for the Light in Dark Times” and “Back to Woodstock” run through July 31. The museum is located at One 1Boucher Land and Route 711 South, Ligonier. Hours of operation are from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier is offering in-person children’s art camps this summer. The session for children 10-16 runs from July 12-23. Cost is $225 per child, which includes materials and snacks. Registration is due by July 1. On Saturday, June 26, SAMA will host a lecture and demonstration with artist Denny Nurkiewicz at 2 p.m. Cost is $10, and registration is due by June 22. For more information on either visit sama-art.org.
The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation are inviting artists and craftspeople to submit applications to exhibit their work in the annual “Art of the State.” The exhibit will open to the public on-site at the State Museum Sept. 26 and close Jan. 2.
The Andy Warhol Museum's Youth Arts Council Presents: "Reprogrammed" through Sept. 6 at the Pittsburgh museum. The exhibition is a mix of imagery, creative writing, and an interactive art installation. The exhibit is located in The Warhol Green Space outdoors. “Fantasy America,” running through Aug. 30, invites artists Nona Faustine, Kambui Olujimi, Pacifico Silano, Naama Tsabar and Chloe Wise to revisit Warhol's “America”. Published in 1985, Warhol’s “America” features photographs both taken and collected by the artist during his cross-country travels and in-person encounters over the previous decade. “Warhol and Basquiat In Focus: Works from the Permanent Collection” will be on display through Sept. 20 on the museum’s fourth-floor gallery. The display will for the first time present the museum’s near-entire holdings of artworks and ephemera related to Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960–1988). For more information, email information@warhol.org or call 412-237-8300.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
Touchstone Center for Crafts, 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington has opened registration for its 2021 workshop season. Early registration is encouraged as class sizes will be limited due to COVID-19 procedures. Applications are also being accepted for scholarships, internships, and artist residency opportunities. More information at touchstonecrafts.org.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab announced a new series of virtual/remote workshops starting this month. More than 100 live classes will explore subjects ranging from science, engineering and math to art processes and outdoor exploration. Each workshop is geared for young people in ages 3-6, ages 7-10 and ages 11-14. Program costs and registration deadlines for all workshops are listed on the museum’s online calendar of events at pittsburghkids.org/calendar. For information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org/education/workshops.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, users can connect with the arts from wherever they are. Visit the website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will hold the sixth-annual Concert on the Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 28, with Simply Queen performing followed by a fireworks display. The event is free of charge and open to community members, who may begin entering campus at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Community Center on campus. For event information, contact 724-430-4271 or visit www.simplyqueen.live to learn more.
Country singer Jon Pardi will be appearing at Wild Things Park in North Franklin Aug. 20. Pardi’s hits include “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt On My Boots” and “Heartache Medication.” To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall has announced its summer lineup. Included are the following shows: Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell (Aug. 27); Paula Poundstone (Sept. 10); Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular (Sept. 16); Justin Hayward – Nights (Sept. 20); Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart (Sept. 21); John Cusak Live/screening of “Say Anything” (Sept. 24); The Allman Betts Band (Sept. 26); Postmodern Jukebox The Grand Reopening Tour (Oct. 8); Christopher Cross (Oct. 10); “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” (Oct. 15); Three Dog Night (Nov. 4); Uncaged: Untold Stories from the cast of “Tiger King” (Nov. 18); Hot Tuna (Dec. 7). For cost and times, visit librarymusichall.com.
The Frick will again host online summer concerts Fridays, starting June 25 with a performance by theatrical prankster Don Kamin and pianist Tom Roberts. The free show starts at 6:30 p.m. The schedule is available at thefrickpittsburgh.org.
Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater, 4070 Middle Road, Allison Park, has announced its summer concert lineup. The free shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Included are: Pure Gold (June 20); Indigo Girls (June 27); Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (July 4); Moe. (July 11); The Lone Bellow (July 18); Lisa Fischer (July 25); Average White Band (Aug. 1); The Jayhawks (Aug. 8); The Wood Brothers (Aug. 15); Pittsburgh Ballet (Aug. 22); The Spin Doctors (Aug. 29); Allegheny County Music Festival with The Commonheart (Sept. 5).
The Pavilion at Star Lake’s concert season includes: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band (July 15); Chicago (July 21); The Black Crowes (July 28); Jason Aldean (Aug. 13); Maroon 5 (Aug. 25); KISS (Aug. 26); Dave Matthews Band (Aug. 27); Korn and Staind (Sept. 3); The Doobie Brothers (Sept. 4); Chris Stapleton (Sept. 24); Jonas Brothers (Oct. 6); Dierks Bentley (Oct. 16). Times and tickets for the Burgettstown venue are available through livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.
Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, will have several concerts this year. Ticket information and times are available at stageaepittsburgh.com. An Evening with Billy Strings (Aug. 11); Louis the Child – Euphoria Tour with Jai Wolf and Evan Giia (Aug. 12); Modest Mouse (Aug. 18); Glass Animals (Sept. 1); Lady A with Carly Pearce (Sept. 5); Sad Summer Fest (Sept. 7); St. Vincent (Sept. 8); The Struts (Sept. 12); Bleachers with Claud (Sept. 14); Beartooth (Sept. 20); Vincentian – Rockin’ on the River (Sept. 25); New Found Glory and Simple Plan (Sept. 28); Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles (Oct. 2); Primus (Oct. 5)
TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) Concert Series at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg is returning. The free live music program runs Thursdays from June 10 to Aug. 19. The lawn area opens at 5 p.m. with music from 6 to 9 p.m. Performances include: Josh Jams & Spencer Allan Patrick (June 17); Byron Nash (June 24); The String Theory (July 1); Gary Pratt & Kate Szaller (July 8); Maria Yezovich w/Jon Zelhart & Aubrey Burchell w/Noah Myers (July 15); Hamilton Ave. (July 22); The Bricks (July 29); Derek Woods Band (Aug. 5); East Coast Turnaround (Aug. 12); Barbara Blue w/ Mark Feiger and Friends (Aug. 19).
Mon Valley Academy for the Arts, 309 Fifth St., Charleroi, is offering summer music instructions for school-age youth on all instruments. Call MVAA at 724-565-1687 or info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org for more information.
Blainesburg Bible Church, 104 4th Blvd., is sponsoring an outdoor event June 19, featuring the Steel City Quartet Reunion from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Ignite Teen youth group will be selling food. Lawn chairs are recommended.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has rescheduled several concerts or comedy specials for the 2021 season. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org. All ticket holders should confirm the new dates with the box office.
Shows in June 2021 include: Al Di Meola, Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, floor seating only, VIP package available; Martin Barre performs classic Jethro Tull with original band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker, Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75 (floor seating only)
Shows in July, August and September 2021 include: Fleetwood Mac Mania, Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $20, $28, $35, $45; Brass Transit – The Musical Legacy of Chicago, Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $35, $40, $45, $65; An Evening with Marie Osmond with symphonic orchestra, Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. – tickets $79, $99, $109, $125, $150; Happy Together Tour 2020, Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee on each ticket purchased at the door); The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – tickets $50, $63, $73, $95; Ronnie Milsap, Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39, $49, $59 ($6 additional per ticket day of event); Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Jamey Johnson, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $50.75, $60.75, $70.75 ($4.25 additional day of show); Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $98; The Guess Who, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $118; Tommy James and the Shondells, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $90; Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75; Martina McBride, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $69, $89, $109, $135
Shows in October, November and December 2021 include: The Return of Kenny Vance, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68; Little River Band, Friday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75; Neal McCoy, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $33, $38, $43, $65; Chonda Pierce Live In Concert, Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. – tickets $19, $28, $38 and $54 VIP package; The Letterman, Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. – tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; The British Legends (Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Elton John), Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $32, $38; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Sunday Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $58, $68, $90; Celtic Thunder – Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $49, $65, $75 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show)
misc.
The Connellsville Area Historical Society is making final plans for the 18th Annual Braddock’s Crossing of the Yough is scheduled for June 26 with the opening ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. The featured speaker will be John Joseph with the project to make Robinson Falls in Connellsville more accessible for the public. Reenactors will be on site to demonstrate their crafts and speak with those who come to learn more about colonial crafts. There will be no major refreshment stand again this year. A box lunch, which will be served at noon and will include a choice of a chicken-salad-croissant sandwich or a ham-and-cheese sandwich, pasta salad, cookie, beverage and chips can be ordered for $10. Reservations for lunch must be made and paid for by June 23 by calling 724-628-5344.
GO Laurel Highlands is inviting photographers to enter the 2021 Laurel Highlands Photo Contest. A panel of judges will select the top images, which will be published in the bureau’s Destination Guide and displayed in special exhibits at high-profile locations in the Laurel Highlands. First place in each of the four categories will receive $500; second place, $200; and third place, $100. Winning photos may also be featured on the bureau’s social media, billboards, and more. For complete details and to upload photos for consideration, please visit www.golaurelhighlands.com/about-us/photo-contest/ or call 724-238-5661.
The Mon River Recreation Association of East Bethlehem Township will hold its First Saturday of Summer event June 26 from 4 to 10 p.m. along the riverfront in downtown Fredericktown. Music by The 412 District from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Crafters and vendors should contact Tina Starkey at 412-389-5388 for spaces.
The 15th annual Farmington Volunteer Fire Department Car Show is slated for Sunday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington Area Fair Grounds, Route 40 East. There is no entry fee. The event features a DJ, food and 50/50 drawing.
Newell Volunteer Fire Department, 412 Second St., Newell, will hold its second annual car show Saturday, June 27, starting at noon. There is no fee to register a vehicle in the show. The event will include a food truck, basket auction and band. July 11 is the rain date. Updates are posted on the VFD's event page.
The Fayette Chamber of Commerce, 84 Lumber and Nemacolin will present Fireworks Over Fayette at the Uniontown Mall on June 27 with food and fun starting at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Dee Dee's Studio of Dance, 8 Water St. will host its recitals Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts, 37 E. Main St., Uniontown. The show starts at 6 p.m. both days. Tickets are $15 per person and are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the Brownsville studio.
Nemacolin Castle, 136 Front St., Brownsville is open for history tours on weekends, starting at 11 a.m. Admission is $15 per person.
Vaganova Academy of Brownsville, 25 Main St., is accepting registrations for a pre-ballet summer camp, slated for July 26, July 28 and July 30. Sessions will be held from noon to 2 p.m. The fee is $50 per student. For more information, e-mail LittleMozartsArt@outlook.com
Antiques on the Diamond will set up again to Ligonier Saturday, Aug. 28. The outdoor show/sale will feature about 30 vendors featuring a wide array of antiques, collectibles and retro items, including furniture, apparel, jewelry, housewares, decorative items, linens and clocks.
Registration is underway for the Brownsville Free Public Library’s summer reading program for infants to children up to 8 years old. The free program is limited to 20 children. The sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in July at the library, located at 100 Seneca St. To register, contact the library at 724-785-7272 or e-mail brpublib@gmail.com.
Bradford House Museum, 175 S. Main St., Washington and Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center, 184 S. Main St., Washington, are now open Wednesday-Saturday, through Dec. 1. Hours for both are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella has opened its 53rd season, offering a full slate of programming throughout the season, including its annual atlatl competition June 19; the Beast Mode Archery Challenge June 26; an Independence Day celebration July 4; and Archaeology Day Oct. 16. In addition, the insider tours of Meadowcroft Rockshelter will return for the 2021 season. Each program features an in-depth lecture and tour led by James M. Adovasio, who achieved international acclaim with his archaeological excavation of the Rockshelter that began in 1973. Insider tours are scheduled for July 10, Sept. 4, Oct. 10 and Nov. 6.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be held July 18 (the yearly picnic, so times will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and dues must be current to attend for free; cost is $10 for non-members), Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. There will also be a group jam on July 31 during the Fayette County Fair in the Fiddlers’ building. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. on all dates. There is no admission charge to attend, but there is a $10 fee for those interested in becoming members of the group. A concession stand will be open during the performances. For additional information, call Lynne Ritenour at 724-277-0352.
Registration is open for summer camps at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History for children and teens. Additional information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
Kentuck Knob, 723 Kentuck Rd., Chalk Hill, is now open for the season. Guided tours and in-depth house tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian design will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advance tickets are required, and can be purchased at kentuckknob.com.
The Carnegie Science Center is continuing its annual Snowball Day celebration. All visitors who make a snowball this winter, save it in their freezer, and bring it to the Science Center on June 20 will pay $5 for general admission tickets for the day. For more information, go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.

