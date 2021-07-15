theater/film/literature
“Lend Me a Tenor” will kick off the Geyer Performing Arts Center reopening. Performed through Actors and Artists of Fayette County, the play will be held today through Sunday at GPAC, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. For ticket information, call 724-887-0887.
Stage Right in Greensburg is offering several shows over the summer. From Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25, Stage Right students will perform “The Addams Family” and “The Wizard of Oz” (young performers edition) at the Westmoreland Community College Science Hall Theatre. For ticket information visit stagerightgreensburg.com.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season. The schedule includes: “The Band’s Visit,” Oct. 28-31; “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” Nov. 16-21; “Oklahoma!,” Jan. 4-9, 2022; “Pretty Woman,” Feb. 1-6, 2022; “Hamilton,” Feb. 22-March 13, 2022; “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” March 18-20, 2022; “To Kill a Mockingbird,” April 19-24, 2022; “Ain’t Too Proud,” May 17-22, 2022. For information, go online to TrustArts.org/Broadway, or call 412-456-6666.
Little Lake Theatre Company in Canonsburg is performing several plays during its 73rd season. “Frozen Jr.” runs from July 22-31; and “Mrs. Mannerly” will be performed Aug. 12-21. Additional performances are slated for the fall. The theater is located at 500 Lakeside Drive, Canonsburg. Tickets can be purchased by calling 724-745-6300 or at littlelake.org.
art/exhibits
A Kids Art Camp will be presented at The Salvation Army in Uniontown, 32 W. Fayette St., through Aug. 12. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per week. If interested, contact Captain Danielle Hopping at Danielle.hopping@use.salvationarmy.org or 724-437-2021.
”Inside Out,” a new outdoor summer event series celebrating Pittsburgh’s cultural landscape, is at the Carnegie Museum of Art in the outdoor sculpture courtyard. Programs take place on Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 4.
Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is presenting an exhibit about the Mexican-American border. “Border Cantos/Sonic Border,” available through Sept. 5, is a collaboration between Richard Misrach and Mexican American artist/composer Guillermo Galindo. Admission is free with advance online registration. For more information go online to thewestmoreland.org or call 724-837-1500.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier is holding two exhibits. “Looking for the Light in Dark Times” and “Back to Woodstock” run through July 31. The museum is located at 1 Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier. Hours of operation are from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org.
The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation are inviting artists and craftspeople to submit applications to exhibit their work in the annual “Art of the State.” The exhibit will open to the public on-site at the State Museum Sept. 26 and close Jan. 2.
The Andy Warhol Museum's Youth Arts Council Presents: "Reprogrammed" through Sept. 6 at the Pittsburgh museum. The exhibition is a mix of imagery, creative writing, and an interactive art installation. The exhibit is located in The Warhol Green Space outdoors. “Fantasy America,” running through Aug. 30, invites artists Nona Faustine, Kambui Olujimi, Pacifico Silano, Naama Tsabar and Chloe Wise to revisit Warhol's “America”. Published in 1985, Warhol’s “America” features photographs both taken and collected by the artist during his cross-country travels and in-person encounters. “Warhol and Basquiat In Focus: Works from the Permanent Collection” will be on display through Sept. 20 on the museum’s fourth-floor gallery. The display will for the first time present the museum’s near-entire holdings of artworks and ephemera related to Jean-Michel Basquiat. For more information, email information@warhol.org or call 412-237-8300.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
Touchstone Center for Crafts, 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington, has opened registration for its 2021 workshop season. Early registration is encouraged as class sizes will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols. Applications are also being accepted for scholarships, internships, and artist residency opportunities. More information at touchstonecrafts.org.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab announced a new series of virtual/remote workshops starting this month. More than 100 live classes will explore subjects ranging from science, engineering and math to art processes and outdoor exploration. Each workshop is geared for young people aged 3-6, 7-10 and 11-14. Program costs and registration deadlines for all workshops are listed on the museum’s online calendar of events at pittsburghkids.org/calendar. For information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org/education/workshops.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, users can connect with the arts from wherever they are. Visit the website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
The JazzLive series, presented by BNY Mellon, at the Allegheny Overlook (Fort Duquesne Boulevard between 7th St. and Stanwix St.) returns with performances running from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday to Sept. 7 with the exception of Aug. 3. The events are free. For more information, visit trustarts.org
Cheap Trick will perform at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Cheap Trick remains among the most influential and popular bands armed with an untouchable canon of certifiable classics like “California Man,” “Dream Police,” “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide #1 hit single, “The Flame.” Tickets are $59.75 to $79.75. Visit thepalacetheatre.org for tickets and info.
Air Supply will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, with their heavily orchestrated, sweet ballads with such hits as “Lost In Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” and “Sweet Dreams.” Tickets are between $49.75 and $79.75 (Additional cost per ticket if purchased day of show) and are currently on sale at www.thepalacetheatre.org
The Palace Theatre presents Almost Queen with special guest Philadelphia Freedom – A Tribute to Elton John at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience. Tickets range between $39 and $49 (additional cost if purchased day of show). Tickets go on sale July 2 at 10 a.m. at www.thepalacetheatre.org
Lil Baby with special guest Lil Durk will perform at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown for The Back Outside Tour on Saturday, Oct. 9. The nationwide tour will feature performances off the duo's recent collaborative album “The Voice of the Heroes”. Tickets are currently on sale at LiveNation.com
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will bring the joy and excitement of the holiday season to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. This all-new production features some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica. Tickets are $40.75 to $105.75 and are currently on sale at www.thepalacetheatre.com
Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, The Drifters and The Planters—Holiday Hop will be at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Spend a nostalgic evening saluting three of the world’s most beloved musical groups. This show has songs to please every palate. Tickets are $28 to $75 and currently on sale at www. thepalacetheatre.com
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will hold the sixth-annual Concert on the Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 28, with Simply Queen performing followed by a fireworks display. The event is free of charge and open to community members, who may begin entering campus at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Community Center on campus. For event information, contact 724-430-4271 or visit www.simplyqueen.live to learn more.
Country singer Jon Pardi will be appearing at Wild Things Park in North Franklin Aug. 20. Pardi’s hits include “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt On My Boots” and “Heartache Medication.” To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall has announced its summer lineup. Included are the following shows: Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell (Aug. 27); Paula Poundstone (Sept. 10); Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular (Sept. 16); Justin Hayward – Nights (Sept. 20); Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart (Sept. 21); John Cusak Live/screening of “Say Anything” (Sept. 24); The Allman Betts Band (Sept. 26); Postmodern Jukebox The Grand Reopening Tour (Oct. 8); Christopher Cross (Oct. 10); “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” (Oct. 15); Three Dog Night (Nov. 4); Uncaged: Untold Stories from the cast of “Tiger King” (Nov. 18); Hot Tuna (Dec. 7). For cost and times, visit librarymusichall.com.
The Frick will again host online summer concerts Friday. The schedule is available at thefrickpittsburgh.org.
Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater, 4070 Middle Road, Allison Park, has announced its summer concert lineup. The free shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Included are: The Lone Bellow (Sunday); Lisa Fischer (July 25); Average White Band (Aug. 1); The Jayhawks (Aug. 8); The Wood Brothers (Aug. 15); Pittsburgh Ballet (Aug. 22); The Spin Doctors (Aug. 29); Allegheny County Music Festival with The Commonheart (Sept. 5).
The Pavilion at Star Lake’s concert season includes: Chicago (Wednesday); The Black Crowes (July 28); Jason Aldean (Aug. 13); Maroon 5 (Aug. 25); KISS (Aug. 26); Dave Matthews Band (Aug. 27); Korn and Staind (Sept. 3); The Doobie Brothers (Sept. 4); Chris Stapleton (Sept. 24); Jonas Brothers (Oct. 6); Dierks Bentley (Oct. 16). Times and tickets for the Burgettstown venue are available through livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.
Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, will have several concerts this year. Ticket information and times are available at stageaepittsburgh.com. An Evening with Billy Strings (Aug. 11); Louis the Child – Euphoria Tour with Jai Wolf and Evan Giia (Aug. 12); Modest Mouse (Aug. 18); Glass Animals (Sept. 1); Lady A with Carly Pearce (Sept. 5); Sad Summer Fest (Sept. 7); St. Vincent (Sept. 8); The Struts (Sept. 12); Bleachers with Claud (Sept. 14); Beartooth (Sept. 20); Vincentian – Rockin’ on the River (Sept. 25); New Found Glory and Simple Plan (Sept. 28); Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles (Oct. 2); Primus (Oct. 5)
TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) Concert Series at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg is returning. The free live music program runs Thursdays through Aug. 19. The lawn area opens at 5 p.m. with music from 6 to 9 p.m. Performances include: Maria Yezovich w/Jon Zelhart & Aubrey Burchell w/Noah Myers (today); Hamilton Ave. (July 22); The Bricks (July 29); Derek Woods Band (Aug. 5); East Coast Turnaround (Aug. 12); Barbara Blue w/ Mark Feiger and Friends (Aug. 19).
Mon Valley Academy for the Arts, 309 Fifth St., Charleroi, is offering summer music instructions for school-age youth on all instruments. Call MVAA at 724-565-1687 or info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org for more information.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has rescheduled several concerts or comedy specials for the 2021 season. Original tickets are valid for the new date; anyone unable to make the rescheduled date, should contact the box office at boxoffice@wctrust.net or 724-836-8000 for ticketing options. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org. All ticket holders should confirm the new dates with the box office.
Shows in July, August and September 2021 include: An Evening with Marie Osmond with symphony orchestra, Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. – tickets $79, $99, $109, $125, $150; Happy Together Tour 2020, Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75 (additional fee on each ticket purchased at the door); The Righteous Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – tickets $50, $63, $73, $95; Ronnie Milsap, Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $39, $49, $59 ($6 additional per ticket day of event); Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $38, $60; Jamey Johnson, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $50.75, $60.75, $70.75 ($4.25 additional day of show); Amy Grant, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $98; The Guess Who, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $118; Tommy James and the Shondells, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68, $90; Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75; Martina McBride, Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $69, $89, $109, $135
Shows in October, November and December 2021 include: The Return of Kenny Vance, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $48, $58, $68; Little River Band, Friday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. – tickets $49.75, $59.75, $69.75; Neal McCoy, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. – tickets $33, $38, $43, $65; Chonda Pierce Live In Concert, Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. – tickets $19, $28, $38 and $54 VIP package; The Letterman, Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. – tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; The British Legends (Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Elton John), Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $28, $32, $38; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Sunday Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. – tickets $43, $48, $58, $68, $90; Celtic Thunder – Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. – tickets $49, $65, $75 ($5/$6 additional per ticket day of show)
The Beach Boys will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Tickets are between $69 and $160 and can be purchased at www.thepalacetheatre.org. VIP Packages available at www.thebeachboys.com and www.mikelove.com (does not include show)
Disney Princess - The Concert at the Benedum Center at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 celebrates all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation and song as acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories. VIP packages available. Cast subject to change. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Tickets are now on sale at TrustArts.org or 412-456-6666 or for groups of 10 and more, call 412-471-6930.
misc.
Carnegie Science Center presents H2Oh! River Weekend on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25. Discover the science of Pittsburgh’s rivers with a weekend full of aquatic experiments. Activities include trying to catch fish with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission; learning about green infrastructure with a tour of the center's rain garden; and checking the water quality of the Ohio River with scientific equipment. Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for adults 65 and over, $11.95 for children and free admission for members and children three and under. Purchasing tickets online in advance of arriving is strongly encouraged at carnegiesciencecenter.org/visit/pricing/
Laurelville Retreat Center's Gardening Lunch & Learn will feature Ann Talarek, horticulturist at Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater in Mill Run, on Saturday, July 24 and noon. Talarek will discuss her favorite easy, native perennials in detail in Laurelville’s Small Dining Hall. Guests can venture outside with Talarek to examine Laurelville's new native pollinator gardens on grounds. Guests must pre-register before Monday, July 19 through Eventbrite or www.laurelville.org under “community events.” Cost is $15 per person. Questions may be sent to mary@laurelville.org
Free outdoor concert by New Song hosted by Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant at 2 p.m. on Saturday as part of the music ministry group from Geneva College eight-states summer tour. The a cappella performance will be held at the gazebos near Laurelville’s Meeting House, which is also the rain location. Guests should bring chairs. No reservations are required. Learn more about New Song at geneva.edu/newsong.
Carnegie Museum of Natural History has announced its summer lineup of programs and events. Included are the following: Nature Crawl (21+), July 23, 7 to 9 p.m.; Dinosaur Armor open through July 31 by popular demand; Wild Wednesdays: Virtual Live Animal Encounters every Wednesday from 1:30 to 2 p.m.; Super Science Saturday: Splish Splash, Aug. 14, noon to 4 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit carnegiemnh.org/learn/programs-at-the-museum/
GO Laurel Highlands is inviting photographers to enter the 2021 Laurel Highlands Photo Contest. A panel of judges will select the top images, which will be published in the bureau’s Destination Guide and displayed in special exhibits at high-profile locations in the Laurel Highlands. First place in each of the four categories will receive $500; second place, $200; and third place, $100. Winning photos may also be featured on the bureau’s social media, billboards, and more. For complete details and to upload photos for consideration, please visit www.golaurelhighlands.com/about-us/photo-contest/ or call 724-238-5661.
The Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh has reopened with the premiere of “The Search for Snow”, a documentary displaying dazzling scenery and adaptable wildlife that depend on snow for survival. The film runs through Sept. 3. Tickets are $7; members pay $6, and tickets can be purchased at carnegiesciencecenter.org
Nemacolin Castle, 136 Front St., Brownsville, is open for history tours on weekends, starting at 11 a.m. Admission is $15 per person.
Vaganova Academy of Brownsville, 25 Main St., is accepting registrations for a pre-ballet summer camp, slated for Monday, July 26, Wednesday, July 28 and Friday, July 30. Sessions will be held from noon to 2 p.m. The fee is $50 per student. For more information, e-mail LittleMozartsArt@outlook.com
Antiques on the Diamond will set up again in Ligonier Saturday, Aug. 28. The outdoor show/sale will feature about 30 vendors featuring a wide array of antiques, collectibles and retro items, including furniture, apparel, jewelry, housewares, decorative items, linens and clocks.
Registration is underway for the Brownsville Free Public Library’s summer reading program for infants to children up to 8 years old. The free program is limited to 20 children. The sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in July at the library, located at 100 Seneca St. To register, contact the library at 724-785-7272 or e-mail brpublib@gmail.com.
Bradford House Museum, 175 S. Main St., Washington and Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center, 184 S. Main St., Washington, are now open Wednesday-Saturday, through Dec. 1. Hours for both are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella has opened its 53rd season, offering a full slate of programming throughout the season, wrapping up with Archaeology Day Oct. 16. In addition, the insider tours of Meadowcroft Rockshelter will return for the 2021 season. Each program features an in-depth lecture and tour led by James M. Adovasio, who achieved international acclaim with his archaeological excavation of the Rockshelter that began in 1973. Insider tours are scheduled for July 10, Sept. 4, Oct. 10 and Nov. 6.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. There will also be a group jam on Saturday, July 31 during the Fayette County Fair in the Fiddlers’ building. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. on all dates. There is no admission charge to attend, but there is a $10 fee for those interested in becoming members of the group. A concession stand will be open during the performances. For additional information, call Lynne Ritenour at 724-277-0352.
Registration is open for summer camps at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History for children and teens. Additional information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
Kentuck Knob, 723 Kentuck Rd., Chalk Hill, is now open for the season. Guided tours and in-depth house tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian design will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advance tickets are required, and can be purchased at kentuckknob.com.
