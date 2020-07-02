Editors note: Many organizations are postponing, canceling or rescheduling events in light of the coronavirus recommendations to avoid large gatherings. Contact the theater, gallery or venue of any entertainment event to ensure that the show is still being held and to learn more about the procedures for refund policy changes should the event be canceled.
theater/film/literature
Vagano Academy of Brownsville, one of the borough’s new businesses, has scheduled auditions for a production of Coppelia, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. Year-round program auditions will be Sunday at 3 p.m. Forms are available on Vagano’s website as is information about dance instruction. The academy is located at 25 Market St
Stage Right Online Classes. The Show Must Go On(line)! Not having a place to meet doesn’t stop Stage Right, our top musical theater school, from offering top-notch training. Work on your monologue, get in a good stretch and head online each week for a ton of classes open to new students including jazz, ballet, acting and imagination classes! Be sure to support Stage Right with a donation after class.
The State Theatre Center for the Arts, will host two virtual screenings. “John Lewis: Good Trouble” is available for a 3 day rental from July 3-5 for more information follow this link — https://bit.ly/3g1rIIi. “One Small Step” will be available July 9-29. The State Theatre’s concessions will be open July 3 from 5 - 7 pm so you can stock up on popcorn and other movie snacks
Stage Right Performing Arts Center’s “Legally Blonde” has been rescheduled for May 22-24 will now be performed September 25 – 27 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St. Greensburg. ll tickets for the original dates will be honored for the September performances. Friday, May 22 performance tickets will be valid for Friday, September 25; Sat, May 23 performance tickets will be valid for Sat, September 26; and Sun, May 24 performance tickets will be valid for September 27. Showtimes remain the same. Tickets: 724-832-7464 or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com.
“Blippi the Musical,” will be performed at 6 p.m. July 16 at the Byham Theater, 101 6th St., Pittsburgh. Tickets: 412-471-6930 or www.trustarts.org. CANCELED
Neil Berg’s 50 Year of Rock and Roll, featuring a cast of stars from Broadways’ best rock musicals, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 (rescheduled from April 17) at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $$35, $30, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info.
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild LIVE will be held at 7 p.m. October 10 (rescheduled from April 3) at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $40, $36, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info.
art/exhibits
Touchstone Center for Crafts Open House 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington. Information: touchstonecrafts.org. CLOSED FOR SEASON.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh reopened to the public on June 29 with updated safety protocols and a new special exhibition calendar. Please purchase a timed ticket and learn about our health and safety procedures prior to your visit. The museum will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day with extended hours Thursday evenings until 8 p.m. If you consider yourself high-risk due to age (65+) or a medical condition, we have designated a time for you to visit: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - noon. Current exhibitions include: Counterpressures - on view through Jul 12; An-My Lê: on Contested Terrain - on view through Jul 26; Rachel Rose: Lake Valley - online through Aug 16; In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris - on view; A Pittsburgh Anthology - on view.
Carnegie Science Center will reopened to the public on Mon., June 29. We’ve taken extraordinary measures to ensure that your visit is safe and that you receive the experience that you trust and expect from a visit to any of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. The Science Center will open 10 am–noon on Sunday for those in our community who are most at risk- senior, visitors with disabilities, or those with compromised immune systems. We ask that other visitors respect these dedicated hours. Capacity will be even further limited during that time period.
Andy Warhol Museum will reopened to all visitors on Monday, June 29 with timed ticketing and other safety protocols in place. To ensure the health and safety of our visitors and to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have introduced a variety of new protocols in preparation for the reopening. Femme Touch museum-wide exhibition, on view when the museum reopens, is centered around the women and femmes who were intertwined with Andy Warhol’s life and career. Femme Touch is presented by Bank of America and Steven Alan Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt, Founders of The Bennett Collection of Women Realists.
Art @ Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is now the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 12:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook. CLOSED
Trust Arts Education Summer Camps. Five-day camps are held at the Trust Arts Education Center, 807 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh. Scheduled camps include Writing Is Everywhere!, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 13-17; the Science of Visual Art, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 20-24; The Writer’s Room: Playwriting Camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 20-24; Theatre Production Camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 27-31, and Introduction to Short Filmmaking, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 27-31. Cost is $200 per student, $175 sibling discount. Tickets: www.trustarts.org or 412-456-6666.
Sketch a Portrait Class, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 12, Gallery 86, Uniontown Art Club, 86 W. Main St., Uniontown. Learn basics of sketching a portrait. Cost is $25. Bring #2 pencil and large eraser. Rest of supplies will be provided. Call 724-438-9096 to register.
music/comedy
Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) series kicked off June 18, with Cash4Life, a Pittsburgh-based Johnny Cash tribute band at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. Ticket reservations – attendance is limited to 250 people – went quickly. The trust opens an online reservation system each Monday at 10 a.m. for those who want to attend the weekly concert. The series runs through Aug. 20 on every Thursday except for July 2. Upcoming acts are: July 9: Andy and Natalie Gregg with Jackson Gardner, classic and outlaw country; July 16: Gary Pratt, country; July 23: Hamilton Ave., classic rock; July 30: The Bricks, classic acoustic rock; Aug. 6: The Woods Family Band, blues/roots rock; Aug. 13: Singers In The Round with Henry Backorski, Caryn Dixon and Spencer Allan Patrick, variety; Aug. 20: East Coast Turnaround, rock, blues, country and soul. For reservations or additional information, visit www.thepalacetheatre.org/westmoreland-cultural-trust/.
Music Never Stops at the Palace Theatre. If you love local music, Palace Theatre’s Instagram account is a must-follow with daily videos of songs from local musicians recorded from home! Help keep the music going and promote local artists by following along, adding some music to your day and hopefully finding some new artists you love.
Bring some music into your day with WSO To Go, the newest offering from the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra. Our region’s finest musicians contribute their talents to the hashtag for you to enjoy from classical to the Beatles, so there’s always something new to listen to and enjoy. To help you get in the spring spirit, music director Daniel Meyer created a Spring-inspired Spotify playlist for you to enjoy at home.
WVU Jazz Showcase every Thursday of the semester at Morgantown Brewing, Beechurst Ave., Morgantown, featuring the WVU Jazz Ensemble from 9 to 10 p.m. Free. CANCELED.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, welcomes the following acts: Martina McBride, 7 p.m. April 30 - tickets $69, $89, $109, $135 (postponed until Nov. 15); Neal McCoy, 7:30 p.m. June 28 (rescheduled from March 21) - tickets $33, $38, $43, $65, $90; Jamey Johnson, 7:30 p.m. June 29 (rescheduled from April 11) - tickets $50.75, $60.75 and $70.75 (additional $4.25 on day of show); Travis Tritt, 7:30 p.m. July 14 (rescheduled from May 19) - tickets $58.50, $68.50, $78.50, $90; Peppa Pig LIVE! Peppa Pig’s Adventure, 6 p.m. Aug. 1 (rescheduled from April 28), $34, $39, $49 (additional fee on tickets bought day of show); The Righteous Brothers, 7 p.m., Aug. 26 (rescheduled from May 31) - tickets $50, $63, $73;;Chanda Pierce, 7 p.m. Sept. 11 (rescheduled from May 1) - tickets $19, $28, $38; Against the Wind, the Ultimate Bob Seger experience, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10 (rescheduled from March 27) - tickets $28, $38, $60; The Letterman, 3 p.m. Sept. 20 (rescheduled from May 20) - tickets $40, $45, $48, $68; Return of Kenny Vance, 3 p.m. Oct. 11 (rescheduled from April 26) - tickets $48, $58, $68. Tickets: 724-836-8000 or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org. SHOWS CANCELLED THROUGH JUNE 29. CALL FOR EVENT DATES.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree, Old Time Fiddlers Building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. A $10 fee will be charged for those interested in becoming members of the group. Concession stand will be open during the performance and food & drinks may be purchased. Future jamborees: July 19 (the yearly picnic, so times will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and dues must be current to attend for free. Cost is $10 for non-members), Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20. There will also be a group jam on August 1 during the Fayette County Fair in the Fiddlers’ building. Information: 724-277-0352.
State Theatre Center for the Arts in Downtown Uniontown. ALL SPRING AND SUMMER PRODUCTIONS POSTPONED OR CANCELED.
Rascal Flatts will perform their “Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour,” at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, on Aug. 14. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. The time for the show is to be announced. POSTPONED
Dave Matthews Band will perform 8 p.m. July 3 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Jelly Roll, King Iso and Maez301 will perform July 10 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance or $35 the day of the show. POSTPONED
Janet Jackson will perform at 8 p.m. July 10 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave. Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com POSTPONED
Journey with special guest the Pretenders will be performing at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18 , Burgettstown at 7 p.m. July 11. Tickets: ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Harry Stiles with special guest Jenny Lewis will perform July 14 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave, as part of “Love on Tour.” Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. POSTPONED
Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band will perform 8 p.m. July 16 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen & Maddie and Tae at 7 p.m. July 17 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Sugarland will perform July 23 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert is yet to be determined. CANCELED
Backstreet Boys will perform 7:30 p.m. July 24 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. POSTPONED
Chicago and Rick Springfield will perform July 25 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Bon Iver will perform at outdoor show at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Tickets and info: www.boniver.org. CANCELED
Hall and Oates, KT Tunstall & Squeeze will perform 7 p.m. July 28 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Sad Summerfest returns July 29 at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 North Shore Dr., Pittsburgh, featuring All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Yours Truly, and Destroy Boys - tickets are 35 in advance, $40 day of show, $99 premium. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Breaking Benjamin will perform at 5 p.m. July 29 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of their summer tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Tim McGraw along with Midland and Ingrid Andress will perform July 31 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of his “Here on Earth” tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
The Black Crowes will perform Aug. 1 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of their Shake Your Money Maker tour. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will take the stage Aug. 5 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
The Doobie Brothers will perform Aug. 6 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Foreigner, Kansas & Europe will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis & Gabby Barrett will perform Aug. 8 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert has not yet been determined. CANCELED
The Commonheart will be performing as part of Stage AE’s 10th anniversary celebration on Aug. 8 at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 North Shore Dr., Pittsburgh. Tickets just $10. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Disturbed, Staind & Bad Wolves will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Sam Hunt, Kip Moore & Travis Denning will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, will be performing at PNC Park, 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, on Aug. 15, as part of their The Hella Mega Tour. Tickets: ticketmaster.com. POSTPONED
Incubus, 311 & Badflower will perform 6:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Sammy Hagar and the Circle & Whitesnake will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver will perform Aug. 21 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert is yet to be determined. CANCELED
Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers will perform 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Deftones will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Petersen Events Center, 3719 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Long Beach Dub Allstars will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at State AE, 400 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $20 in advance/$25 day of show. Tickets: ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Kiss will perform 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Brooks & Dunn are set to perform Aug. 29 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of their Reboot 2020 tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Chris Young and special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith will perform Sept. 12 at the S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of his “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020.” Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
misc.
Fallingwater Chef Tom Shuttlesworth is offering up amazing recipes to keep you inspired by Fallingwater and nature from his home kitchen. Check back each week for new recipes you can make and more inspiration from the Fallingwater Cookbook. Plus, be sure to follow Fallingwater on Facebook where they will be posting virtual tours of other Frank Lloyd Wright sites weekly.
Virtual Visit Your National Parks. Clear your schedule for Monday-Friday at 1 p.m.! Each weekday, one of the Laurel Highlands’ national parks will be going Facebook Live to bring you in-depth info and a behind-the-scenes look at Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial and Johnstown Flood National Memorial. Videos will then be posted later so you can catch up on anything you missed.
The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 2020 Photo Contest is now open. Enter your photos for a chance to win cash prizes. Prizes will be awarded in four categories, and the winning photos will be featured in the 2021 Laurel Highlands Destination Guide, on the website and in special exhibits throughout the Laurel Highlands. Categories include: People (Portraits & Experiences), Plants & Animals (Nature), Places (Attractions & Landscapes), Pour Tour (Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits and the people/places that produce them). Cash prize award amounts: First Place: $500, Second Place: $200, Third Place: $100. Deadline is July 31. Submissions/Information: www.laurelhighlands.org.
Send items for GO! Magazine two weeks before the event to go@heraldstandard.com.
