theater/film/literature
Uniontown Library is offering virtual summer adult programs: Join a free online, live breakout game on August 11 at 7 p.m. Work with a team to beat the clock on this spine-chilling hostage plane hijacking adventure. Can you lose your handcuffs, find out the details behind the hijacking, and escape before time’s up? Join Cris Johnson on-demand and online to master easy stress management techniques. Register at https://bit.ly/UPADULTREG for the show link OR call 724-437-1165.
Stage Right Online Classes. The Show Must Go On(line)! Not having a place to meet doesn’t stop Stage Right, our top musical theater school, from offering top-notch training. Work on your monologue, get in a good stretch and head online each week for a ton of classes open to new students including jazz, ballet, acting and imagination classes! Be sure to support Stage Right with a donation after class.
Stage Right Performing Arts Center’s “Legally Blonde” has been rescheduled for May 22-24 will now be performed September 25 – 27 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St. Greensburg. ll tickets for the original dates will be honored for the September performances. Friday, May 22 performance tickets will be valid for Friday, September 25; Sat, May 23 performance tickets will be valid for Sat, September 26; and Sun, May 24 performance tickets will be valid for September 27. Showtimes remain the same. Tickets: 724-832-7464 or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com.
Neil Berg’s 50 Year of Rock and Roll, featuring a cast of stars from Broadways’ best rock musicals, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 (rescheduled from April 17) at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $$35, $30, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info.
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild LIVE will be held at 7 p.m. October 10 (rescheduled from April 3) at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $40, $36, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info.
art/exhibits
The Fayette County Law Library presents Keirsten Hile as the Third Quarter Artist. Her paintings are on display from present - Sept.23. The library is located on the second floor of the courthouse. The public is invited, admission is free and the library is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Law Library is closed from 12-1 p.m. every day.
Touchstone Center for Crafts 1049 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington. Campus is closed at this time, we look forward to welcoming the community back when it is safe to do so. For virtual studio tours, artist talks and demonstrations, visit https://touchstonecrafts.org/virtual-events/. Please join us online for a free Virtual Open House on Saturday, September 26 from 11AM-4PM. More information will be available at https://touchstonecrafts.org/.
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh reopened to the public on June 29 with updated safety protocols and a new special exhibition calendar. Please purchase a timed ticket and learn about our health and safety procedures prior to your visit. The museum will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day with extended hours Thursday evenings until 8 p.m. If you consider yourself high-risk due to age (65+) or a medical condition, we have designated a time for you to visit: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - noon. Current exhibitions include: Rachel Rose: Lake Valley - online through Aug 16; In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris - on view; A Pittsburgh Anthology - on view.
Carnegie Science Center will reopened to the public on Mon., June 29. We’ve taken extraordinary measures to ensure that your visit is safe and that you receive the experience that you trust and expect from a visit to any of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. The Science Center will open 10 am–noon on Sunday for those in our community who are most at risk- senior, visitors with disabilities, or those with compromised immune systems. We ask that other visitors respect these dedicated hours. Capacity will be even further limited during that time period.
Andy Warhol Museum will reopened to all visitors on Monday, June 29 with timed ticketing and other safety protocols in place. To ensure the health and safety of our visitors and to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have introduced a variety of new protocols in preparation for the reopening. Femme Touch museum-wide exhibition, on view when the museum reopens, is centered around the women and femmes who were intertwined with Andy Warhol’s life and career. Femme Touch is presented by Bank of America and Steven Alan Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt, Founders of The Bennett Collection of Women Realists.
Art @ Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is now the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 12:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook. CLOSED
Sketch a Portrait Class, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 12, Gallery 86, Uniontown Art Club, 86 W. Main St., Uniontown. Learn basics of sketching a portrait. Cost is $25. Bring #2 pencil and large eraser. Rest of supplies will be provided. Call 724-438-9096 to register.
music/comedy
Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) series kicked off June 18, with Cash4Life, a Pittsburgh-based Johnny Cash tribute band at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. Ticket reservations – attendance is limited to 250 people – went quickly. The trust opens an online reservation system each Monday at 10 a.m. for those who want to attend the weekly concert. The series runs through Aug. 20 on every Thursday. Upcoming acts are: Aug. 13: Singers In The Round with Henry Backorski, Caryn Dixon and Spencer Allan Patrick, variety; Aug. 20: East Coast Turnaround, rock, blues, country and soul. For reservations or additional information, visit www.thepalacetheatre.org/westmoreland-cultural-trust/.
Bring some music into your day with WSO To Go, the newest offering from the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra. Our region’s finest musicians contribute their talents to the hashtag for you to enjoy from classical to the Beatles, so there’s always something new to listen to and enjoy. To help you get in the spring spirit, music director Daniel Meyer created a Spring-inspired Spotify playlist for you to enjoy at home.
WVU Jazz Showcase every Thursday of the semester at Morgantown Brewing, Beechurst Ave., Morgantown, featuring the WVU Jazz Ensemble from 9 to 10 p.m. Free. CANCELED.
Music Never Stops at the Palace Theatre. If you love local music, Palace Theatre’s Instagram account is a must-follow with daily videos of songs from local musicians recorded from home! Help keep the music going and promote local artists by following along, adding some music to your day and hopefully finding some new artists you love.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, welcomes the following acts:
The Box Office is closed at this time in compliance with PA state mandates. Tickets can be ordered online at www.thepalacetheatre.org unless otherwise noted.
Schedule of Events
CHONDA PIERCE
Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m.
$19, $28, $38; $54 VIP Package
Emmy® -nominated and best-selling comedian Chonda Pierce or “the country comic” as Billboard Magazine dubbed her, has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades with her winning combination of fierce wit and southern charm. A stand-up comedian, television hostess, author and now actress, Pierce has channeled her life experiences into positivity, bringing laughter to audiences around the country. As the RIAA’s best-selling female comedian, her hilarious take on life is easily relatable as she publicly opens up to her listeners about times of darkness and depression in her own life, drawing humor and good from every situation.
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL
Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 27 at 2 p.m.
Adult: $20, $24, $27; Student: $17, $20, $22
A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!
ROBIN TROWER
Wednesday, September 30 at 8 p.m.
$49, $59 (additional fee at the door)
It’s rare to find a ’60s legend still on trailblazing form in their eight decade. But while Trower’s peers recycle the old hits or retreat from view, the 73-year-old guitarist finds himself in a golden late-bloom of creativity. In recent years, his solo output has been championed by both press and public, with the impact of 2014’s Something’s About To Change, 2016’s Where You Are Going To and 2017’s Time & Emotion setting up some of his best-attended US dates since he conquered that continent with Bridge Of Sighs in the mid-’70s.
TERRY FATOR – The Voice of Entertainment
Thursday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.
$54, $64, $74, $115
For the past ten years at the Mirage Hotel, world famous singer, comedian, impressionist, ventriloquist, and America’s Got Talent winner Terry Fator has sold out night after night with a show featuring his cast of characters that includes Winston the Impersonating Turtle; the World’s Greatest Elvis Impersonator; Elton John; Vicki the Cougar; President Donald Trump and annoying neighbor Duggie.
TRAVIS TRITT
Sunday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m.
$58.50, $68.50, $78.50, $90
Nearly 30 years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. Continuously performing shows and withholding a heavy appearance schedule, Tritt is proving to be unstoppable.
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE!
Wednesday, October 14,at 7 p.m.
$26, $34, $40, $48; VIP Package $125
MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to your hometown. Due to popular demand, this high-energy, interactive stage production is extending its debut tour to 40 new U.S. markets in 2020 bringing the culinary hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike…LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef Junior contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.
AL STEWART
Thursday, October 15 at 8 p.m.
$49.75 (additional fee if purchased at the door)
Al Stewart came to stardom as part of the legendary British folk revival in the sixties and seventies and developed the combination of folk-rock songs with delicately woven tales of the great characters and events from history. Al continues to tour extensively around the U.S. and Europe. He is perhaps best known for his hit “Year of the Cat” from the Platinum album of the same name and the Platinum follow-up album Time Passages.
GARY LEWIS & THE PLAYBOYS
Wednesday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.
with special guests The Duprees
$43, $48, $53, $58, $68, $75
It was the summer of 1964 when Gary Lewis and The Playboys were discovered. Their first single, This Diamond Ring, went straight to number one. After their second hit, Count Me In, went to number two, Gary and the band proved that they would be a continued success. They followed with more Top 10 songs such as Save Your Heart For Me, Everybody Loves A Clown, She’s Just My Style, Sure Gonna Miss Her, and many more. Special guests The Duprees, known for their romantic interpretations of some of the most beautiful love songs ever written, will open the show.
FLEETWOOD MAC MANIA
Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.
$20, $28, $35, $45
The show is a stunning visual and musical tribute to Fleetwood Mac. Each veteran player in this tribute band brings their spirit to re-create, with incredible accuracy, the look and feel of Fleetwood Mac. With the solo hits of Stevie Nicks as part of the show, the harmonies, instrumentation and on-stage chemistry has surprised and captivated audiences from coast-to-coast. The band has been touring since 2007 and has earned the reputation of being the most authentic sounding Fleetwood Mac tribute band in North America.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree, Old Time Fiddlers Building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. A $10 fee will be charged for those interested in becoming members of the group. Concession stand will be open during the performance and food & drinks may be purchased. The Aug. 16 jamboree has been canceled. Future jamborees: Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20. Information: 724-277-0352.
State Theatre Center for the Arts in Downtown Uniontown. ALL SUMMER PRODUCTIONS POSTPONED OR CANCELED.
Disturbed, Staind & Bad Wolves will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Sam Hunt, Kip Moore & Travis Denning will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, will be performing at PNC Park, 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, on Aug. 15, as part of their The Hella Mega Tour. Tickets: ticketmaster.com. POSTPONED
Incubus, 311 & Badflower will perform 6:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Sammy Hagar and the Circle & Whitesnake will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver will perform Aug. 21 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert is yet to be determined. CANCELED
Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers will perform 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Deftones will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Petersen Events Center, 3719 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. POSTPONED
Long Beach Dub Allstars will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at State AE, 400 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $20 in advance/$25 day of show. Tickets: ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Kiss will perform 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. POSTPONED
Brooks & Dunn are set to perform Aug. 29 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of their Reboot 2020 tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
Chris Young and special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith will perform Sept. 12 at the S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of his “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020.” Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. CANCELED
misc.
Fallingwater Chef Tom Shuttlesworth is offering up amazing recipes to keep you inspired by Fallingwater and nature from his home kitchen. Check back each week for new recipes you can make and more inspiration from the Fallingwater Cookbook. Plus, be sure to follow Fallingwater on Facebook where they will be posting virtual tours of other Frank Lloyd Wright sites weekly.
Virtual Visit Your National Parks. Clear your schedule for Monday-Friday at 1 p.m.! Each weekday, one of the Laurel Highlands’ national parks will be going Facebook Live to bring you in-depth info and a behind-the-scenes look at Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial and Johnstown Flood National Memorial. Videos will then be posted later so you can catch up on anything you missed.
The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 2020 Photo Contest is now open. Enter your photos for a chance to win cash prizes. Prizes will be awarded in four categories, and the winning photos will be featured in the 2021 Laurel Highlands Destination Guide, on the website and in special exhibits throughout the Laurel Highlands. Categories include: People (Portraits & Experiences), Plants & Animals (Nature), Places (Attractions & Landscapes), Pour Tour (Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits and the people/places that produce them). Cash prize award amounts: First Place: $500, Second Place: $200, Third Place: $100. Deadline is July 31. Submissions/Information: www.laurelhighlands.org.
