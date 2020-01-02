theater/film/literature
The Classic Film Series at the State Theatre Center for the Arts, “Peyton Place” (Jan. 17), “Groundhog Day” (Feb. 7), “The Pride of the Yankees” (March 13), “Jesus Christ Superstar” (March 24), “Laura” (May 15), “Splendor in the Grass” (June 5), “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (July 31) and “American Graffiti” (Aug. 21). Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students.
The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System will come to the Byham Theater 2 p.m. Jan. 5 and 10:15 a.m. Jan 6 as part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Children’s Theater Series. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at TrustArts.org, 412-456-6666 or the theater box office.
An Elephant in the Garden will come to the Byham Theater 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and 2 p.m. Jan. 18 as part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s EQT Bridge Theater series. It’s 1945 in Dresden, Germany. Two children and their mother flee falling bombs during World War II. They aren’t alone, though. An adorable elephant from the zoo named Marlene becomes an unlikely family member. Along the way, this extraordinary quartet of refugees meet a Canadian officer cowering in a barn, a school choir on the run and their Countess savior who is harboring them from the Nazis. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at TrustArts.org/BRIDGE, 412-456-6666 or the theater box office.
Baby Shark and Friends will come to the Byham Theater May 19, to sing and dance through some favorite new and classic songs and go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors numbers and more. Tickets: trustarts.org or 412-456-6666.
Mackenzie Ziegler and Disney Dance Upon a Dream will take to the stage at 7 p.m. April 8, 2020 at the Benedum Center, 237, 7th Street, Pittsburgh. Featuring a soundtrack of Disney’s greatest hits remixed and reimagined, Ziegler and the Disney Dance Company will perform a story on stage that will include video and music with a twist from Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and Cinderella. Tickets can be purchased by calling 412-456-6666 or online at trustarts.org.
art/exhibits
The Fayette County Law Library presents, Dick Webster as the first quarterly artist of 2020. His “Pyrography” artwork will be on display through March 25. The library is located on the second floor of the courthouse. The public is invited, admission is free and the library is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Law Library is closed from noon to 1 p.m. every day.
Lina Bo Bardi Draws is the next scheduled art exhibit at The Heinz Architectural Center, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, and will display nearly 100 drawings by the twentieth-century architect now through March 29, 2020. Born and educated in Italy, Bo Bardi moved to Brazil in 1946. Her notable projects include MASP (Museu de Arte de São Paulo) and SESC Pompeia, a factory rehabilitated into a cultural center, also in São Paulo. The exhibition invites visitors to explore the importance of drawing for Lina Bo Bardi. Using a variety of techniques—pencil, watercolor, gouache, felt pen, pen and ink—the drawings reveal her broad view of design and architecture, accessible to everyone, in which she merges different artistic sensibilities that are nurtured by her interest in nature and everyday life.
Jozart Center for the Arts in California will continue the Wine & Line program at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Those attending can bring wine and snacks and create an original piece of art from start to finish under the guidance of a teaching artist. Cost is $22 and includes all materials. Reservations: cher@zoominternet.net.
Andy Warhol: Revelation exhibit will be on display at the Andy Warhol Museum, 117 Sandusky St., Pittsburgh through Feb. 16. This is the first exhibition to comprehensively examine the Pop artist’s deeply rooted Catholic faith in relation to his artistic production. Revelation will feature over 100 objects from the museum’s permanent collection, including archival materials, drawings, paintings, prints and film. Rare source material and newly discovered items will provide an intimate look on Warhol’s creative process.
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition is open now at the Carnegie Science Center’s PPG Science Pavilion. The exhibit will feature 40 real human and animal mummies and 85 related artifacts, including: South American shrunken heads, a mummified family discovered in a Hungarian church, medical mummies from the early 19th century, examples of what bog bones and embalmed skin feel like and more. Purchasing Mummies of the World tickets in advance is highly recommended and can be purchased at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Art @ Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is now the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 West Main Street in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 12:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
Heinz Galleries at the Carnegie Museum of Art and Natural History presents An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960–2018, as their newest exhibit. Known for his iconic paintings of flags and targets, Johns has astonished viewers with the beauty and complexity of his work across a variety of media. Organized by the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, this is a rare opportunity to explore his printmaking in depth, tracing shifts in subject, material, and mood over the course of his career. Visitors can learn more through drop-in art chats, and weekend and Thursday evening tours of the exhibition.
music/comedy
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, welcomes the following acts: Plain Fun #2 with Eric & Erik, 7 p.m. Jan. 4 - tickets $20, $23 and $27; The New York Bee Gees, 8 p.m. Jan. 11 - tickets $25, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50; Get the Led Out, Led Zeppelin tribute band, 8 p.m. Jan. 17 - tickets $28, $32, $38; Cash Unchained, The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute band, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 - tickets $20, $25, $30, $40; National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine presents Swan Lake, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 - tickets $30, $40, $50, $60; Donnie Iris & The Cruisers, with special guest Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, 7:40 p.m. Feb. 1 and 8 - tickets $32.40, $47.40, $77.40; Chris Janson, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 - tickets $39.75, $55.75, $69.75; Cheap Trick, 8 p.m. Feb. 9 - tickets $59, $69, $79; David Clark’s Songs in the Attic: The Music of Billy Joel, 8 p.m. Feb. 13 - tickets $29, $39, $49; Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra presents Parisian Valentine, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 - tickets $16, $30, $36, $38, $51; The Spinners, 3 p.m. Feb. 16 - tickets $43, $48, $53, $58, $75; and The Little Mermen Ultimate Disney Cover Band, 7 p.m. Feb. 22 - tickets $22, $35. For tickets call 724-836-8000 or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Umphrey’s McGee will perform Jan. 24, 2020, at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $29.50 at www.ticketmaster.com or $35 the day of the show.
Thrice Vheissu with mewithoutyou, Drug Church, and Holy Fawn will perform Feb. 3, 2020 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 at www.ticketmaster.com or $29 the day of the show.
King Princess is scheduled to perform Feb. 8, 2020 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance, $30 the day of show and $75 premium at www.ticketmaster.com.
Zoso- The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience with Kiss the Sky will perform Feb. 14, 2020 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Dr., Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at ticketmaster.com or $20 the day of the show.
Trixie Mattel: Grown Up will perform Feb. 21, 2020 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Lumineers will perform Feb, 25, 2020 at the PPG Paint Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Bear Hands with IRONTOM will perform March 6 at The Club at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Dr., Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 at ticketmaster.com or $20 the day of the show.
Dashboard Confessional will be performing March 7, 2020, at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 or $75 at www.ticketmaster.com or $37 the day of the show.
Lost Dog Street Band will perform March 18, at The Club at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.ticketmaster.com or $18 the day of the show.
Dustin Lynch will be performing March 27 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, as part of his Stay Country Tour with Travis Denning. Tickets are $38.50 and $75 at www.ticketmaster.com or $42 the day of the show.
The Beaches and Bleeker will perform May 23 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 and $85 at www.ticketmaster.com or $45 the day of the show.
Circa Survive: Blue Sky Noise 10 Year Anniversary Tour will perform April 7, at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance at www.ticketmaster.com or $30 the day of the show.
Dance Gavin Dance w/ Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya, and Royal Coda will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, on April 8. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 or $75 at www.ticketmaster.com or $32 the day of the show.
Blue October will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Dr., Pittsburgh, on April 10. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 or $75 at www.ticketmaster.com.
Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio will perform April 13 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Dr., Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $31.50 and $85 at ticketmaster.com or $40 at the door.
Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Jelly Roll, King Iso and Maez301 will perform May 17 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Dr., Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance or $35 the day of the show.
Vampire Weekend will be performing at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh on June 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 and $99 at www.ticketmaster.com and $55 the day of the show.
Russ will be performing at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Dr., Pittsburgh, on June 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.75 and $99 at www.ticketmaster.com or $45 at the door.
Journey with special guest the Pretenders will be performing at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18 , Burgettstown on July 11. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Harry Stiles with special guest Jenny Lewis will perform July 14 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave, as part of “Love on Tour.” Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Chicago and Rick Springfield will perform July 25 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of their summer amphitheater tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
The Black Crowes will perform Aug. 1 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of their Shake Your Money Maker tour. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Doobie Brothers will perform Aug. 6 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, will be performing at PNC Park, 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, on Aug. 15, as part of their The Hella Mega Tour. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Send items for GO! Magazine two weeks before the event to go@heraldstandard.com. All fundraiser announcements appear in the Community Calendar and can be emailed to hscalendar@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.