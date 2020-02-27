Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.