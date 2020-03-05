local high school musicals
“Grease” will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. through March 7 at Jefferson-Morgan High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults/$5 for students and are available at the door.
“42nd Street” will be performed at 7 p.m. March 6-7, 2 p.m. March 8 at the Laurel Highlands Senior High auditorium. A dinner, hosted by the Laurel Highlands Academic Foundation will also be held prior to the Saturday evening show in the the school cafeteria. Show admission is $12 and $25 for dinner and tickets to the show Saturday night with preferred seating. Tickets: www.laurelhighlandspac.com or 724-434-9687.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will take the stage at 7 p.m. March 12-14 at the Uniontown Area High School auditorium - admission is $10 online (plus service charge) or $12 at door. Tickets: www.showtix4u.com.
“State Fair” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 20-21 and 2 p.m. March 22 in the Yough High School auditorium - admission is $10 for adults, $5 students. Tickets: Email youghdramatickets@gmail.com or at the door.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 19-21 and 2:30 p.m. March 22 in the Belle Vernon Area High School auditorium - admission is $15 adults, $7 students. Tickets: bvabroadway.com, 724-808-2500 x2173 or at door.
“The Addams Family” will be performed at 7 p.m. March 27-28, 1 p.m. March 28 and 3 p.m. March 29 in the Albert Gallatin High School auditorium. Tickets are $10. Tickets are available at the door.
“Shrek the Musical” will take the stage at 7 p.m. March 26-28 and 2 p.m. March 29 in the Monessen High School auditorium - admission is $14 adults $12 students (ages 11-18) and $10 for children (10 and under). Tickets: https://mhsgpa.booktix.com/ and at the door.
“Suessical” will be performed at 7 p.m. March 26-28 and 2 p.m. March 29 in the Waynesburg Central High School auditorium - admission is $12 for adults and $7 for students. Tickets: Available at school, Fashion Shoppe and McCracken Pharmacy.
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” will be performed by Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School at 7 p.m. March 27-28 and 2 p.m. March 29 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown. Admission: $12. Tickets: The State Theatre Box Office - 724-439-1360, www.statetheatre.info
theater/film/literature
Connellsville Area Middle School will perform “Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m. March 13-14 and 2 p.m. March 15 in the middle school’s auditorium, Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online at connellsvillecenterstage.ludus.com or at the door one hour before the show.
Conn-Area Catholic School presents “Alice In Wonderland” at 7:30 p.m. March 7 and 2 p.m. March 8 at the Porter Theatre in Connellsville{/span}{span}. Admission is free, and attendees are asked to bring non-perishable items.
CatVideoFest 2020 takes watching cute cat videos to a whole new level as everyone’s favorites will be presented on the big screen through March 8 at the Rangos Giant Theater at the Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.carnegiesciencecenter.org.
”American Son,” the Netflix and Broadway hit by playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, will premiere regionally at the Pittsburgh Public Theater, and run March 5-April at the O’Reilly Theatre, 621 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh - tickets start at $31 and for 26 and younger. Performance times vary. Tickets: 412-316-1600, ppt.org or the box office.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 5-6 and 2 p.m. March 7 at the Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale - admission is $12. Tickets: 724-887-0887 or www.geyerpac.com.
The Bobby Nicholas Band, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. March 6 at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info.
The Bullskin Opry will be held March 7 at 938 Pleasant Valley Road, Mount Pleasant. Doors open at 5 p.m., music from 6-10 pm with local and regional bluegrass bands performing on stage. Seating is provided with food and drink for sale. Free admission, but donations appreciated. No alcohol permitted. Jamming downstairs-beginner musicians welcome. Information: Call Bill Springer 724-455-3919. Future dates are April 4 and May 2.
Trust Arts Education Center is offering workshops and classes so you can experience the entire theatre process. All workshops held at the education center, 807 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh. Classes this month include Young Writers and Illustrators, 1-4 p.m. March 7 - for $20; Sewing Studio: Kimono Inspiration, 1-4 p.m., March 7 - for $20; Know the Show Before You Go: The Band’s Visit, 6-7 p.m. March 11, free for ticket holders, and Bookish in the ‘Burgh Teen Day, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. (varied events) for FREE. Register: trustarts.org/education or 412-471-6079.
Rhythm of the Dance will be celebrating the culture and dance of the Irish preceding St. Patrick’s Day, at 4 p.m. March 8, at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. Tickets are $35, $40, $45 and $65. Tickets: 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org.
”Mary Poppins, Jr.,” presented by the Mon River Arts Youth Theatre, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. March 13, 2 and 6 p.m. March 14, 2 p.m. March 15, and a special “pay what you can” performance at 7:30 p.m. March 12. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at door. Tickets: www.monriverarts.com or 412-405-8425.
The Classic Film Series at the State Theatre Center for the Arts, “The Pride of the Yankees” (March 13), “Jesus Christ Superstar” (March 24), “Laura” (May 15), “Splendor in the Grass” (June 5), “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (July 31) and “American Graffiti” (Aug. 21). Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students.
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” will be presented by the Actors and Artists of Fayette County (AAFC) at 7:30 p.m. March 19-21 and 2:30 p.m. March 22 at the Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale - admission is $12. Tickets: www.geyerpac or 724-887-0887.
MasterChef Junior Live!, an interactive stage production based on the hit culinary TV Show MasterChef Junior, will make a stop at 7 p.m. March 20, at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg - admission is $25, $34, $40, $48 and $125 for a VIP Package. Tickets: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org.
Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, will be held March 20-22, featuring “Shit-faced Shakespeare®: Macbeth, March 20 and IRA GLASS - Seven Things I’ve Learned, March 21, at the Byham Theater, 101 S. 6th St., Pittsburgh, Blair Imani, March 22, at the Greer Cabaret Theater. Information: www.trustarts.org
ARTrageous is back with all new paintings, songs and dance numbers. The show will be held at 8 p.m. March 21 at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or www.statetheatre.info.
Bookish in the ‘Burgh - Educator and Advocate Day, March 27 at various locations within the cultural district; and Free Teen Day, March 28, panel sessions with more than 35 young adult authors, a pop-up bookstore with sponsor Riverstone Books, hands-on activities for teens and an author signing party in the evening.
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild LIVE will be held at 7 p.m. April 3 at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $40, $36, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info.
Mackenzie Ziegler and Disney Dance Upon a Dream will take to the stage at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Benedum Center, 237, 7th St., Pittsburgh. Featuring a soundtrack of Disney’s greatest hits remixed and reimagined, Ziegler and the Disney Dance Company will perform a story on stage that will include video and music with a twist from Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and Cinderella. Tickets: 412-456-6666 or online at trustarts.org.
Neil Berg’s 50 Year of Rock and Roll, featuring a cast of stars from Broadways’ best rock musicals, will take the stage at 8 p.m. April 17 at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $$35, $30, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info.
Stage Right Performing Arts Center’s “Legally Blonde” will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. April 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. April 19 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St. Greensburg. Tickets are $27, $24, $20 for adults and $22, $20, $17 for students. Tickets: 724-832-7464 or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com.
EQT Children’s Theater Festival will take place May 14-17, and includes “Nest” (for 0-14 months)by the Akin Theatre and “Origami Tales” for ages 4 and up, Kuniko Theatre, at the Trust Arts Education Center, 807 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh; “White” the Wheels Theatre Company, and “Emil and the Detectives”, Slingsby Theatre, (recommended for ages 7 and up), Pittsburgh Playhouse, 350 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh; “Doodle POP”, sensory-friendly performance by Brush Theatre, (for 3 and up) and Dan and Claudia Zanes, at the Byham Theatre, 101 6th St., Pittsburgh. Tickets are $12. Tickets: 412-456-6666 or www.trustarts.org.
Baby Shark and Friends will come to the Byham Theater May 19, to sing and dance through some favorite new and classic songs and go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors numbers and more. Tickets: trustarts.org or 412-456-6666.
art/exhibits
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, is hosting several exhibitions, including “Counterpressures” (a thematic group exhibition featuring 10 Pittsburgh artists with work looking at the relationship between humans and the environment, runs through July 12 in the Forum Gallery; “An-My Le: On Contested Terrain” (work of Vietnamese American photographer An-My Le), March 14-July 26 in Heinz Galleries; “In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris,” an ongoing exhibit into the iconic Pittsburgh photographer in the Scaife Galleries. Free admission.
The Fayette County Law Library presents, Dick Webster as the first quarterly artist of 2020. His “Pyrography” artwork will be on display through March 25. The library is located on the second floor of the courthouse. There is no charge. The library is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and closed noon to 1 p.m. every day.
Lina Bo Bardi Draws is the next scheduled art exhibit at The Heinz Architectural Center, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, and will display nearly 100 drawings by the twentieth-century architect now through March 29. Born and educated in Italy, Bo Bardi moved to Brazil in 1946. Her notable projects include MASP (Museu de Arte de São Paulo) and SESC Pompeia, a factory rehabilitated into a cultural center, also in São Paulo. The exhibition invites visitors to explore the importance of drawing for Lina Bo Bardi. Using a variety of techniques — pencil, watercolor, gouache, felt pen, pen and ink — the drawings reveal her broad view of design and architecture, accessible to everyone, in which she merges different artistic sensibilities that are nurtured by her interest in nature and everyday life.
Jozart Center for the Arts in California will continue the Wine & Line program at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Those attending can bring wine and snacks and create an original piece of art from start to finish under the guidance of a teaching artist. Cost is $22 and includes all materials. Reservations: cher@zoominternet.net.
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition is open now (through April 19) at the Carnegie Science Center’s PPG Science Pavilion. The exhibit will feature 40 real human and animal mummies and 85 related artifacts, including: South American shrunken heads, a mummified family discovered in a Hungarian church, medical mummies from the early 19th century, examples of what bog bones and embalmed skin feel like and more. Purchasing Mummies of the World tickets in advance is highly recommended and can be purchased at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Art @ Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is now the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 12:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
Heinz Galleries at the Carnegie Museum of Art and Natural History presents An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960–2018, as their newest exhibit. Known for his iconic paintings of flags and targets, Johns has astonished viewers with the beauty and complexity of his work across a variety of media. Organized by the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, this is a rare opportunity to explore his printmaking in depth, tracing shifts in subject, material, and mood over the course of his career. Visitors can learn more through drop-in art chats, and weekend and Thursday evening tours of the exhibition.
Learn something new or explore your favorite art form at Trust Arts Education Summer Camps. Five-day camps are held at the Trust Arts Education Center, 807 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh. Scheduled camps include The DJ Project, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 6-10; Oh Sew Fashionable, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 6-10; Writing Is Everywhere!, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 13-17; the Science of Visual Art, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 20-24; The Writer’s Room: Playwriting Camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 20-24; Theatre Production Camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 27-31, and Introduction to Short Filmmaking, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 27-31. Cost is $200 per student, $175 sibling discount. Tickets: www.trustarts.org or 412-456-6666.
music/comedy
WVU Jazz Showcase every Thursday of the semester at Morgantown Brewing, Beechurst Ave., Morgantown, featuring the WVU Jazz Ensemble from 9 to 10 p.m. Free.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, welcomes the following acts: Rome & Duddy - Friends & Family Acoustic Tour with special guest Micah Brown, 8 p.m., March 6 - Tickets $24.75, $29.75, $34.75, $49.75, $55.75, $65.75 in advance; River City Brass - Celtic Connections IV, 7:30 p.m., March 7 - Tickets $25-31 adults, $23-$49 seniors, $10 students, free (under 6); Whinderson Nunes, 8 p.m., March 11 - Tickets $30 ($5 additional day of show); Robert Cray, 7:30 p.m. March 13 - Tickets $35, $45, $59; Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra - Irish Rhapsody - Tickets $16, $30, $36, $38, $51; Doo-Wop/R&B and Soul concert featuring Little Anthony & The Imperials, The Crystals, and The Marcels, 3 p.m. March 15 - tickets $48, $58, $68 and $78; Neal McCoy, 7:30 p.m. March 21 - tickets $33, $38, $43, $65, $90; RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles, 7:30 p.m. March 24 - tickets $36, $40, $46, $54; Hotel California, the Original Eagles Tribute Band, 7:30 p.m. March 26 - tickets $28, $38, $60; Against the Wind, the Ultimate Bob Seger experience, 7:30 p.m., March 27 - tickets $28, $38, $60. Tickets: 724-836-8000 or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Bear Hands with IRONTOM will perform March 6 at The Club at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 at ticketmaster.com or $20 the day of the show.
Dashboard Confessional will be performing March 7 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 or $75 at www.ticketmaster.com or $37 the day of the show. SOLD OUT.
Steve Aoki w/ Timmy Trumpet, Riot Ten, Godlands and Global Dan will perform March 8 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $75 at www.ticketmaster.com or $35 at the door.
A Night of Intimate Chamber Music and Conversation Featuring Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Musicians, 7 p.m. March 14, Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center, St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Info: 724-532-6600.
Lost Dog Street Band will perform March 18, at The Club at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.ticketmaster.com or $18 the day of the show.
Dillon Francis X Yung Gravy will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, as part of their Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour on March 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 and $99 at www.ticketmaster.com or $45 at the door.
Dustin Lynch will be performing March 27 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, as part of his Stay Country Tour with Travis Denning. Tickets are $38.50 and $75 at www.ticketmaster.com or $42 the day of the show.
Jack Harlow will perform March 31, at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at www.ticketmaster.com or $23 the day of the show.
Circa Survive: Blue Sky Noise 10 Year Anniversary Tour will perform April 7, at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance at www.ticketmaster.com or $30 the day of the show.
Dance Gavin Dance w/ Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya, and Royal Coda will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, on April 8. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 or $75 at www.ticketmaster.com or $32 the day of the show.
Blue October will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, on April 10. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 or $75 at www.ticketmaster.com.
Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio will perform April 13 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $31.50 and $85 at ticketmaster.com or $40 at the door.
Kayzo will perform April 25, at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at www.ticketmaster.com or $25 the day of the show.
Girl Talk will perform on May 1 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT!
Of Monsters and Men will perform on May 5 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $43.50 advance, $45 day of show and $99 premium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Yungblud will perform on May 8 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $25 advance and $30 day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m. SOLD OUT.
State Theatre Center for the Arts in Downtown Uniontown offers four tribute bands for one price - The Jersey Seasons at 7:30 p.m. May 14, Absolute Journey Tribute at 7:30 p.m. May 29, the Genesis Experience at 7:30 p.m. June 5 and Led Zepplica the Ultimate Replica at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Single tickets $20 or $25 or all four for $72 or $90. Tickets: statetheatre.info or 724-439-1360.
Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Jelly Roll, King Iso and Maez301 will perform May 17 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance or $35 the day of the show.
Rufus Du Sol will perform on May 21 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $35 advance, $38 day of show and $75 premium. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
The Beaches and Bleeker will perform May 23 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 and $85 at www.ticketmaster.com or $45 the day of the show.
The Masked Singer National Tour will be making a stop in Pittsburgh featuring your favorite characters and surprise celebrity guests at 7:30 p.m. May 30 at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts, 803 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh. Tickets: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org.
The 1975 will perform at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Petersen Events Center, 3719 Terrace St., Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Vampire Weekend will be performing at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh on June 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 and $99 at www.ticketmaster.com and $55 the day of the show.
Trey Anastasio Band will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. on June 5 tickets $49.50 and $75. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Still Woozy will perform on June 9 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets $25 advance and $30 day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m.Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell will perform 7:30 p.m. June 12 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Russ will perform at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, on June 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.75 and $99 at www.ticketmaster.com or $45 at the door.
Melanie Martinez will perform her headline tour at 8 p.m. June 17 at UPMC Events Center, Robert Morris University, 6601 University Blvd., Moon Township. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Zac Brown Band will perform 7 p.m. June 18 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor will perform 7 p.m. June 19 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Alice Cooper, Tesla & Lita Ford will perform 7 p.m. June 26 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Strand of Oaks will perform at 8 p.m. June 26 at UPMC Events Center, Robert Morris University, 6001 University Blvd., Moon Township tickets $88.60, $68.50, $58.50, $48.50. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Weeknd will perform at 7 p.m. June 26 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Rascal Flatts will perform their “Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour,” at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, on June 27. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. The time for the show is to be announced.
Primus will perform Rush’s Classic “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety on June 28 at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Nickelback will perform 7 p.m. June 30 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Dave Matthews Band will perform 8 p.m. July 3 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Janet Jackson will perform at 8 p.m. July 10 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave. Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Journey with special guest the Pretenders will be performing at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18 , Burgettstown at 7 p.m. July 11. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Harry Stiles with special guest Jenny Lewis will perform July 14 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave, as part of “Love on Tour.” Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band will perform 8 p.m. July 16 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen & Maddie and Tae at 7 p.m. July 17 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Sugarland will perform July 23 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert is yet to be determined.
Backstreet Boys will perform 7:30 p.m. July 24 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Chicago and Rick Springfield will perform July 25 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Bon Iver will perform at outdoor show at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Tickets and info: www.boniver.org.
Hall and Oates, KT Tunstall & Squeeze will perform 7 p.m. July 28 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Sad Summerfest returns July 29 at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 North Shore Dr., Pittsburgh, featuring All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Yours Truly, and Destroy Boys - tickets are 35 in advance, $40 day of show, $99 premium. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Tim McGraw along with Midland and Ingrid Andress will perform July 31 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of his “Here on Earth” tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
The Black Crowes will perform Aug. 1 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of their Shake Your Money Maker tour. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will take the stage Aug. 5 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Doobie Brothers will perform Aug. 6 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Foreigner, Kansas & Europe will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis & Gabby Barrett will perform Aug. 8 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert has not yet been determined.
Disturbed, Staind & Bad Wolves will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sam Hunt, Kip Moore & Travis Denning will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, will be performing at PNC Park, 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, on Aug. 15, as part of their The Hella Mega Tour. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Incubus, 311 & Badflower will perform 6:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sammy Hagar and the Circle & Whitesnake will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver will perform Aug. 21 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert is yet to be determined.
Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers will perform 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Deftones will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Petersen Events Center, 3719 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Long Beach Dub Allstars will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at State AE, 400 North Shore Dr., Pittsburgh - tickets are $20 in advance/$25 day of show. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Kiss will perform 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Brooks & Dunn are set to perform Aug. 29 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of their Reboot 2020 tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Chris Young and special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith will perform Sept. 12 at the S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of his “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020.” Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
misc.
Westmoreland County Local Arts Grant applications are available for funding through the Bureau of Parks and Recreation. Local nonprofit arts organizations and government agencies involved in production or display of arts activities may apply for projects that involve music, theater, dance, puppetry, and other performing and visual arts that take place between May 15 through Sep. 30. The deadline for submissions is March 17. Submissions: www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks or 724-830-3950.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust needs additional volunteers for major festivals, theater performances, visual art exhibitions, music concerts and more. Volunteer trainings are scheduled for March 21 - Intro to the Trust and Intro to Festival Volunteering; April 11 and 25 - Intro to the Trust and Intro to Performing Arts Volunteering, and April 27 - Intro to Children’s Events Volunteering. Apply: www.trustarts.org.
Hands On History Camp will be held 9 a.m. to noon daily from Aug. 3-7 at the Bradford House Museum, 175 S. Main St., Washington. This year’s theme is Tools and Trades of the 18th Century - children who have completed grades 3, 4 or 5 will learn from re-enactors who will demonstrate tools, trades to campers. Cost is $100 per child. Register: www.bradfordhouse.org.
Send items for GO! Magazine two weeks before the event to go@heraldstandard.com.
