Ben Federico of Latrobe and Aliya Pimental of Mount Pleasant will play the Prince and Cinderella in Stage Right Performing Arts Center's production of the musical "Cinderella" 7 p.m. Jan. 31 and 2 p.m. Feb. 1-2 at Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC), 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood. Tickets are $15 adults and $12 students. A lunch with cast is available before the Saturday and Sunday matinees for $10. Tickets: 724-832-7464 or 724-836-8000 or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com.