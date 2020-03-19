Editors note: Many organizations are postponing, canceling or rescheduling events in light of the Coronavirus recommendations to avoid large gatherings. Contact the theater, gallery or venue of any entertainment event to ensure that the show is still being held and to learn more about the procedures for refund policy changes should the event be canceled.
theater/film/literature
”American Son,” the Netflix and Broadway hit by playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, will premiere regionally at the Pittsburgh Public Theater, and run through April 5 at the O’Reilly Theatre, 621 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh - tickets start at $31 and for 26 and younger. Performance times vary. Tickets: 412-316-1600, ppt.org or the box office. REST OF RUN CANCELED
The Classic Film Series at the State Theatre Center for the Arts, “Jesus Christ Superstar” (April 24 CANCELED), “Laura” (May 15 CANCELED), “Splendor in the Grass” (June 5 CANCELED), “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (July 31) and “American Graffiti” (Aug. 21). Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students.
”The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” will be presented by the Actors and Artists of Fayette County (AAFC) at 7:30 p.m. March 19-21 and 2:30 p.m. March 22 at the Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale - admission is $12. Tickets: www.geyerpac or 724-887-0887. POSTPONED
MasterChef Junior Live!, an interactive stage production based on the hit culinary TV Show MasterChef Junior, will make a stop at 7 p.m. March 20, at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg - admission is $25, $34, $40, $48 and $125 for a VIP Package. Tickets: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org.
The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents “Here + Now,” a mixed-repertory production featuring four choreographers creating dance that celebrates the here and now, March 20-29 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. CANCELED
Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, will be held March 20-22, featuring “Sh!t-faced Shakespeare®: Macbeth, March 20 and IRA GLASS - Seven Things I’ve Learned, March 21, at the Byham Theater, 101 S. 6th St., Pittsburgh, Blair Imani, March 22, at the Greer Cabaret Theater. Information: www.trustarts.org
ARTrageous is back with all new paintings, songs and dance numbers. The show will be held at 8 p.m. March 21 at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or www.statetheatre.info.
Bookish in the ‘Burgh - Educator and Advocate Day, March 27 at various locations within the cultural district; and Free Teen Day, March 28, panel sessions with more than 35 young adult authors, a pop-up bookstore with sponsor Riverstone Books, hands-on activities for teens and an author signing party in the evening.
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild LIVE will be held at 7 p.m. April 3 at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $40, $36, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info. POSTPONED
Mackenzie Ziegler and Disney Dance Upon a Dream will take to the stage at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Benedum Center, 237, 7th St., Pittsburgh. Featuring a soundtrack of Disney’s greatest hits remixed and reimagined, Ziegler and the Disney Dance Company will perform a story on stage that will include video and music with a twist from Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and Cinderella. Tickets: 412-456-6666 or online at trustarts.org.
Neil Berg’s 50 Year of Rock and Roll, featuring a cast of stars from Broadways’ best rock musicals, will take the stage at 8 p.m. April 17 at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown - tickets $$35, $30, $25. Tickets: 724-439-1360 or statetheatre.info.
Stage Right Performing Arts Center’s “Legally Blonde” will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. April 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. April 19 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St. Greensburg. Tickets are $27, $24, $20 for adults and $22, $20, $17 for students. Tickets: 724-832-7464 or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com.
EQT Children’s Theater Festival will take place May 14-17, and includes “Nest” (for 0-14 months)by the Akin Theatre and “Origami Tales” for ages 4 and up, Kuniko Theatre, at the Trust Arts Education Center, 807 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh; “White” the Wheels Theatre Company, and “Emil and the Detectives”, Slingsby Theatre, (recommended for ages 7 and up), Pittsburgh Playhouse, 350 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh; “Doodle POP”, sensory-friendly performance by Brush Theatre, (for 3 and up) and Dan and Claudia Zanes, at the Byham Theatre, 101 6th St., Pittsburgh. Tickets are $12. Tickets: 412-456-6666 or www.trustarts.org.
Baby Shark and Friends will come to the Byham Theater May 19, to sing and dance through some favorite new and classic songs and go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors numbers and more. Tickets: trustarts.org or 412-456-6666.
”Blippi the Musical,” will be performed at 6 p.m. July 16 at the Byham Theater, 101 6th St., Pittsburgh. Tickets: 412-471-6930 or www.trustarts.org.
art/exhibits
Meet up with Ginger Brooks Takahashi from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh. Meet one of the artists in “Counterpressures” and hear about her creative process. Free
Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, is hosting several exhibitions, including “Counterpressures” (a thematic group exhibition featuring 10 Pittsburgh artists with work looking at the relationship between humans and the environment, runs through July 12 in the Forum Gallery; “An-My Le: On Contested Terrain” (work of Vietnamese American photographer An-My Le), through July 26 in Heinz Galleries; “In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris,” an ongoing exhibit into the iconic Pittsburgh photographer in the Scaife Galleries. Free admission.
The Fayette County Law Library presents, Dick Webster as the first quarterly artist of 2020. His “Pyrography” artwork will be on display through March 25. The library is located on the second floor of the courthouse. There is no charge. The library is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and closed noon to 1 p.m. every day.
Lina Bo Bardi Draws is the next scheduled art exhibit at The Heinz Architectural Center, 4400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, and will display nearly 100 drawings by the twentieth-century architect now through March 29. Born and educated in Italy, Bo Bardi moved to Brazil in 1946. Her notable projects include MASP (Museu de Arte de São Paulo) and SESC Pompeia, a factory rehabilitated into a cultural center, also in São Paulo. The exhibition invites visitors to explore the importance of drawing for Lina Bo Bardi. Using a variety of techniques — pencil, watercolor, gouache, felt pen, pen and ink — the drawings reveal her broad view of design and architecture, accessible to everyone, in which she merges different artistic sensibilities that are nurtured by her interest in nature and everyday life.
The Fayette County Law Library presents Merwyn Price as the second quarter artist on Thursday, March 26. His work will be on display from March 26 - June 24. The library is located on the second floor of the courthouse. The public is invited, admission is free and the library is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Law Library is closed from 12-1 every day.
West Overton Village & Museums Distillery Open House and Wake Up Reception, 5-8:30 p.m. March 28, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of prohibition at the historic new distillery. See a copper pot still in action, enjoy the museum’s new exhibit on the homefront and technology during World War II and sample brunch bites, Mimosa or Bloody Mary. Admission is $10. Tickets/information: 724-887-7910 or www.westovertonvillage.org/events.
Acrylic Art Exhibition Odyssey of Imagination by Melanie Stefanic, a local artist who has been painting for over 20 years and finds inspiration in colors, especially fluorescents and black/white, will be held through March 31 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Greensburg PA 15601.
Spring watercolor workshop with Peg Panasiti, 1-4 p.m., April 1 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier, One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier. Cost is $30 per person and includes light refreshments. Supply list provided when register. Register: 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org by March 27.
Jozart Center for the Arts in California will continue the Wine & Line program at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Those attending can bring wine and snacks and create an original piece of art from start to finish under the guidance of a teaching artist. Cost is $22 and includes all materials. Reservations: cher@zoominternet.net.
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition is open now (through April 19) at the Carnegie Science Center’s PPG Science Pavilion. The exhibit will feature 40 real human and animal mummies and 85 related artifacts, including: South American shrunken heads, a mummified family discovered in a Hungarian church, medical mummies from the early 19th century, examples of what bog bones and embalmed skin feel like and more. Purchasing Mummies of the World tickets in advance is highly recommended and can be purchased at www.carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Art @ Uniontown Art Club — Gallery 86 is now the home of the Uniontown Art Club and is located at 86 W. Main St. in downtown Uniontown. The gallery and gift shop is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind works of art made by local artists. Hours of operation are 12:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The local nonprofit club was established in 1927. Information: www.uniontownartclub.org or on Facebook.
Heinz Galleries at the Carnegie Museum of Art and Natural History presents An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960–2018, as their newest exhibit. Known for his iconic paintings of flags and targets, Johns has astonished viewers with the beauty and complexity of his work across a variety of media. Organized by the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, this is a rare opportunity to explore his printmaking in depth, tracing shifts in subject, material, and mood over the course of his career. Visitors can learn more through drop-in art chats, and weekend and Thursday evening tours of the exhibition.
Paint Mob Class (Dance & Paint) will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Gallery 86, the Uniontown Art Club, 86 W. Main St., Uniontown. Learn a dance and create abstract paintings with your group. Attendees take home painting created by group. Cost is $25. Reservations: 724-438-9096.
Trust Arts Education Summer Camps. Five-day camps are held at the Trust Arts Education Center, 807 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh. Scheduled camps include The DJ Project, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 6-10; Oh Sew Fashionable, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 6-10; Writing Is Everywhere!, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 13-17; the Science of Visual Art, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 20-24; The Writer’s Room: Playwriting Camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 20-24; Theatre Production Camp, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 27-31, and Introduction to Short Filmmaking, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 27-31. Cost is $200 per student, $175 sibling discount. Tickets: www.trustarts.org or 412-456-6666.
Sketch a Portrait Class, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 12, Gallery 86, Uniontown Art Club, 86 W. Main St., Uniontown. Learn basics of sketching a portrait. Cost is $25. Bring #2 pencil and large eraser. Rest of supplies will be provided. Call 724-438-9096 to register.
music/comedy
WVU Jazz Showcase every Thursday of the semester at Morgantown Brewing, Beechurst Ave., Morgantown, featuring the WVU Jazz Ensemble from 9 to 10 p.m. Free. CANCELLED.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, welcomes the following acts: Neal McCoy, 7:30 p.m. March 21 - tickets $33, $38, $43, $65, $90; RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles, 7:30 p.m. March 24 - tickets $36, $40, $46, $54; Hotel California, the Original Eagles Tribute Band, 7:30 p.m. March 26 - tickets $28, $38, $60; Against the Wind, the Ultimate Bob Seger experience, 7:30 p.m., March 27 - tickets $28, $38, $60; Jamey Johnson, , 7:30 p.m, April 11 - tickets $50.75, $60.75 and $70.75 (additional $4.25 on day of show). Tickets: 724-836-8000 or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org. SHOWS CANCELLED THROUGH APRIL 4.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree, April 19, Old Time Fiddlers Building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. A $10 fee will be charged for those interested in becoming members of the group. Concession stand will be open during the performance and food & drinks may be purchased. Future jamborees: May 17, June 14, July 19 (the yearly picnic, so times will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and dues must be current to attend for free. Cost is $10 for non-members), Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20. There will also be a group jam on August 1 during the Fayette County Fair in the Fiddlers’ building. Information: 724-277-0352.
Mandy Moore will be live in concert at 8 p.m. March 20, at the Benedum Center, 7th Street & Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh - tickets range in price from $29.50 - $99.50. Tickets: 412-456-6666 or www.trustarts.org.
The Steel Blossoms will be back in town March 21 performing at Luke’s Choir Jamboree, at the Brownfield Community Center, 291 Banning Rd., Dawson. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Heart Institute at UPMC’s Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Themed basket raffle, 50/50, and food/refreshments will be available for purchase. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 general admission and $8 for reserved seating. A VIP package is available for $25 and includes reserved seat, meet & greet, Jamboree T-shirt. POSTPONED
Diary of a Wombat by Monkey Baa Theatre Company will take the stage as part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Children’s Theater season March 22-29, at various times and various schools throughout the region, concluding with a show at 2 p.m. on March 29 at the Byham Theatre. The show, based on an award-winning children’s picture book, is recommended for children 3 and older. Tickets are $12 or less. Tickets: 412-456-6666, www.trustarts.org. CANCELLED
Dillon Francis X Yung Gravy will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, as part of their Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour on March 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 and $99 at www.ticketmaster.com or $45 at the door. CLOSED UNTIL MAY 1.
Rocio Molina, Spanish choreographer, will bring her own reinvented traditional flamenco style to Pittsburgh with a performance at 8 p.m. on March 25 at the Byham Theatre, 101 S 6th St., Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.412-456-6666, www.trustarts.org/dance. CANCELLED
Dustin Lynch will be performing March 27 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, as part of his Stay Country Tour with Travis Denning. Tickets are $38.50 and $75 at www.ticketmaster.com or $42 the day of the show. CLOSED UNTIL MAY 1.
Jack Harlow will perform March 31, at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at www.ticketmaster.com or $23 the day of the show. SOLD OUT. CLOSED UNTIL MAY 1.
Opening Day Tailgate, April 2 at Stage AE, 400 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Hosted by Bubba from 100.7 Star, featuring TJ the DJ and live music from the Clifftones. Free admission. Gates open at 9 a.m. Information: www.stageae.com or 412-229-5483. CLOSED UNTIL MAY 1
River City Brass: Latin Fiesta is coming at 7:30 p.m. April 4, to the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg - tickets $25-$31 (adults), $23-$29 (seniors), $10 (students) and free for ages 6 and under. Tickets: rivercitybrass.org or 1-800-292-7222. POSTPONED
Connellsville Township VFD Veterans Concert with Pendulum, the ultimate CCR tribute band, April 4. Doors open at 4, dinner at 5 and concert at 7. $20 includes spaghetti dinner and show. Tickets on sale by calling 724-454-3475 or 724-880-3377.
Circa Survive: Blue Sky Noise 10 Year Anniversary Tour will perform April 7, at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance at www.ticketmaster.com or $30 the day of the show. CLOSED UNTIL MAY 1.
Dance Gavin Dance w/ Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya, and Royal Coda will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, on April 8. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 or $75 at www.ticketmaster.com or $32 the day of the show. CLOSED UNTIL MAY 1
Blue October will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, on April 10. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 or $75 at www.ticketmaster.com. CLOSED UNTIL MAY 1
Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio will perform April 13 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $31.50 and $85 at ticketmaster.com or $40 at the door. CLOSED UNTIL MAY 1
Kayzo will perform April 25, at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at www.ticketmaster.com or $25 the day of the show. CLOSED UNTIL MAY 1
Girl Talk will perform on May 1 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT!
Of Monsters and Men will perform on May 5 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $43.50 advance, $45 day of show and $99 premium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Yungblud will perform on May 8 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $25 advance and $30 day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m. SOLD OUT.
State Theatre Center for the Arts in Downtown Uniontown offers four tribute bands for one price - The Jersey Seasons at 7:30 p.m. May 14, Absolute Journey Tribute at 7:30 p.m. May 29, the Genesis Experience at 7:30 p.m. June 5 and Led Zepplica the Ultimate Replica at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Single tickets $20 or $25 or all four for $72 or $90. Tickets: statetheatre.info or 724-439-1360.
Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Jelly Roll, King Iso and Maez301 will perform May 17 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance or $35 the day of the show.
Rufus Du Sol will perform on May 21 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $35 advance, $38 day of show and $75 premium. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
The Beaches and Bleeker will perform May 23 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 and $85 at www.ticketmaster.com or $45 the day of the show.
The Masked Singer National Tour will be making a stop in Pittsburgh featuring your favorite characters and surprise celebrity guests at 7:30 p.m. May 30 at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts, 803 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh. Tickets: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org.
The 1975 will perform at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Petersen Events Center, 3719 Terrace St., Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Vampire Weekend will be performing at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh on June 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 and $99 at www.ticketmaster.com and $55 the day of the show.
Trey Anastasio Band will perform at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. on June 5 tickets $49.50 and $75. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Still Woozy will perform on June 9 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets $25 advance and $30 day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m.Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell will perform 7:30 p.m. June 12 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Russ will perform at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, on June 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.75 and $99 at www.ticketmaster.com or $45 at the door.
Melanie Martinez will perform her headline tour at 8 p.m. June 17 at UPMC Events Center, Robert Morris University, 6601 University Blvd., Moon Township. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Zac Brown Band will perform 7 p.m. June 18 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor will perform 7 p.m. June 19 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Alice Cooper, Tesla & Lita Ford will perform 7 p.m. June 26 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Strand of Oaks will perform at 8 p.m. June 26 at UPMC Events Center, Robert Morris University, 6001 University Blvd., Moon Township tickets $88.60, $68.50, $58.50, $48.50. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Weeknd will perform at 7 p.m. June 26 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Rascal Flatts will perform their “Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour,” at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, on June 27. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. The time for the show is to be announced.
Primus will perform Rush’s Classic “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety on June 28 at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Nickelback will perform 7 p.m. June 30 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Dave Matthews Band will perform 8 p.m. July 3 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Janet Jackson will perform at 8 p.m. July 10 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave. Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Journey with special guest the Pretenders will be performing at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18 , Burgettstown at 7 p.m. July 11. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Harry Stiles with special guest Jenny Lewis will perform July 14 at PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave, as part of “Love on Tour.” Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band will perform 8 p.m. July 16 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen & Maddie and Tae at 7 p.m. July 17 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Sugarland will perform July 23 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert is yet to be determined.
Backstreet Boys will perform 7:30 p.m. July 24 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Chicago and Rick Springfield will perform July 25 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Bon Iver will perform at outdoor show at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh. Tickets and info: www.boniver.org.
Hall and Oates, KT Tunstall & Squeeze will perform 7 p.m. July 28 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Sad Summerfest returns July 29 at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 North Shore Dr., Pittsburgh, featuring All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Yours Truly, and Destroy Boys - tickets are 35 in advance, $40 day of show, $99 premium. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Breaking Benjamin will perform at 5 p.m. July 29 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of their summer tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Tim McGraw along with Midland and Ingrid Andress will perform July 31 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of his “Here on Earth” tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
The Black Crowes will perform Aug. 1 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of their Shake Your Money Maker tour. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will take the stage Aug. 5 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
The Doobie Brothers will perform Aug. 6 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Foreigner, Kansas & Europe will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis & Gabby Barrett will perform Aug. 8 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert has not yet been determined.
The Commonheart will be performing as part of Stage AE’s 10th anniversary celebration on Aug. 8 at Stage AE Outdoors, 400 North Shore Dr., Pittsburgh. Tickets just $10. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Disturbed, Staind & Bad Wolves will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sam Hunt, Kip Moore & Travis Denning will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, will be performing at PNC Park, 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, on Aug. 15, as part of their The Hella Mega Tour. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Incubus, 311 & Badflower will perform 6:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sammy Hagar and the Circle & Whitesnake will perform 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver will perform Aug. 21 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com. The time of the concert is yet to be determined.
Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers will perform 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Deftones will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Petersen Events Center, 3719 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Long Beach Dub Allstars will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at State AE, 400 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh - tickets are $20 in advance/$25 day of show. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Kiss will perform 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at KeyBank Pavilion, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Brooks & Dunn are set to perform Aug. 29 at S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown as part of their Reboot 2020 tour. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Chris Young and special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith will perform Sept. 12 at the S&T Bank Music Park, 665 PA-18, Burgettstown, as part of his “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020.” Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
misc.
Westmoreland County Local Arts Grant applications are available for funding through the Bureau of Parks and Recreation. Local nonprofit arts organizations and government agencies involved in production or display of arts activities may apply for projects that involve music, theater, dance, puppetry, and other performing and visual arts that take place between May 15 through Sep. 30. The deadline for submissions is March 17. Submissions: www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks or 724-830-3950.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust needs additional volunteers for major festivals, theater performances, visual art exhibitions, music concerts and more. Volunteer trainings are scheduled for March 21 - Intro to the Trust and Intro to Festival Volunteering; April 11 and 25 - Intro to the Trust and Intro to Performing Arts Volunteering, and April 27 - Intro to Children’s Events Volunteering. Apply: www.trustarts.org.
An Evening with Marquis De LaFayette will be held April 3 at the Chapel on Old Main, Washington & Jefferson College, Washington with Ben Goldman as Lafayette. Doors and displays open at 6 p.m., speakers begin at 7 p.m. and reception and displays at 9 p.m. Advanced tickets are $18 if bought by March 30 at noon or $20 at the door. Tickets: 724.222.3604, www.bradfordhouse.org/symposium.
Apple Hill Playhouse auditions for the 2020 season of plays and musicals will be held on March 21 at the Delmont Fire Hall, 2360 State Route 66, Delmont. No experience is necessary, but resumes and headshots will be accepted. Auditions for comedies will use readings from scripts beginning at 9 AM and continuing through 12:30 PM. Musical auditions will begin at 1:00 PM and continue until 3:30 PM. Actors should prepare 32 bars of an up tempo show tune and provide sheet music. Complete information for all shows is found on the website. Visit www.applehillplayhouse.org to schedule an audition time.
Hands On History Camp will be held 9 a.m. to noon daily from Aug. 3-7 at the Bradford House Museum, 175 S. Main St., Washington. This year’s theme is Tools and Trades of the 18th Century - children who have completed grades 3, 4 or 5 will learn from re-enactors who will demonstrate tools, trades to campers. Cost is $100 per child. Register: www.bradfordhouse.org.
The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 2020 Photo Contest is now open. Enter your photos for a chance to win cash prizes. Prizes will be awarded in four categories, and the winning photos will be featured in the 2021 Laurel Highlands Destination Guide, on the website and in special exhibits throughout the Laurel Highlands. Categories include: People (Portraits & Experiences), Plants & Animals (Nature), Places (Attractions & Landscapes), Pour Tour (Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits and the people/places that produce them). Cash prize award amounts: First Place: $500, Second Place: $200, Third Place: $100. Deadline is July 31. Submissions/Information: www.laurelhighlands.org.
Illusionist Rick Thomas will bring his breathtaking and spectacular magic to the stage at 7 p.m. April 21 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. Tickets range in price from $24-$34 with a $75 VIP package that includes a pre-show meet and greet. Tickets: 724-836-8000 or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org.
