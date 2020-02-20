The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will stage Lew Christiansen’s ”Beauty and the Beast,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, 8 p.m. Feb. 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 22, noon Feb. 23 and a sensory-friendly production at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23, at the Benedum Center. Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance start at $15 and $28 for all other performances and are on sale at www.pbt.org, 412-456-6666.