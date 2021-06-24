Movies
Box office
1. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" ($11.6 million)
2. "A Quiet Place: Part II" ($9.4 million)
3. "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway ($6.1 million)
4. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" ($5.1 million)
5. "Cruella" ($5.1 million)
6. "In the Heights" ($4.2 million)
7. "Spirit Untamed" ($1.6 million)
8. "12 Mighty Orphans" ($870,000)
9. "The House Next Door" ($604,000)
10. "Queen Bees" ($275,000)
Watched at Home
1. "A Quiet Place"
2. "Tom and Jerry"
3. "Nobody"
4. "Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey"
5. "The Courier"
6. "The Dry"
7. "Yellowstone: Season One"
8. "The Marksman"
9. "Chaos Walking"
10. "The Croods: A New Age"
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Butter” - BTS
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak)
7. "Save Your Tears" - The Weekend & Ariana Grande
8. “Astronaut In The Ocean” - Masked Wolf
9. "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
10. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Country
1. “Forever After All” - Luke Combs
2. “Gone” - Dierks Bentley
3. “Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
4. “Single Saturday Night” - Cole Swindell
5. “Blame It On You” - Jason Aldean
6. “Almost Maybes” - Jordan Davis
7. “Settling Down” - Miranda Lambert
8. "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
9. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
10. "Minimum Wage" - Blake Shelton
Books
1. "The President's Daughter: A Thriller" - James Patterson and Bill Clinton
2. "Golden Girl" - Elin Hilderbrand
3. "Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10)" - Dav Pilkey
4. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" - Dr. Seuss
5. "Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Owens
6. "Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America" - Bill O'Reilly
7. "The Texan Code" - Diana Palmer
8. "Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian" - E.L. James
9. "Sooley" - John Grisham
10. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
