Each Friday leading up to Christmas, the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery will present a new podcast featuring the reading of a haunted holiday tale.
“Every Christmas,” said Lauren Churilla, McCarl Gallery curator, “we look forward to the spooky and fascinating tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his encounters with the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. However, Dickens’ spooky tale wasn’t the first ghost story to be read around a Christmas fire.”
Narrated by Jared Bundy, a 2008 St. Vincent graduate, the series will consist of four readings, including “The Tapestried Chamber,” by Sir Walter Scott; “The Haunted Rock,” by W.W. Fenn; “How Peter Parley Laid a Ghost,” by Anonymous; and “The Ghost’s Summons,” by Ada Buisson.
The podcasts will be uploaded weekly and available for listening on the McCarl Gallery’s website, www.mccarlgallery.org, as well as its social media accounts. “The Ghost’s Summons” was available on Dec. 4.
“The tradition of holiday ghost stories dates back much further than the Victorians,” explained Churilla. “During the darkest times of the year, people believed the distance between the living and the dead closed. Our modern Christmas emerged in the Victorian Western world. With the newfound trappings of a commercialized Christmas involving the sending of gifts, cards and merrymaking, the holiday ghost stories emerged in the press with gusto.
“Ghost stories populated periodicals,” she continued, “and readers had an insatiable appetite for the holiday season’s spooky tales. It is estimated that between 50% and 70% of these stories were published by women.”
For more information on the haunted holiday podcast series, contact the McCarl Gallery at 724-805-2188 or info@mccarlgallery.org.
