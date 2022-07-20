Christian Holt

Courtesy of Christian “MULU” Holt

Christian “MULU” Holt , who wanted to shine a light on the local music scene, organized “In the Limelight.”

 Courtesy of Christian "MULU" Holt

Local hip hop artist Christian “MULU” Holt wanted to shine a light on the local music scene so he decided to organize “In the Limelight.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.