Jennifer Nettles shines on "Always Like New"
- By Clinton Rhodes Special to the Herald-Standard
Jennifer Nettles - ‘Always Like New’
As the lights prepare to shine brightly once again on Broadway, Jennifer Nettles showcases her love for the stage with a new Broadway-themed release.
The Grammy-winning country star temporarily sidelines her twang and allows her incredible voice to carefully caress a collection of 10 Broadway classics for “Always Like New.”
Being part of the Broadway cast of “Chicago” in 2015, the new genre certainly isn’t a stretch for the Georgia native and Sugarland singer. Nettles intimately opens with “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from “My Fair Lady,” establishing a lush and sophisticated atmosphere for the rest of the set.
Things pick up quickly as Nettles infuses a soulful presence on an electrifying cover of “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” from “Guys and Dolls." Electric and acoustic guitars guide Nettles’ soaring voice and emphasize her vocal range on an inspiring version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Wait for It” from “Hamilton.”
The exceptional vocal performances continue as Nettles performs a duet with Brandi Carlile on “It All Fades Away” from “The Bridges of Madison County.” An emotional performance is delivered by the pair on the touching track about the everlasting power of love.
A celebratory circus mood is captured by a playful Nettles on “There’s a Sucker Born Ev’ry Minute.” The bouncy number from “Barnum” is an entertaining lesson that there is never a shortage of gullible people ready to fall for anything.
“Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” is the highlight of the album for me. This captivating arrangement finds Nettles issuing a gospel tone to the song’s moving message about counting blessings as she sets up church with the assistance of a stirring choir that perfectly enhances Nettles’ booming vocals.
“Tomorrow” from “Annie” tenderly brings things to a heartwarming close as the piano ballad overflows with hope and promise. “Just thinking about tomorrow clears away the cobwebs and the sorrow,” convincingly declares Nettles.
As we all seek to find the best in the days to come, knowing that Broadway will once again entertain the masses is yet another step in the right direction.
