The king is dead. Now, which of his three sons will ascend the throne?
"A Hiro's Tale," presented Friday through Sunday at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, will offer audiences three different answers.
An original production, the 90-minute, family-friendly drama follows sons Malvado, Hiro and Esteio as they determine who will follow their father and rule the Kingdom of Nobile. There are three different endings to this show, and some audiences will see alternative resolutions to the battle for power.
"A Hiro's Tale" was co-written by 16-year-old Lanigan McCulty of Ligonier and Johnstown, and Cletus McConville, 26, of Ligonier, over a three-month period. Throughout the writing process, McCulty and McConville explored different ways that the conflict could be resolved, ultimately deciding to offer different outcomes during some of the shows.
Throughout all of the versions, though, audience members will be treated to carefully choreographed sword fights woven throughout an epic tale of love, royalty and vengeance. More than 20 actors from around the region, including Fayette and Westmoreland counties, will perform in "A Hiro's Tale."
This is McCulty's second original play to be performed at Diamond Theatre. He wrote "Grease: The Musical," a parody of "Grease," which was staged last year. He also composed the music for "A Hiro's Tale."
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children under 10. For additional information go online to diamondtheatre.com.
