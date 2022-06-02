3 Rivers Comicon at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh will bring comics, toys and other nerdy things to fans this Saturday and Sunday.
Vendors and guests include a variety of comic book dealers, toy vendors, cosplay groups, nerd crafters, authors, artists, publishers and more.
Fans of the Spider-verse can attend the panel on 4 p.m. Saturday, which includes six creators who have worked on six different Spider-Man books.
Also featured is an exclusive craft beer featuring comic book art. This year, it will feature art from legendary comic artist Howard Chaykin.
The comicon also includes daily cosplay contests throughout its run.
Kids 8 and under are admitted free of charge. Admission starts at $5 for children 9 to 13; tickets for 14 and older range from $13 to $85 for a variety of packages, including VIP.
For more information on 3 Rivers Comicon check out 3riverscomicon.com for all the details.
