Portions of the 1992 mockumentary starring Tim Robbins as a folk singer turned politician were filmed at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in downtown Uniontown.
On Friday, May 19, the movie will be shown on the big screen at the State as part of its classic films series.
Portions of “Bob Roberts” were also filmed in and around Pittsburgh, including at Soldiers & Sailors Museum and Memorial, and at Mount Lebanon High School, according to the Internet Movie Database.
Giancarlo Esposito, now well-known for his roles as Gustavo Fring in the television shows “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” and as Moff Gideon in “The Mandalorian,” also features in “Bob Roberts.” So, too, do actors John Cusack (“Grosse Point Blank,” “Say Anything”) and Alan Rickman (“Die Hard” and the Harry Potter series.)
The showing of “Bob Roberts” is one of several upcoming movies that will take patrons back to the days when the State Theatre was a movie venue.
On Friday, April 14, the 1980 movie “9 to 5,” starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be shown. The movie chronicles how the three women turn the tables on their sexist boss, played by Dabney Coleman.
“The Birdcage,” a 1996 comedy starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams, tells the story of a gay cabaret owner and his drag queen companion on Friday, June 23, and the next scheduled movie is the 1933 Marx Brothers movie, “Duck Soup,” on Friday, Aug. 11.
The movies play at 2 and 7 p.m., and because there are no previews, the films start on time.
Tickets for the film series are available at the door prior to the screenings and cost $5 for adults and $3 for students. The theatre is located at 37 E. Main St., Uniontown.
