Musicals, a Steelers legend and several concerts are on tap as the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
Thursday, September 15, 2022 1:36 AM
Musicals, a Steelers legend and several concerts are on tap as the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is the debut performance of The Main Street Theatre Company. The local company, which plans to produce four shows yearly, replaces the Summer at the State program.
The Tony Award-winning show tells the tale of six awkward spelling champions who learn winning isn’t everything.
“The 25th Annual Putman County Spelling Bee” will be staged on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.
Other upcoming shows in the company’s season include “A Chorus Line,” Jan. 27-29; “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” July 7-9; and “Kinky Boots,” July 28-30.
The State also has a full 2022-23 season of performances ready to wow audiences.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier will take the stage in “Rocky Bleier: The Play.”
The 8 p.m. show is an intimate portrait of Bleier’s multi-faceted life as football player, wounded warrior, family man and community activist.
The fall performances round out with Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John, on Friday Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. and Rhonda Vincent & The Rage on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.
Cavanaugh, who formerly starred as Joel in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out,” will perform well-known songs from both artists, including “Piano Man” and “Candle in the Wind.”
Vincent, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, was crowned “The New Queen of Bluegrass” by the Wall Street Journal in 200 and comes from a long line of musicians.
She will perform with special guests The Jakobs Ferry Stragglers.
As Christmas draws closer, the State will present its traditional performances of “The Nutcracker,” from Friday Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. The Friday show is at 7 p.m., Saturday shows are at 2 and 7 p.m. and the Sunday performance is at 2 p.m.
In 2023, audiences can look forward to The Irish Comedy Tour, on Friday, March 3; Three Redneck Tenors, on Friday, March 31; Ambrosia, on Friday, April 21; and The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, on Friday, May 5.
For more information on performances, visit statethreatre.info.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.