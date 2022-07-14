Little Lake Theatre in North Strabane is presenting Tennessee Williams’ “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur” starting next Thursday.
From the playwright who created “The Glass Menagerie” and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur” is set in St. Louis in the 1930s and tells the sweet and hopeful story of Dorthea, a hopeless romantic. A high school teacher, Dorthea dreams of marrying her sometimes beau, the principal of the school. When her kind-hearted flatmate, Bodey, discovers that the principal is engaged to another, she attempts to soften the blow by arranging a picnic at Creve Coeur Park. She also hopes this picnic will spark a new romance between Dorthea and Bodey’s brother.
Showtimes are Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; July 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.; July 24 at 2 p.m.; July 28-30 at 7:30 p.m.; and July 31 at 2 p.m.
Tickets, additional information and COVID-19 guidelines are available at www.littlelake.org, or by calling 724-745-6300.
