Abstract art exhibit held at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center

Greensburg Garden & Civic Center is hosting its first art exhibit of the year with works by Nicole Chmel Brown.
The show runs through March 28, with the center open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The exhibit is an expression of Chmel Brown’s wish to find joy in being alone and escaping into her own world during this uncertain, uncontrollable time. Each piece was created with its own unique set of materials that was then transformed into a piece of art. Cheml Brown uses elements found in her everyday life, from objects found on the ground to items throughout her home, including the basement. If needed, she will also scour the local Habitat for Humanity or make a trip to the local craft store to find material to fill in spaces on her canvases.
Her art can be described as abstract, collage paintings using wood, metal, wire, beads, yarn, and recycled items. Her creative process, though, is not always a straightforward path.
“When I begin a piece of work, I have an idea of what I want to create, but then the piece of art I am creating has a mind of its own and goes off in a totally different direction then what I was planning to do in the first place,” Chmel Brown said. “I have no idea where this journey is taking me, but I do know when it is complete. As I finish a piece of work, I feel a void within me filled. I feel a sense of peace and accomplishment, a feeling of growth and completeness.”
In 1995, she was diagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder and depression and found peace through creating art. The voices she was hearing and the feelings of sadness and distress were driving her to distraction, but she was able to escape through her art and find a sense of tranquility.
“My sickness will not run my life or overcome me. I feel like a pearl within a clam. We are all pearls within a clam. The sand (life, its lessons and its difficulties), scratches against us and forms us into a pearl within a clam shell. No one sees the sand forming that pearl. People only see your shell. They do not see that pearl within that shell, but they do see that pearl within you and others when they see your art. Like all artists, I want my pearl to shine through my work. What we can’t express through our personality, we can express through our art. As I create and see what other artists create, I feel my art and their art tells a story of who I am and of who we all are. What we can’t say in words, we can say through our art,” she said.
For questions regarding the exhibit, please contact Chmel Brown at chmel2@gmail.com or 724-672-6435. The center is located at 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg and can be reached at 724-836-3074.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.