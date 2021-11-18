“America’s Got Talent” finalist Victory Brinker will be a special guest at “The Sounds of Christmas” featuring the Latshaw Pops Orchestra at The Palace Theatre at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5th.
The 9-year-old Westmoreland County girl, a classically trained singer, was a favorite of fans and judges in the talent competition’s 16th season.
Brinker, who sings in seven languages, received the first ever Group Golden Buzzer on “AGT” from the host and all of the judges. She recently released her debut Christmas EP, “The Wonder of Christmas.”
Latshaw Pops Orchestra has been holding a Christmas show for more than three decades.
“The 2021 Sounds of Christmas” is a 90-minute musical celebration of Christmas. This year’s show returns to enduring and endearing customs and traditions of the season to inspire the true meaning of Christmas. The variety show features a 22-piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer, singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies.
This year’s show is a blend of traditional carols and holiday favorites. It features a gospel medley, a carol medley and Christmas favorites. Heartwarming Christmas stories, audience participation, dancers and a visit from Santa Claus combined with the popular “Polar Express” played by the Latshaw Pops Orchestra.
Tickets are $25, $30 and $35, and available by calling the box office at 724-836-8000 or ordering online at www.thepalacetheatre.org. The Palace Theatre is located at 21 West Otterman St., Greensburg.
