Della Mae 1296 x 972 - 1

Submitted photo

All-female folk band, Della Mae, will perform at The Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty Jan. 28.

 Submitted photo

Pittsburgh folk music society will bring Della Mae to East Liberty in late January.

