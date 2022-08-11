The Geyer Performing Arts Center will stage the musical “American Idiot”, a show influenced by the band Green Day’s album of the same name.
“The original album came out the year after I graduated high school, and I was in love with it, so it’s always been a part of my life,” said Tyler Handford, the co-director of the show. “It’s a very timely show with a relevant message.”
The musical follows the journey of a new generation of young Americans, led by friends Johnny, Tunny and Will, as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world.
“It’s one of the newest shows we’ve done,” Handford said. “It’s the newest show of the season.”
The musical officially opened in 2010 and is based on Green Day’s 2004 album “American Idiot”.
Co-Director Erin Riggi said the musical has been a favorite of both hers for several years.
“Music, theater and art have always been a staple in my house and Green Day is a band that my kids have always enjoyed,” Riggi said. “I have wanted to make this show happen at the Geyer for a while and everything aligned this year, and I was able to direct this with Tyler.”
Riggi said the show is high energy, has great music, great instrumentals and tells an impactful story.
“The music and setting is amazing,” Riggi said. “The show is able to tell a story through Green Day’s music while keeping the integrity of the music Green Day produced.”
Handford said the music of Green Day really makes the show, with incredible reworkings of the original album and gorgeous harmonies.
“The biggest challenge is trying to make sure the story is at the forefront of the show,” he said. “The script isn’t an easy script. A lot is left open to interpretation.”
With a cast of 30 and 20 additional people in the band and crew, rehearsals started in June, and they had anything but a rocky start.
“At our very first sing-through, the cast barely looked at their books and knew every word to every song,” Handford said. “It was magical.”
“Tyler and I both were a little blown away, and every day it keeps getting better,” Riggi said. “Our choreographer, Vanessa Clarke-Deaver, and music director, Ashley Matse, are extremely talented and have pulled this show together. making the final product really something to watch.”
“American Idiot” will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 18 to 20 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
The show contains mature themes and strong language, and is intended for adult audiences.
