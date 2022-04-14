The Warhol and Carnegie Museum of Natural History welcome back Jad Abumrad, founder and co-host of NPR’s Radiolab, in An Earth Day Evening on Saturday, April 23.
Drawing on Radiolab episodes, and in conversation with Dr. Nicole Heller, associate curator of Anthropocene studies at Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the program will explore Abumrad’s creative process, how Radiolab bridges science, art, and humanities in storytelling, and the power of this approach for interpreting the complex social-natural science needed for sustaining a healthy planet.
Abumrad has received three Peabody Awards for Radiolab, and was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2011.
The program begins at 7 p.m., and will be held at the Carnegie Lecture Hall in Oakland. For additional information, visit carnegiemnh.org.
