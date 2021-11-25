A new model of Gus & Yiayia’s ice ball cart has been added to the Miniature Railroad and Village at the Carnegie Science Center.
Gus & Yiayia’s is a real-life family business that has operated on the North Shore since 1934, selling peanuts, popcorn and shaved ice treats out of a cart. Also added to the Miniature Railroad and Village this year: a circus parade, featuring elephants, giraffes and zebras; an ice skating rink; a video display that broadcasts a feed from a camera mounted on one of the trains; and more.
Originally created by Charles Bowdsh in 1919, the Miniature Railroad and Village chronicles Western Pennsylvania before the 1940s, including such prominent landmarks as the Pittsburgh Courier, Fallingwater and Forbes Field.
