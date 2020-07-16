On Saturday, July 25, the Skyview Drive-In in Carmichaels, the Brownsville Drive-in, the Evergreen Drive-In in Mount Pleasant and the Comet Drive-In in Connellsville will take a break from showing movies on their screens to present a very special concert as part of a nationwide summer music series.
The series, called Encore Drive-In Nights, launches on July 25 as a must-see concert feature experience this summer, with shows to air at drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.
These all-new performances will be filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event, and include cinematic interviews and storytelling. The concert experience will deliver a front-row look at the world’s most iconic recording artists to fans across North America.
The series kicks off on July 25 with an all-new performance featuring Blake Shelton, who will be joined by special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. Tickets for the show are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.
The Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by event production company Encore Live. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in theaters have proven to be a safe, creative way to deliver fans world-class entertainment thanks to their ability to engage and delight large groups of people in open-air layouts.
Drive-in theaters hosting the Encore Drive-In Nights will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars.
The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.
For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit www.encorenights.com.
“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton, in a release issued recently by Encore Live. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God’s Country' and we might even introduce something brand new. So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”
Encore Live launched the series in response to overwhelming fan enthusiasm surrounding its June 27 ‘‘Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience” production.
“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie in the release. “We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in-person experiences.”
Additional Encore Drive-In Nights performances will be announced in the coming weeks, and information on upcoming acts and tickets can be found at www.ticketmaster.com/encoredriveinnights.
Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for individual admission, each ticket for the Encore Drive-In Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends (as many as there are legal seat belts) can enjoy these exciting experiences together for one low cost.
Chuck and Elizabeth Walker, owners of the Skyview Drive-In, said they contacted Encore Live and requested to show the July 25 concert after they heard the Garth Brooks event in June was successful at other local drive-ins.
The Walkers said tickets, which cost $114.99 per car load, must be purchased in advance at Ticketmaster and cannot be purchased at the admission booth. The roughly two-hour concert is slated to begin at 9:15 p.m.
The concession stand will be open throughout the event, and the Walkers ask patrons to wear masks when they first arrive to show their tickets and also if they leave their vehicle area for concessions or restroom visits. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and sit outside their vehicles to enjoy the show.
Skyview will operate at half-capacity as required, so vehicles will be parked a good distance apart, Chuck Walker said.
Elizabeth Walker said Encore Live is handling all aspects of the event, including the ticket prices, and the Skyview staff will be responsible for parking vehicles running concessions.
The Walkers said they hope the public drives out to Skyview or the other local drive-ins to experience the special concert event on July 25.
“We hope everyone comes out and has a great time and enjoys this wonderful summer concert, while at the same time being responsible and adhering to all safety guidelines,” Chuck Walker said.
