The thing about Art All Night Pittsburgh is that pretty much anything goes.
You might see a carefully-crafted painting made by a professional hanging alongside the framed crayon handiwork of a 4-year-old child. Then, when it comes to Art All Night’s performers, you might see someone offering up a polished performance on an acoustic guitar or an ensemble banging out tunes on kazoos and pans.
“That’s the exciting part,” said Kathy Sullivan, a member of Art All Night’s publicity committee. “We don’t know what’s going to show up, and it’s not juried, it’s not censored, it’s open to the public. Each one has its own unique vibe.”
She added, “Everyone is an artist.”
Now in its 26th year — it adopted a virtual format when the pandemic was at its depths in 2020 and 2021 — Art All Night will get underway at 4 p.m. Saturday at 31st Street Studios in the Strip District and continue through Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Along with seeing an unpredictable variety of art, visitors will be able to participate in collaborative art activities designed for both adults and children. Up to 40 pieces of art will be created in-person by local artists over the course of Art All Night, and they will be auctioned off at noon Sunday.
The online component that allowed Art All Night to carry on when people could not gather in person continues this year. Art can be submitted through artallnight.org, and people can view it at home and place bids on pieces that are for sale. For both the virtual and in-person events, all artists can submit one piece of artwork. They can be offered for sale or displayed not for sale. To participate, all artists and performers must complete a registration form or drop off artwork to be displayed between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Organizers have emphasized that they do not want ads for products or demo reels.
There will also be three stages for live music in Art All Night. The Coffeehouse Stage will have acoustic or nearly-acoustic singer-songwriters. The Main Stage will offer music from a variety of different genres, and the Theatrical Performance Stage will have performers from local dance companies.
Video art will be showcased in a video lounge that will have submissions running in a continuous loop.
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, children and their families will be able to make paper sculptures, be part of a cardboard city and participate in other activities.
Planning for this year’s Art All Night began in January and organizers will marshal 300 volunteers to help bring it off, according to Sullivan.
“A lot of people work to make it happen,” she said.
For additional information, go online to artallnight.org.
