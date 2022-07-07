Dr. Michael Brown, professor of planetary astronomy at the California Institute of Technology, is July’s guest speaker at the Carnegie Science Center’s Cafe Sci.
Brown is hot on the trail of “planet nine,” a hypothesized celestial body that is possibly the fifth largest planet in our solar system. “The Search for Planet Nine” Cafe Sci presentation will take place via Zoom Monday at 7 p.m.
After the presentation, Brown will answer participants’ questions about our solar system and beyond.
Brown is the author of “How I Killed Pluto and Why It Had It Coming,” an award-winning, best-selling memoir on the discoveries leading to the demotion of Pluto from planet status. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and elsewhere.
The lecture is free but pre-registration is required. Pre-registration is available at members.carnegiemuseums.org.
