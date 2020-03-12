If you are looking for the kind of community theater experience of sitting quietly in the audience with your hands folded in your lap, then “The Complete Works of Willliam Shakespeare (Abridged),” playing next week at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale probably isn’t for you. However, if you are looking for an enjoyable, funny play that actually “involves” the audience in the production, you’re in luck.
Presented by the Actors and Artists of Fayette County (AAFC), “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” parodies all 37 Shakespeare plays (and sonnets) with a small cast in less than two hours in a very “tongue and cheek” manner, according to director Andrew Johnson of Donora.
And the audience, Johnson explains, is part of the cast. Think less spectator and more participant, he said.
“There’s no fourth wall,” said Johnson. “We encourage the audience to feel like they are a part of it.”
And, Johnson said audience members don’t have to necessarily like Shakespeare or even understand it to get the context of the play.
The first act will take the audience through 36 of the 37 Shakespeare plays, while the second act is “all Hamlet.”
A fast-firing comedy, the play promises entertainment and no dull moments.
“The good thing about this show is there’s no time for boredom,” said Johnson.
Originally written for just three actors, the AAFC expanded it to six due to the talents and scope of the group and created two new characters for the production.
Because the play allowed for the AAFC to customize the presentation, it’s a one-of-a-kind production of the play.
“This is the only time you are going to see this version of the show… ever!”
Johnson said they always say “eventuate the positive and hide the negative” and there’s not a lot of negative in this show.
An integral part of the show and the overall presentation is not only the performance, but the set, costumes, and technical direction. For that, Johnson collaborated with Justin Williams of Uniontown.
“Collaboration in theater is a necessity,” said Williams.
Johnson concurred that collaboration is key.
“My thing is to take an unique perspective and try to make something special happen.”
To do that, Johnson explained, the creation of sets, costumes, props — everything must be unique as well.
For this production, Johnson said there isn’t a lot of set pieces, but there are a lot of props. Johnson said they really wanted to give their actors the space to move around and do what they do best. Once again, accentuating the positives.
And that goes for the collaboration between Johnson and Williams as well.
“What I’m not good at, he is. If he’s doing his thing, than I can just focus on the actors and the creative stuff,” said Johnson.
The audience, Johnson said, is in for quite a show.
“It’s funny as shnn,” said Johnson. “The way the actors deliver the lines, they find what makes it funny and just attack it. There’s a fair amount of improv(isation) and ad-libing in the show.”
The actors include: Catherine Attaway, Matt Tracy, Mandy Eckenrode Duxbury, Josh Hanzes, Michelle McCalmont, and Tenley Maple.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. March 19-21 and 2 p.m. March 21 at the Geyer PAC, 111 PittsburghSt., Scottdale. Tickets cost just $12 and are available by calling the box office at 724-887-0887 or online at www.geyerpac.com.
For more information on the Geyer, including a schedule of upcoming shows, visit www.geyerpac.com.
