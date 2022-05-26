The Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh will host Russell Shorto, author of the recently published book “Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob,” on Thursday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
Using his grandfather’s career as a numbers runner in Johnstown as a starting point, Shorto will share the history of small-town organized crime in Western Pennsylvania. Shorto places his family story in the context of American history, and by considering the impact that this illicit business had on his family, he examines a compelling yet taboo subject for many families, both in this region and throughout the country.
Shorto will share behind-the-scenes reflections about the creation of his book and offer tips and techniques for getting through research roadblocks and enlivening family history. He will also be signing copies of “Smalltime.”
The hybrid event will be offered both in-person at the Heinz History Center and online. Additional information is available at heinzhistorycenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.