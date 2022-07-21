With a talking teapot, a singing clock, and a tale as old as time, “Beauty and Beast” will round out the this year’s Summer at the State in Uniontown.
It’s a show Summer at the State artistic director and choreographer John Wagner has wanted to put on for a while. Not only is “Beauty and the Beast” beautiful and magical with a touching and ever-relevant story, it’s also one that has been shared through several generations, Wagner said.
“People who were just kids when the original movie came out now have kids and families of their own who they can share this story with,” he said. “It is wonderful to see that cycle continue.”
The show tells the story of a beggar who is denied shelter one rainy night by a narcissistic prince. In retaliation, the beggar enchants him and all the inhabitants of the castle with the prince becoming a monstrous beast and the others becoming animated household goods and utensils. If the Beast is unable to find the woman he could love and who would love him in return by the time the last petal falls from a magic rose, he is doomed to remain a monster. The “Beauty” of the show, Belle, winds up at the castle, and the audience must watch to see if love blooms between the two.
The local production is the version of the Broadway show that was adapted from the Disney movie, and has the music (songs like “Be Our Guest,” “Belle” and “Gaston”) and characters people know and love.
Wagner said the show will take about 75 people to bring it to life including the staff, crew, designers, musicians and the cast.
Daniel Nuttall of Brownsville played the title role in “Pippin” and will be playing the role of the Prince/the Beast in “Beauty and the Beast.”
“This has been quite the challenge, but a fun and rewarding one,” Nuttall said. “I am incredibly lucky, and truly thankful for the opportunity that I’ve had to explore two amazing shows with two amazing casts.”
Nuttall said he loves the challenge of playing the Beast and the Prince and the balance between human and animal in the character’s emotions.
“In the story, the Beast works to regain his humanity by learning to love and be loved in return, and it’s been incredibly fun to dig in and find the Beast’s motivation for his actions throughout the show (like) why he does what he does and why he says what he says,” Nuttall said.
Playing the other lead as Belle is Randi Walker of Pittsburgh, who said it will be her first show at the State Theatre.
“So many of my good friends had raved about their experiences working with Summer at the State, and they encouraged me to audition,” Walker said. “I couldn’t have picked a better show to be my debut.”
She said her favorite thing about the show is and has always been the message of the importance of accepting those who are different and how love and tolerance can have a magical way of healing.
Rachael Szabo of Connellsville plays Mrs. Potts in the show, adding the role marks her tenth time a cast member with Summer at the State and the first time acting in one of her favorite shows.
“I have loved the film and the music ever since I was a little girl,” Szabo said. “My alma mater did the musical version the year after I graduated high school, and I went back to assist the production.”
Another dream is playing the character of Mrs. Potts, who was turned into a tea pot following the curse placed on the prince.
“I’ve always loved Mrs. Potts. I mean, she gets to sing the titular song,” she said, adding she loves the character’s strength, empathy and ability to see people for who they truly are. “She’s been on my Dream Role Bucket List for nearly 20 years.”
Walker said the cast is one of the most talented ones of which she’s ever been a part.
“They have found a beautiful way of portraying these larger-than-life characters that makes even the least human of them have a very real, personal quality to them,” she said. “We’re all having such a great time up there; I think it’s going to be impossible to not have fun on this adventure with us.”
The show comes on the heels of “Pippin,” the first Summer at the State show. Wagner said it was a rousing success.
“The performances that happened on the stage by the cast of ‘Pippin’ were nothing short of extraordinary,” Wagner said. “I think our audiences thoroughly enjoyed themselves, and I’m so glad we got to share this show with our community.”
Wagner said the short turnaround time between the two productions involved a lot of advance planning and had some challenges. Rehearsals for “Beauty and the Beast” started in June with the cast getting a break for a week for the tech and performances of “Pippin” during the first full week of July.
After the final performance of “Pippin,” Wagner said they spent a good amount of time on that Sunday clearing the stage, dressing rooms and backstage area so all the scenery and costuming for “Beauty and the Beast” could start being constructed.
“It’s a fast process, to say the least,” he said. “They are now back in full swing to finish rehearsals for the show.”
“Beauty and the Beast” will be performed at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31.
Tickets are $15 each and $10 each for children and can by purchased at www.statetheatre.info
