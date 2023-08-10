Rehearsing a scene for the upcoming musical “Hello, Dolly!” at the Geyer Performing Arts Center is Dannielle Seanor (left), an ensemble cast member and the Dolly understudy, and Ben Wren (right) as Horace.
Rehearsing a scene from the upcoming show "Hello, Dolly!" at the Geyer Performing Arts Center are (from left) Brandon Kerr (Cornelius Hackl), Rachel Nicely (Irene Molloy), Leyna Wright (Dolly Levi), Maria Spedaliere (Minnie Fay) and Richard Halbroook (Barnaby Tucker).
Rehearsing a scene from the upcoming musical "Hello, Dolly!" at the Geyer Performing Arts Center are ensemble cast members Andrew Ferri (left) and Kate Ferri Dawson (right).
The enduring musical “Hello, Dolly!” will bring catchy tunes and the comedic gifts of its actors to the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale next weekend.
“It’s a classic and such a fun, engaging show,” said Jill Jassmann-Sharlock, the show’s director. “Absolutely one of my favorites.”
The 1964 musical has lyrics and music by Jerry Herman, book by Michael Stewart and is based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play “The Merchant of Yonkers,” which Wilder revised and retitled “The Matchmaker” in 1955. “Hello, Dolly!” was also turned into a film, released in 1969.
The musical follows the journey of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers in New York, to find the perfect mate for the miserly “well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder.
Around 40 actors, cast in June, will take the stage as part of the GPAC production.
“We started rehearsing right away as, is often the case with summer shows, everyone is very busy with vacations and other shows,” Jassmann-Sharlock said, adding the show has a crew of six. “We had to accommodate all those other schedules for some of our key players, so I wanted to get started as soon as possible to make sure everyone had as many opportunities to rehearse as possible.”
The show is funny, and the actors all lean into that, Jassmann-Sharlock said.
“[It’s] Dolly’s (played by Leyna Wright) razor-sharp wit, and she and the actor who plays Horace — Ben Wren — have excellent comedic timing,” she said. “It’ll be high entertainment for all.”
Jassmann-Sharlock said the key of the music was the biggest challenge.
“The original is set in the key of the original Dolly, [played by] Carol Channing,” Jassmann-Sharlock said. “That key is very low—no one sings like Carol Channing. We leveraged the transpositions to showcase the best of our Dolly’s vocal range, and it’s magnificent!”
Channing originated the role on Broadway in 1964, and a number of other actresses have tackled the character, from Bette Midler on stage to Barbra Streisand in the 1969 film.
“Dolly has been played by so many iconic leading ladies on Broadway, it is hard to pick a favorite production — but they are all great,” Jassmann-Sharlock said.
The GPAC production of “Hello, Dolly!” runs Thursday, Aug. 17 through Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
