The fourth annual Black Music Festival is happening this weekend in Pittsburgh.
Presented by Stop the Violence Pittsburgh, it will be happening in downtown, at Point State Park and Liberty Avenue. The festival celebrates and honors the great Black music that came out of the city, which includes such legendary names as Erroll Garner, Ahmad Jamal, Mary Lou Williams, Billy Strayhorn and Earl “Fatha” Hines.
The festival highlights different genres of music each day. It was set to kick off Thursday with a focus on jazz and performances by saxophonist Ronnie Laws, singer Debra Laws, and R&B singer Lalah Hathaway.
Friday is Gospel Day, with The Walls Group, Pastor John P. Kee, Travis Malloy, and Pittsburgh singer Nikki Porter.
Classic Hip Hop and R&B Day is Saturday, with 1980s and 1990s hitmakers Tony Toni Tone, a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Phyllis Hyman and rapper MC Rakim.
Sunday is Funk, Blues and Soul Day, with the B.B. King Experience, featuring King’s daughter Claudette King, the R&B group Brownstone and the Ohio Players, who had hits in the 1970s with “Love Rollercoaster” and “Fire.”
Admission is free. Vendors, speakers and other cultural activities will be part of the festival, which is happening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. No tents are allowed.
For additional information go online to www.wpajuneteenth.com.
