Against The Wind - The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience hits the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.
The tribute band’s unique and gritty “Heartland rock” performances take the audience on a journey through the decades-long career of rocker Bob Seger. With a set list peppered with every hit, fans are swept away by both the band’s renditions, and Ty Wilson’s authentic vocal portrayal of one of rock’s most iconic voices.
Tickets range from $28 to $60, and can be purchased online at thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000. The theatre is located at 21 W. Otterman St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.