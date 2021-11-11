The Pitt-Greensburg Theatre Company returns to a live stage performance for its fall production of the rollicking British farce, “See How They Run” by Philip King.
Performances are scheduled for Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 13 and No. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets, available only at the door, are $10 or $5 for students and seniors.
“See How They Run” is described as having the actors galloping in and out of the four doors of an English vicarage. The cast features an American actor, now stationed with the Air Force in England, an actress, a cockney maid who has seen too many American movies, an old maid, a sedate Bishop aghast at all of the goings-on and made-up stories, and four men in clergyman suits who present the problem of which is which since one is actually an escaped prisoner in disguise.
Clayton E. Gregg V portrays Cpl. Clive Winton in the production and Loryn Roadman portrays Sgt. Towers. Both are Connellsville natives.
Dr. Stephen A. Schrum, director of the theatre at Pitt-Greensburg, has chosen the theme of “hidden IDs” for the company’s two productions this year. He explained, “Hidden IDs can reference either personality IDs or Freudian IDs. Coming off of a year of wearing masks, we can now breathe free. But do we really know who or what is behind the face we see?”
Shrum said, “The running and laughter (in “See How They Run”) are non-stop.”
The spring production, set for March 31, and April 1 through April 3, will be “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” (music and lyrics by David Nehls, book by Betsy Kelso). Schrum will collaborate with Christopher Bartley, director of music at Pitt-Greensburg, to produce the show.
