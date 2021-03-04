Stages nationwide are still dark, but the theater goes on.
The Center for the Performing Arts in University Park will host The Broadway Cast Reunion Series “The Lion King,” an opportunity to visit live “backstage” with the cast of the hit musical.
The free virtual event, presented by LML Music Presents and hosted by Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon, will premiere live at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. On-demand viewing will begin at the conclusion of the live premiere and continue until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 14.
Visit https://cpa.psu.edu/events/lion-king-reunion for more information.
Contributions from the members of the Center for the Performing Arts and a grant from the University Park Student Fee Board help make the program free of charge.
The program is part of the Center for the Performing Arts 2020–2021 “Up Close and Virtual” season.
The live event will feature members of the original Broadway cast — Heather Headley (Nala), Max Casella (Timon), Tom Alan Robbins (Pumbaa) and Geoff Hole (Zazu) — plus Bradley Gibson (current Simba). The hosts will lead discussion, unscripted stories, backstage gossip and an interactive chat.
For more information about forthcoming “Up Close and Virtual” events, visit cpa.psu.edu/events.
