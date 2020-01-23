The comic strip “Charlie Brown” is celebrating a 70th anniversary this year, so it’s fitting that a musical about Chuck and his gang will come to a Uniontown Stage.
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” is part of the State Theatre Center for the Arts’ season line-up set to take the stage in February.
“We actually had booked a touring production to put on the musical, but found out after our season was set that that particular tour got cancelled,” said Erica Miller, executive director of the theater. “We thought about replacing it with a different touring show but with the success of our Summer at the State shows, we started looking at producing the show ourselves.”
Toby Maykuth, cast member and producer of the newly formed show, said despite a change in plans, it was important that audience members received the best performance.
“I will admit that I felt excitement after speaking to Erica (Miller), and we decided to produce the show ourselves and approach John Wagner to ask him to direct,” Maykuth said. “The precedent he has set with the quality of his prior Summer at the State shows is incomparable, and I feel very comfortable knowing these performances are in his hands.”
Wagner said he was excited that the State decided to produce the show in-house and that he would be directing it.
“It is exciting to see more local productions happening in our area each year,” he said. “I think it is an important part of keeping the arts alive in our communities.”
Wagner added that everything actually fell right into place when it came to finding actors to fill the cast at this time of year.
“This cast has been absolutely wonderful to work with so far,” he said. “We are fortunate to have such talented performers right here in our community.”
The cast list includes Maykuth of Masontown as Charlie Brown, Justin Cerullo of Uniontown as Snoopy, Kayla Grimm of Masontown as Sally Brown, Brennen Malia of Connellsville as Linus, Emily Hamilla of Uniontown as Lucy and Will Dixon of Greensburg as Schroeder.
This is Maykuth’s fourth experience with the show, having performed in it once and directed it twice.
“The productions with which I have been involved before this are some of my favorite theater memories,” he said. “I truly love this show and what it stands for. This production with John and working with the rest of the cast has already been amazing.”
Wagner said there is so much to love about this show.
“Seeing the characters that so many generations are familiar with come to life is wonderful,” he said. “The story is told through the eyes of children, with the exception of Snoopy, and it’s interesting to see a child’s perspective on many things that we all encounter.”
Wagner added that it’s a fast moving show with great music and with a lot of room to create a unique production.
“There is also a simplicity about this show that is very nice,” he said. “It takes you away from any troubles or worries you are having and just leaves you feeling happy.”
The challenge with this show for Wagner is simply meeting expectations.
“Because these are well known characters, people are going to be looking for specific things regarding them,” he said. “They all have specific mannerisms and characteristics that are important parts of who they are. It can be a challenge making sure all of these specific details are in place while allowing your actors enough room and space to create and make the characters their own.”
Maykuth said the show is written as a series of vignettes, not a linear story, so they have the opportunity to visit the characters dealing with all sorts of situations and feelings.
“The simplistic message of what happiness is and where we can find it has always been a favorite,” he added.
The challenge for Maykuth is realistically and respectfully portray a child - especially one as well known as a Peanuts character.
“We are trying to find the innocence and humor of youth without minimalizing the struggles that can come with growing up,” he said.
The show is scheduled for Feb. 21-23 at the theater, 37 E. Main St., Uniontown, with the Friday and Saturday performances slated for 7 p.m. and Sunday’s performance at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under and are available at the State Theatre Box Office open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or by calling 724-439-1360. Tickets are also available at www.statetheatre.info.
