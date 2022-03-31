Rocker Bret Michaels, a Butler native, will kick off a series of concerts and comedy at The Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington County.
The Poison frontman, also known for his reality show “Rock of Love” and philanthropic and business endeavors, will play a solo show at the casino’s event center on Saturday, April 30.
Michaels’ songs have sold over 32 million records, and his last solo endeavor, “Custom Built,” topped the charts, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock list.
It will be the first of two performances for Michaels in the area. On Friday, Aug. 12 he’ll appear at PNC Park in Pittsburgh with Poison for The Stadium Tour. The lineup for that show features a number of rockers, including Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
Several other performers are slated to come to The Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in the coming months, including Sister Sledge on Friday, May 6; Little River Band on Saturday, May 14; Robby Krieger on Saturday, June 4; Liverpool Legends on Saturday, June 11 and comedian Jim Breuer on Saturday, June 17.
Additional performances will be announced in the coming months.
All show will take place in the Hollywood Meadows Events Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with shows at 8 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
