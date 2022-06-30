Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Music Society has announced its concerts for the 2022-23 season.
It will start Saturday, Oct. 1 with American fiddler Bruce Molsky and banjo player Tony Trischka. The other scheduled performances are:
n Loudon Wainwright III, Saturday, Nov. 5.
n The Slocan Ramblers, Saturday, Dec. 10.
n Della Mae, Saturday, Saturday, Jan. 28.
n Breabach, Saturday, Saturday, Feb. 25.
n Hubby Jenkins with special guests Benedict and Valerie Turner, Saturday, March 25.
n Guy Davis, with opener Ernie Hawkins and Raymond Morin, Saturday, April 29.
The concerts will be at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets and subscriptions are available at calliopehouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.