The Carnegie Science Center is preparing for the construction of a new exhibit and the closing of the long-running “roboworld” exhibit on Sunday, June 26.
As a result, the Robot Hall of Fame has been permanently moved to the lobby of the Rangos Giant Cinema. The space that had been used for “roboworld” will be used for the immersive exhibit “Mars: The Next Giant Leap,” which will open this fall. Visitors will find out what it would take to settle on Mars and learn about Pittsburgh’s involvement in the space industry.
More information on the Carnegie Science Center is available at carnegiesciencecenter.org.
